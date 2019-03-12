Quorum Health Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
03/12/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
Full year net loss attributable to Quorum Health Corporation was
($200.2) million, or ($6.91) per share
Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $126.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted for Divestitures was $150.6 million
2019 same-facility net operating revenues guidance of $1.825 to
$1.875 billion and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures guidance
of $160 to $180 million
Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) (the “Company”) today announced
financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended
December 31, 2018.
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
Unaudited Financial Highlights
(In Millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net operating revenues
$
458.6
$
515.1
(1)
$
1,878.6
$
2,072.2
Net loss attributable to Quorum Health Corporation
$
(20.7
)
$
(26.8
)
$
(200.2
)
$
(114.2
)
Cash flows from operating activities
$
(3.4
)
$
66.2
$
39.5
$
67.0
Same-facility net operating revenues
$
460.7
$
482.8
(1)
$
1,857.5
$
1,819.4
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
37.5
$
49.0
(1)
$
126.4
$
141.8
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures(2)
$
40.5
$
63.9
(1)
$
150.6
$
177.2
(1) Includes $22.5 million of revenues and $16.5 million of EBITDA
from the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee (“HQAF”)
program for the first three quarters of 2017.
(2) A table providing supplemental information on Adjusted EBITDA;
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures and reconciling net
loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for
Divestitures is included in this release.
Robert Fish, Quorum Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer,
commented, “Our fourth quarter results represent a strong finish to
2018, and I am proud of the progress our team has made on the strategic
initiatives that we established earlier in the year. Over the course of
2018, we significantly improved our EBITDA margins through targeted
efficiency initiatives, and divested three hospitals, which brought us
closer to our refinancing goal. In addition, we have strengthened our
management team by adding experienced leadership in many key areas of
our business. In early January, we also received a final ruling in our
arbitration with CHS, which is a major step toward a collaborative exit
of the remaining Transition Services Agreements. I look forward to
building on the success we had in 2018 and carrying that momentum
forward through 2019.”
Financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December
31, 2018 reflect the following:
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, same-facility net patient
revenues decreased 1.6% and same-facility net patient revenue per
adjusted admission increased 0.9%, when normalized for $22.5 million
in out-of-period California HQAF program revenues recognized in the
fourth quarter of 2017 and a $14.7 million change in estimate to the
net realizable value of patient accounts receivable during the fourth
quarter of 2017. The decrease in same-facility net patient revenues
relative to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily driven by lower
volumes, which reflects the Company’s initiatives to eliminate certain
unprofitable service lines, underperforming physicians and unfavorable
managed care contracts. The impact of lower volumes on net patient
revenue was partially offset by increased patient acuity and improved
payor mix.
Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was 8.2% of net operating revenues and
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures was 8.8% of same-facility
net operating revenues, which reflect the benefit of the Company’s
margin improvement initiatives that were implemented in the second
quarter of 2018.
Full year cash flows from operating activities included $12.3 million
in cash costs from the closure of one hospital, $12.5 million of cash
costs related to headcount reductions and $5.2 million of cash costs
related to the arbitration with CHS.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating
Highlights
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
Unaudited Operating Highlights
(Percent Change compared to the prior period in 2017)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Consolidated
Same- Facility
Consolidated
Same- Facility
Admissions(1)
(15.6
)%
(4.4
)%
(16.1
)%
(2.9
)%
Adjusted Admissions(1)
(14.1
)%
(2.5
)%
(15.5
)%
(1.4
)%
Surgeries(1)
(24.8
)%
(8.0
)%
(25.1
)%
(4.1
)%
Emergency Room Visits(1)
(17.4
)%
(4.9
)%
(16.2
)%
(1.1
)%
Net patient revenue per adjusted admission
4.8
%
(0.8
)%
7.6
%
4.4
%
(1) Definitions of Admissions, Adjusted Admissions, Surgeries and
Emergency Room Visits are included in this release.
Operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 reflect
the impact of the Company’s initiatives to eliminate certain
unprofitable service lines, underperforming physicians and unfavorable
managed care contracts. These initiatives were implemented in the
second quarter of 2018.
Same-facility admissions for the fourth quarter reflect a decline in
flu related volumes, which reduced same-facility admissions by 1.1%
compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2018 the Company had cash and cash equivalents of
$3.2 million and total debt of $1.2 billion, including $790.8 million
outstanding under its Term Loan Facility and $14 million outstanding
under its ABL Credit Facility. Under its current credit agreement, the
Company’s Net Secured Leverage Ratio was 4.38x, implying a cushion of
12% of EBITDA.
