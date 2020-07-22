Qumu Sets Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Financial results for the second quarter 2020 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1.833.644.0679

International Dial-In Number: +1.918.922.6755

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://qumu.com/en/. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of a best-in-class platform to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the intelligent enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

