Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quorum Health Corp    QHC

QUORUM HEALTH CORP

(QHC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quorum Health Corporation : Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest a Hospital in California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest the 106-bed Watsonville Community Hospital in Watsonville, California to Halsen Healthcare. The transaction is expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter of 2019, subject to customary approvals and conditions.

The Company anticipates that the total cash proceeds from the transaction will be approximately $35 to $40 million, subject to final working capital balances. All cash proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay outstanding principal on the Company’s Term Loan Facility.

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, is acting as financial advisor to the Company on this transaction.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns, leases or operates a diversified portfolio of 26 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 14 states with an aggregate of 2,458 licensed beds. The Company also operates Quorum Health Resources, LLC, a leading hospital management advisory and consulting services business. More information about Quorum Health Corporation can be found at www.quorumhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release regarding expected divestitures, including with respect to the anticipated closing date, amount of cash proceeds, and use of proceeds, and other events are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Actual future events or results may differ materially from these statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by Quorum Health Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The terms “QHC,” “Quorum Health,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” or “our” refer to Quorum Health Corporation or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates as applicable.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUORUM HEALTH CORP
07:03aQUORUM HEALTH CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aQUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest a Hospital ..
BU
05/31QUORUM HEALTH CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/10QUORUM HEALTH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
05/10QUORUM HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/10QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
05/06QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION : to Participate in May Investor Conferences
BU
05/03QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION : Receives NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice
BU
05/03QUORUM HEALTH CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listi..
AQ
05/03QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Conf..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 823 M
EBIT 2019 90,0 M
Net income 2019 -46,2 M
Debt 2019 1 178 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 54,4 M
Chart QUORUM HEALTH CORP
Duration : Period :
Quorum Health Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUORUM HEALTH CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert H. Fish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terry Allison Rappuhn Chairman
Martin D. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred Lumsdaine Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shaheed Koury Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUORUM HEALTH CORP-39.79%58
FRESENIUS10.17%28 748
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%12 927
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 741
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 573
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED20.53%9 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About