Divestiture Update
The Company has a stated strategy of reducing its debt and is
currently in the process of divesting certain hospital assets. Since
the spin-off, the Company has sold 10 hospitals and paid down $84.8
million in debt on its Term Loan Facility. The Company currently has a
signed definitive purchase agreement to sell Scenic Mountain Medical
Center in Big Spring, Texas, which is expected to close by the end of
April 2019. The Company has also targeted certain other hospitals and
groups of hospitals for sale by the end of 2019.
Financial Outlook
The Company has established the following financial guidance for 2019:
(In Millions)
2018 Actual
2019 Guidance Range
Same-facility net operating revenues
$1,857.5
$1,825 - $1,875
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures
$150.6
$160 - $180
These projections are based on the Company’s historical operating
performance, current economic, demographic and regulatory trends and
other assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable at this time.
See “Forward-Looking Statements” below for a list of factors that could
affect the future financial and operating results of the Company or the
healthcare industry generally.
A reconciliation of the Company’s projected 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, a
forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, to net income (loss), the
most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is omitted from
this press release because the Company is unable to provide such
reconciliation without unreasonable effort. This inability results from
the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and in quantifying
certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. In
particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain
items required for such reconciliation without unreasonable effort,
including interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes
and other adjustments that would be necessary to prepare a
forward-looking statement of net income (loss) in accordance with U.S.
GAAP. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the
probable significance of the unavailable information.
About Quorum Health Corporation
The principal business of Quorum Health Corporation is to provide
hospital and outpatient healthcare services in its markets across the
United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or leased 27
hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 14 states and
licensed for 2,604 beds. Through Quorum Health Resources LLC, a
wholly-owned subsidiary, the Company provides hospital management
advisory and healthcare consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals
across the country. Over 95% of the Company’s net operating revenues are
attributable to its hospital operations business.
The Company’s headquarters are located in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb
south of Nashville. Shares in Quorum Health Corporation are traded on
the NYSE under the symbol “QHC.” More information about the Company can
be found on its website at www.quorumhealth.com.
Quorum Health Corporation will hold a conference call on Wednesday,
March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern, to review its financial and
operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31,
2018. To participate, please dial 1-844-761-3024 approximately 10
minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If calling from
outside of the United States, please dial 1-661-378-9914. Please
reference Conference ID number 5227969 when prompted by the conference
call operator. The conference call will also be webcast live from the
Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website. A presentation will
be made available during the call and will be found in the Investor
Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.quorumhealth.com.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be
available shortly after the call and will continue to be available for
approximately 30 days. Copies of this press release and the Company’s
Current Report on Form 8-K (including this press release) will be
available on the Company’s website at www.quorumhealth.com.
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In Thousands, Except Earnings per Share and Shares)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% of
% of
Amount
Revenues
Amount
Revenues
Operating revenues (a)
$
596,648
Provision for bad debts (b)
81,566
Net operating revenues
$
458,630
100.0
%
515,082
100.0
%
Operating costs and expenses:
Salaries and benefits
224,069
48.9
%
253,106
49.1
%
Supplies
53,014
11.6
%
63,932
12.4
%
Other operating expenses (a)
134,123
29.1
%
156,669
30.5
%
Depreciation and amortization
15,979
3.5
%
18,714
3.6
%
Rent
11,478
2.5
%
13,599
2.6
%
Electronic health records incentives earned
(372
)
(0.1
)%
(229
)
—
%
Legal, professional and settlement costs
1,625
0.4
%
(518
)
(0.1
)%
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
4,940
1.1
%
25,820
