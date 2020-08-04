Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qumu Corporation    QUMU

QUMU CORPORATION

(QUMU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qumu : Announces Cloud-Based Audio Conferencing Solution for Enterprises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 09:17am EDT

Leading Enterprise Video Platform Now Offers Large-Scale Audio Streaming at Significantly Lower Cost than Traditional Audio Conferencing

Qumu, the leading provider of Enterprise Video as a Service (EVaaS)™ technology, is now offering its cloud-based video platform to organizations for medium and large-scale audio conference streaming. In addition to cost savings at scale, Qumu Cloud will allow enterprises to leverage engagement and accessibility features like slide sharing, participant polling and audio translation, which traditional audio conferencing systems do not offer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005607/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“With a high number of people working remotely, audio conferencing services are being overwhelmed with traffic, and conferencing fees within the enterprise are escalating at unheard of rates,” said TJ Kennedy, President and CEO of Qumu. “Driven by a growing number of requests from our global customer base we created a solution that not only increases call quality and reliability, but also helps organizations lower costs—which is key for helping enterprises navigate these challenging economic times.”

When organizations are communicating via audio to a large number of employees, the Qumu Cloud platform will stream the call, effectively taking the load and the expense off of the existing audio conferencing infrastructure. In today’s heavy work-at-home environment, it is not uncommon for organizations to pay $1500 or more for a basic, 2-hour conference call with over 100 attendees—and Kennedy believes the Qumu solution can lower these costs by 50% or more.

“Our platform makes a significant positive financial impact with large-audience calls, or smaller audiences that include multi-country participants,” noted Kennedy. “And no matter the size of the call, using Qumu Cloud to stream audio gives organizations access to enterprise-level security, and support for literally any browser-based end-user device—as well as customized portals where calls can be stored, indexed, managed and distributed as on demand assets.”

Kennedy also noted that the company can operationalize Qumu Cloud for Audio Streaming instances in approximately two working days. Parties interested in learning more about how the Qumu platform can significantly lower audio conferencing costs for enterprises are encouraged to visit the Qumu website for additional information and to download the new Qumu Cloud for Audio Streaming collateral.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QUMU CORPORATION
09:17aQUMU : Announces Cloud-Based Audio Conferencing Solution for Enterprises
BU
07/30QUMU : Use of Qumu Cloud Hits Record Levels as Enterprises Continue to Limit Tra..
BU
07/29QUMU CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07/28QUMU : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/24QUMU CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24QUMU : Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
07/22QUMU SETS SECOND QUARTER 2020 CONFER : 30 p.m. ET
BU
07/20QUMU CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Shareholder Director Nomi..
AQ
07/17QUMU : Appoints Veteran Technology Executive TJ Kennedy as President and CEO
BU
07/16QUMU CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,42 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 64,3 M 64,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart QUMU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Qumu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUMU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 4,75 $
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
T. J. Kennedy President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Olson Chairman
David Gallagher Ristow Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel R. Fishback Independent Director
Kenan H. Lucas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUMU CORPORATION81.99%63
ADOBE INC.35.83%213 125
SQUARE, INC.115.47%59 225
AUTODESK, INC.30.54%51 825
WORKDAY INC.10.42%42 547
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.32.42%40 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group