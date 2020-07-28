Qumu : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Company Affirms 74% Revenue Increase in Second Quarter to Record $9.3 Million; Strong Demand Continues to Expand Sales Pipeline Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Q2 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue increased 74% year-over-year to a quarterly record $9.3 million, Qumu's highest for a second quarter period as a video technology solutions company

Net loss was $(692,000) and adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $809,000

Customer retention was 90% for the second quarter 2020

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.9 million

Management reaffirms its 2020 revenue outlook of $29 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth and an increase from previous revenue outlook of $28 million provided on May 5, 2020 Management Commentary “Our financial outperformance in the second quarter was the direct result of the swelling demand for Qumu’s best-in-class software platform in the now largely remote-work environment," said Qumu Chairman Neil E. Cox. “We believe the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed a fundamental shift in enterprise video usage, driving organizations globally to rapidly adopt and expand their use of video for both business continuity and effective internal communications in the ‘new normal’ business landscape. Qumu’s technology forms the critical infrastructure that enables Global 2000 enterprises to securely create, manage and deliver live and on demand video across any organization at scale.” TJ Kennedy, Qumu President and CEO commented: “The global pandemic has positioned Qumu as an even more essential part of our customers’ businesses, fueling an exponential increase in usage of our platform over the last several months. One illustrative example of this paradigm shift is the large expansion order we received at the end of Q1 from one our financial institutions customers that multiplied from 3,000 to 50,000 users in just a matter of days. This win, while notable in its own right, is indicative of an overall surge we’re experiencing across our customer base, where usage is running at orders of magnitude above base levels, and which we expect will ultimately translate to real revenue growth in the coming quarters. “As customers and prospects first solved their immediate video and collaboration needs in the wake of the pandemic, we’ve seen a material increase in demand from both constituencies for Qumu’s back end video infrastructure platform to help them securely manage and deliver their outgrown video needs. We are seeing this increased demand drive a record sales pipeline for our Company that we are actively and efficiently working to monetize over the coming quarters.” Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Revenue increased 74% to $9.3 million in the second quarter 2020 from $5.4 million in the second quarter 2019. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a large customer order received at the end of the first quarter 2020, which the customer identified as specifically driven by COVID-19. A significant portion of the revenue from that customer order was recognized in the second quarter 2020, with incremental revenue to be recognized in the third and fourth quarter of 2020. Subscription, maintenance and support revenue increased 12% to $4.7 million in the second quarter 2020 from $4.2 million in the second quarter 2019, which was driven by revenue related to the large customer order received at the end of the first quarter 2020 previously mentioned. Gross margin for the second quarter 2020 was 68.5% compared to 70.9% for the second quarter 2019. The gross margin percentage decrease was primarily due to a higher mix of appliance revenue, which generally carries lower margins compared to term license revenue. The higher mix of appliance revenue was driven by the on-premise expansion component of the large customer order. Net loss for the second quarter 2020 was $(692,000), or $(0.05) loss per basic share and $(0.06) loss per diluted share, an improvement compared to $(3.6) million, or $(0.37) loss per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 included transaction-related expenses of $699,000 related to the previously announced merger termination with Synacor, Inc. on June 29, 2020. The transaction-related expenses represent an adjustment in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA (see Supplemental Financial Information below). Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2020 was $809,000, an improvement compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.4) million for the second quarter 2019. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.9 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $10.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Six Month 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue increased 25% to $15.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 from $12.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a large customer order received at the end of the first quarter 2020, which the customer identified as specifically driven by COVID-19. Subscription, maintenance and support revenue decreased 9% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to $8.8 million from $9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in subscription, maintenance and support revenue was due to the recognition of large term license renewals in the first six months of 2019 that were absent in the comparable period of 2020. Gross margin was 67.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 75.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The gross margin percentage decrease was primarily due to a higher mix of appliance revenue, which generally carries lower margins compared to term license revenue. Additionally, the six months ended June 30, 2020 included outsourced professional services expenses for certain customer-specific projects, which negatively impacted services gross margin. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $(3.4) million, or $(0.25) loss per basic share and $(0.27) loss per diluted share, an improvement compared to $(4.6) million, or $(0.47) loss per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included transaction-related expenses of $1.5 million related to the merger termination with Synacor, Inc. The transaction-related expenses represent an adjustment in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA (see Supplemental Financial Information below). Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(436,000), an improvement compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.2) million for the comparable 2019 period. Business Outlook Qumu provides revenue guidance based on current market conditions and management’s expectations, including the financial impact that COVID-19 is expected to have on economies and enterprises around the world. Based on the Company’s strong second quarter 2020 financial results and expanding pipeline of business, management currently expects revenue for 2020 to be approximately $29 million compared to $25.4 million in 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 14%. Management will continue to assess its revenue outlook for the second half of 2020 as more information becomes available on customer ordering trends and the economic disruption caused by COVID-19. Conference Call Qumu executive management will host a conference call today (July 28, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks. U.S. Dial-In Number: +1.833.644.0679