5.0
%
Loss (gain) on sale of hospitals, net
78
—
%
(131
)
—
%
Loss on closure of hospitals, net
478
0.1
%
—
—
%
Transaction costs related to the Spin-off
—
—
%
49
—
%
Total operating costs and expenses
445,412
97.1
%
531,011
103.1
%
Income (loss) from operations
13,218
2.9
%
(15,929
)
(3.1
)%
Interest expense, net
32,823
7.2
%
31,873
6.2
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
(19,605
)
(4.3
)%
(47,802
)
(9.3
)%
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
315
—
%
(21,779
)
(4.2
)%
Net income (loss) (c)
(19,920
)
(4.3
)%
(26,023
)
(5.1
)%
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
814
0.2
%
785
0.1
%
Net income (loss) attributable to Quorum Health Corporation
$
(20,734
)
(4.5
)%
$
(26,808
)
(5.2
)%
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Quorum Health Corporation
stockholders:
Basic and diluted (d)
$
(0.71
)
$
(0.95
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
29,227,634
28,248,527
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In Thousands, Except Earnings per Share and Shares)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
% of
% of
Amount
Revenues
Amount
Revenues
Operating revenues (a)
$
2,327,655
Provision for bad debts (b)
255,485
Net operating revenues
$
1,878,589
100.0
%
2,072,170
100.0
%
Operating costs and expenses:
Salaries and benefits
929,937
49.5
%
1,034,797
49.9
%
Supplies
213,746
11.4
%
250,523
12.1
%
Other operating expenses (a)
575,033
30.7
%
623,063
30.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
67,994
3.6
%
82,155
4.0
%
Rent
47,029
2.5
%
50,230
2.4
%
Electronic health records incentives earned
(989
)
(0.1
)%
(4,745
)
(0.2
)%
Legal, professional and settlement costs
11,974
0.6
%
6,001
0.3
%
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
77,138
4.1
%
47,281
2.3
%
Loss (gain) on sale of hospitals, net
9,005
0.5
%
(5,243
)
(0.3
)%
Loss on closure of hospitals, net
18,673
1.0
%
—
—
%
Transaction costs related to the Spin-off
—
—
%
253
—
%
Total operating costs and expenses
1,949,540
103.8
%
2,084,315
100.6
%
Income (loss) from operations
(70,951
)
(3.8
)%
(12,145
)
(0.6
)%
Interest expense, net
128,130
6.8
%
122,077
5.9
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
(199,081
)
(10.6
)%
(134,222
)
(6.5
)%
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(847
)
—
%
(21,865
)
(1.1
)%
Net income (loss) (c)
(198,234
)
(10.6
)%
(112,357
)
(5.4
)%
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,014
0.1
%
1,833
0.1
%
Net income (loss) attributable to Quorum Health Corporation
$
(200,248
)
(10.7
)%
$
(114,190
)
(5.5
)%
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Quorum Health Corporation
stockholders:
Basic and diluted (d)
$
(6.91
)
$
(4.06
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
28,976,122
28,113,566
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SELECTED OPERATING DATA
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
$ Variance
% Variance
Consolidated and combined:
Number of licensed beds at end of period (e)
2,604
2,979
(375
)
(12.6
)%
Admissions (f)
17,676
20,932
(3,256
)
(15.6
)%
Adjusted admissions (g)
43,640
50,788
(7,148
)
(14.1
)%
Surgeries (h)
17,881
23,793
(5,912
)
(24.8
)%
Emergency room visits (i)
128,628
155,746
(27,118
)
(17.4
)%
Medicare case mix (j)
1.47
1.45
0.02
1.4
%
Same-facility: (k)
Number of licensed beds at end of period (e)
2,604
2,630
(26
)
(1.0
)%
Admissions (f)
17,676
18,483
(807
)
(4.4
)%
Adjusted admissions (g)
43,640
44,742
(1,102
)
(2.5
)%
Surgeries (h)
17,881
19,445
(1,564
)
(8.0
)%
Emergency room visits (i)
128,628
135,267
(6,639
)
(4.9
)%
Medicare case mix (j)
1.47
1.42
0.05
3.5
%
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
$ Variance
% Variance
Consolidated and combined:
Number of licensed beds at end of period (e)
2,604
2,979
(375
)
(12.6
)%
Admissions (f)
74,222
88,504
(14,282
)
(16.1
)%
Adjusted admissions (g)
183,919
217,583
(33,664
)
(15.5
)%
Surgeries (h)
75,509
100,863
(25,354
)
(25.1
)%
Emergency room visits (i)
553,045
660,246
(107,201
)
(16.2
)%
Medicare case mix (j)
1.44
1.43
0.01
0.7
%
Same-facility: (k)
Number of licensed beds at end of period (e)
2,604
2,630
(26
)
(1.0
)%
Admissions (f)
72,457
74,625
(2,168
)
(2.9
)%
Adjusted admissions (g)
178,859
181,328
(2,469
)
(1.4
)%
Surgeries (h)
72,631
75,763
(3,132
)
(4.1
)%
Emergency room visits (i)
535,718
541,455
(5,737
)
(1.1
)%
Medicare case mix (j)
1.44
1.41
0.03
2.1
%
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SELECTED OPERATING DATA
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
$ Variance
% Variance
Consolidated and combined:
Net patient revenues
$
441,627
$
490,471
$
(48,844
)
(10.0
)%
Non-patient revenues
17,003
24,611
(7,608
)
(30.9
)%
Total net operating revenues
$
458,630
$
515,082
$
(56,452
)
(11.0
)%
Net patient revenues per adjusted admission
$
10,120
$
9,657
$
463
4.8
%
Net operating revenues per adjusted admission
$
10,509
$
10,142
$
367
3.6
%
Same-facility:
Net patient revenues
$
443,710
$
458,503
$
(14,793
)
(3.2
)%
Non-patient revenues
16,999
24,281
(7,282
)
