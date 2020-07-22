Log in
QUMU CORPORATION

QUMU CORPORATION

(QUMU)
  Report
News 


Qumu Sets Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

07/22/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Financial results for the second quarter 2020 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1.833.644.0679
International Dial-In Number: +1.918.922.6755

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://qumu.com/en/. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of a best-in-class platform to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the intelligent enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,76 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,2 M 67,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart QUMU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Qumu Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUMU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 4,97 $
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vernon J. Hanzlik President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert F. Olson Chairman
David Gallagher Ristow Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel R. Fishback Independent Director
Kenan H. Lucas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUMU CORPORATION90.42%67
ADOBE INC.34.71%213 106
SQUARE, INC.102.99%55 793
AUTODESK, INC.34.11%52 539
WORKDAY INC.14.62%44 330
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.29.61%40 229