International Dial-In Number: +1.918.922.6755 Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the Investor Relations section of the Qumu website at https://qumu.com/en/investor-relations/. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year. Non-GAAP Information To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes certain items from net loss, a GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items related to interest income and expense, the impact of income-based taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, foreign currency gains and losses, other non-operating income and expenses, and transaction-related expenses. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides supplemental information that allows investors to review the Company's results of operations from the same perspective as management and the Company's board of directors. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding our operating results. The non-GAAP results should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. See the attached Supplemental Financial Information for a reconciliation of net loss, a GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. About Qumu Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” or “estimate” or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include, for example, statements about: the expected use and adoption of video in the enterprise, the impact of COVID-19 on the use and adoption of video in the enterprise, the Company’s future revenue and operating performance, cash balances, future product mix or the timing of recognition of revenue and the demand for the Company’s products or software. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Qumu assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law. QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Software licenses and appliances $ 4,061 $ 689 $ 5,601 $ 1,694 Service 5,273 4,676 9,960 10,769 Total revenues 9,334 5,365 15,561 12,463 Cost of revenues: Software licenses and appliances 1,477 336 2,125 647 Service 1,463 1,227 2,902 2,453 Total cost of revenues 2,940 1,563 5,027 3,100 Gross profit 6,394 3,802 10,534 9,363 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,088 1,838 3,868 3,512 Sales and marketing 2,181 2,212 4,399 4,564 General and administrative 2,320 1,579 4,913 3,325 Amortization of purchased intangibles 163 201 327 419 Total operating expenses 6,752 5,830 13,507 11,820 Operating loss (358 ) (2,028 ) (2,973 ) (2,457 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (22 ) (214 ) (5 ) (419 ) Decrease in fair value of derivative liability 105 — 105 — Increase in fair value of warrant liability (434 ) (1,436 ) (398 ) (1,725 ) Other, net (37 ) 66 (197 ) 35 Total other income (expense), net (388 ) (1,584 ) (495 ) (2,109 ) Loss before income taxes (746 ) (3,612 ) (3,468 ) (4,566 ) Income tax benefit (54 ) (11 ) (104 ) (15 ) Net loss $ (692 ) $ (3,601 ) $ (3,364 ) $ (4,551 ) Net loss per share – basic: Net loss per share – basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,534 9,861 13,543 9,775 Net loss per share – diluted: Loss attributable to common shareholders $ (820 ) $ (3,601 ) $ (3,658 ) $ (4,551 ) Net loss per share – diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 13,538 9,861 13,573 9,775 QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands) Assets June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,887 $ 10,639 Receivables, net 8,224 4,586 Contract assets 948 1,089 Income taxes receivable 515 338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,719 1,981 Total current assets 21,293 18,633 Property and equipment, net 464 596 Right of use assets – operating leases 1,490 1,746 Intangible assets, net 2,537 3,075 Goodwill 6,718 7,203 Deferred income taxes, non-current 12 21 Other assets, non-current 478 442 Total assets $ 32,992 $ 31,716 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 3,744 $ 2,816 Accrued compensation 1,329 1,165 Deferred revenue 11,142 10,140 Operating lease liabilities 600 587 Financing obligations 203 157 Note payable 1,735 — Derivative liability 35 — Warrant liability 1,482 2,939 Total current liabilities 20,270 17,804 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, non-current 3,979 1,449 Income taxes payable, non-current 597 585 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,256 1,587 Financing obligations, non-current 39 83 Other liabilities, non-current 151 — Total long-term liabilities 6,022 3,704 Total liabilities 26,292 21,508 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 135 136 Additional paid-in capital 78,416 78,061 Accumulated deficit (68,492 ) (65,128 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,359 ) (2,861 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,700 10,208 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,992 $ 31,716 QUMU CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,364 ) $ (4,551 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 618 809 Stock-based compensation 409 425 Accretion of debt discount and issuance costs 20 263 Gain on lease modification — (21 ) Decrease in fair value of derivative liability (105 ) — Increase in fair value of warrant liability 398 1,725 Deferred income taxes 9 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (3,685 ) 3,290 Contract assets 140 (1,010 ) Income taxes receivable / payable (184 ) (15 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 394 586 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,030 (397 ) Accrued compensation 177 (711 ) Deferred revenue 3,709 (1,445 ) Other non-current liabilities 151 (24 ) Net cash used in operating activities (283 ) (1,069 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (29 ) (43 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29 ) (43 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans — 42 Principal payments on financing obligations (185 ) (158 ) Common stock repurchases to settle employee withholding liability (54 ) (53 ) Net cash used in financing activities (239 ) (169 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (201 ) (6 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (752 ) (1,287 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,639 8,636 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,887 $ 7,349 QUMU CORPORATION Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited - in thousands) A summary of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Software licenses and appliances $ 4,061 $ 689 $ 5,601 $ 1,694 Service Subscription, maintenance and support 4,673 4,154 8,833 9,717 Professional services and other 600 522 1,127 1,052 Total service 5,273 4,676 9,960 10,769 Total revenue $ 9,334 $ 5,365 $ 15,561 $ 12,463 A reconciliation from GAAP results to adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (692 ) $ (3,601 ) $ (3,364 ) $ (4,551 ) Interest expense, net 22 214 5 419 Income tax benefit (54 ) (11 ) (104 ) (15 ) Depreciation and amortization expense: Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses 73 86 151 159 Total depreciation and amortization expense 73 86 151 159 Amortization of intangibles included in cost of revenues 68 114 140 231 Amortization of intangibles included in operating expenses 163 201 327 419 Total amortization of intangibles expense 231 315 467 650 Total depreciation and amortization expense 304 401 618 809 EBITDA (420 ) (2,997 ) (2,845 ) (3,338 ) Decrease in fair value of derivative liability (105 ) — (105 ) — Increase in fair value of warrant liability 434 1,436 398 1,725 Other income (expense), net 37 (66 ) 197 (35 ) Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 5 6 10 14 Stock-based compensation included in operating expenses 159 188 399 411 Total stock-based compensation expense 164 194 409 425 Transaction-related expenses 699 — 1,510 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 809 $ (1,433 ) $ (436 ) $ (1,223 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005960/en/