(30.0
)%
Total net operating revenues
$
460,709
$
482,784
$
(22,075
)
(4.6
)%
Net patient revenues per adjusted admission
$
10,168
$
10,248
$
(80
)
(0.8
)%
Net operating revenues per adjusted admission
$
10,557
$
10,790
$
(233
)
(2.2
)%
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
$ Variance
% Variance
Consolidated and combined:
Net patient revenues
$
1,796,215
$
1,974,847
$
(178,632
)
(9.0
)%
Non-patient revenues
82,374
97,323
(14,949
)
(15.4
)%
Total net operating revenues
$
1,878,589
$
2,072,170
$
(193,581
)
(9.3
)%
Net patient revenues per adjusted admission
$
9,766
$
9,076
$
690
7.6
%
Net operating revenues per adjusted admission
$
10,214
$
9,524
$
690
7.2
%
Same-facility:
Net patient revenues
$
1,775,617
$
1,723,967
$
51,650
3.0
%
Non-patient revenues
81,883
95,397
(13,514
)
(14.2
)%
Total net operating revenues
$
1,857,500
$
1,819,364
$
38,136
2.1
%
Net patient revenues per adjusted admission
$
9,927
$
9,507
$
420
4.4
%
Net operating revenues per adjusted admission
$
10,385
$
10,034
$
351
3.5
%
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Par Value per Share and Shares)
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,203
$
5,617
Patient accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
of $352,509 at December 31, 2017
322,608
343,145
Inventories
45,646
53,459
Prepaid expenses
19,683
21,167
Due from third-party payors
63,443
97,202
Current assets of hospitals held for sale
—
8,112
Other current assets
36,405
47,440
Total current assets
490,988
576,142
Property and equipment, at cost
1,287,329
1,405,184
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(727,891
)
(729,905
)
Total property and equipment, net
559,438
675,279
Goodwill
401,073
409,229
Intangible assets, net
48,289
64,850
Long-term assets of hospitals held for sale
—
7,734
Other long-term assets
74,306
95,607
Total assets
$
1,574,094
$
1,828,841
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
1,697
$
1,855
Accounts payable
143,917
171,250
Accrued liabilities:
Accrued salaries and benefits
76,908
77,803
Accrued interest
10,024
10,466
Due to third-party payors
45,852
47,705
Current liabilities of hospitals held for sale
—
2,577
Other current liabilities
43,336
43,687
Total current liabilities
321,734
355,343
Long-term debt
1,191,777
1,212,035
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
6,736
7,774
Other long-term liabilities
126,499
137,954
Total liabilities
1,646,746
1,713,106
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
2,278
2,325
Equity:
Quorum Health Corporation stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 300,000,000 shares
authorized; 31,521,398 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,
2018 and 30,294,895 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,
2017
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
557,309
549,610
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
759
(1,956
)
Accumulated deficit
(648,464
)
(448,216
)
Total Quorum Health Corporation stockholders' equity (deficit)
(90,393
)
99,441
Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
15,463
13,969
Total equity (deficit)
(74,930
)
113,410
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,574,094
$
1,828,841
QUORUM HEALTH CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(198,234
)
$
(112,357
)
$
(345,197
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
67,994
82,155
117,288
Non-cash interest expense
8,733
5,770
2,496
Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes
(1,280
)
(22,137
)
(56,339
)
Stock-based compensation expense
10,663
9,952
7,441
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
77,138
47,281
291,870
Loss (gain) on sale of hospitals, net
9,005
(5,243
)
2,150
Non-cash portion of loss on hospital closures
6,394
—
—
Changes in reserves for self-insurance claims, net of payments
19,678
22,519
27,994
Changes in reserves for legal, professional and settlement costs,
net of payments
—
(3,651
)
3,651
Other non-cash expense (income), net
959
190
(575
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and
divestitures:
Patient accounts receivable, net
25,977
29,091
10,205
Due from and due to third-party payors, net
31,906
24,201
7,005
Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,156
673
1,457
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(33,860
)
(14,743
)
20,760
Long-term assets and liabilities, net
(725
)
3,269
(9,120
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
39,504
66,970
81,086
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(45,882
)
(61,530
)
(79,920
)
Capital expenditures for software
(2,662
)
(6,898
)
(7,269
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(121
)
(1,920
)
(785
)
Proceeds from the sale of hospitals
40,848
32,081
13,746
Other investing activities
(489
)
—
1,082
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(8,306
)
(38,267
)
(73,146
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
490,000
508,000
50,000
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(476,000
)
(508,000
)
(50,000
)
