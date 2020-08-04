Qumu : Announces Cloud-Based Audio Conferencing Solution for Enterprises

Leading Enterprise Video Platform Now Offers Large-Scale Audio Streaming at Significantly Lower Cost than Traditional Audio Conferencing

Qumu, the leading provider of Enterprise Video as a Service (EVaaS)™ technology, is now offering its cloud-based video platform to organizations for medium and large-scale audio conference streaming. In addition to cost savings at scale, Qumu Cloud will allow enterprises to leverage engagement and accessibility features like slide sharing, participant polling and audio translation, which traditional audio conferencing systems do not offer.

“With a high number of people working remotely, audio conferencing services are being overwhelmed with traffic, and conferencing fees within the enterprise are escalating at unheard of rates,” said TJ Kennedy, President and CEO of Qumu. “Driven by a growing number of requests from our global customer base we created a solution that not only increases call quality and reliability, but also helps organizations lower costs—which is key for helping enterprises navigate these challenging economic times.”

When organizations are communicating via audio to a large number of employees, the Qumu Cloud platform will stream the call, effectively taking the load and the expense off of the existing audio conferencing infrastructure. In today’s heavy work-at-home environment, it is not uncommon for organizations to pay $1500 or more for a basic, 2-hour conference call with over 100 attendees—and Kennedy believes the Qumu solution can lower these costs by 50% or more.

“Our platform makes a significant positive financial impact with large-audience calls, or smaller audiences that include multi-country participants,” noted Kennedy. “And no matter the size of the call, using Qumu Cloud to stream audio gives organizations access to enterprise-level security, and support for literally any browser-based end-user device—as well as customized portals where calls can be stored, indexed, managed and distributed as on demand assets.”

Kennedy also noted that the company can operationalize Qumu Cloud for Audio Streaming instances in approximately two working days. Parties interested in learning more about how the Qumu platform can significantly lower audio conferencing costs for enterprises are encouraged to visit the Qumu website for additional information and to download the new Qumu Cloud for Audio Streaming collateral.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