Borrowings of long-term debt
105
376
1,256,281
Repayments of long-term debt
(41,918
)
(39,195
)
(15,222
)
Increase in Due to Parent, net
—
—
24,796
Payments of debt issuance costs
(2,268
)
(3,119
)
(29,146
)
Cash paid to Parent related to the Spin-off
—
—
(1,217,336
)
Cancellation of restricted stock awards for payroll tax withholdings
on vested shares
(1,996
)
(1,508
)
(13
)
Cash distributions to noncontrolling investors
(1,535
)
(3,851
)
(2,850
)
Purchases of shares from noncontrolling investors
—
(1,244
)
(101
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(33,612
)
(48,541
)
16,409
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(2,414
)
(19,838
)
24,349
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,617
25,455
1,106
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
3,203
$
5,617
$
25,455
FOOTNOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND SELECTED OPERATING
DATA
(a) The California Department of Health Care Services administers the
HQAF program, imposing a fee on certain general and acute care
California hospitals. Revenues generated from these fees provide funding
for the non-federal supplemental payments to California hospitals that
serve California’s Medicaid (“Medi-Cal”) and uninsured patients. Under
the HQAF program, the Company recognized $7.9 million of net operating
revenues less $2.1 million of provider taxes for the three months ended
December 31, 2018. The Company recognized the full year 2017 HQAF of
$29.9 million of net operating revenues and $7.9 million of provider
taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2017, when CMS approved
Phase V of the program. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the
Company recognized $32.4 million of net operating revenues less $6.5
million of provider taxes compared to $29.9 million of net operating
revenues and $7.9 million of provider taxes for the year ended December
31, 2017.
(b) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC Topic 606 “Revenue from
Contracts with Customers” using the modified retrospective method to all
contracts existing on January 1, 2018. Results for reporting periods
beginning after January 1, 2018 are presented under Topic 606, while
prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue tobe
reported in accordance with the Company’s historic accounting under
Topic 605. Prior to the adoption of ASC Topic 606, a significant portion
of the Company’s allowance for doubtful accounts related to amounts due
from self-pay patients, as well as co-pays and deductibles owed to the
Company by patients with insurance. Under ASC 606, the estimated
allowance for these patients are generally considered a direct reduction
to net operating revenues rather than as a provision for bad debts.
(c) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of net income
(loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP financial measure, is EBITDA adjusted
to add back the effect of certain legal, professional and settlement
costs, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, net loss (gain) on
sale of hospitals, net loss on closure of hospitals, transition of
transition services agreements (“TSAs”), transaction costs related to
the Spin-off, post-spin headcount reductions and executive severance,
and changes in estimate related to collectability of patient accounts
receivable. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial
performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by the Company’s
management to assess the operating performance of its hospital
operations business and to make decisions on the allocation of
resources. Additionally, management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA in
assessing the Company’s results of operations and in comparing the
Company’s results of operations between periods. Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted for Divestitures, also a non-GAAP financial measure, is further
adjusted to exclude the effect of EBITDA of hospitals either sold or
closed as of December 31, 2018. The Company has presented Adjusted
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures in this press
release because it believes these measures provide investors and other
users of the Company’s financial statements with additional information
about how the Company’s management assesses its results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures are not
measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. These
calculations should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute
for net income, operating income or any other measure calculated in
accordance with U.S. GAAP. The items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures are significant components in
understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial performance. The
Company believes such adjustments are appropriate, as the magnitude and
frequency of such items can vary significantly and are not related to
the assessment of the Company’s normal operating performance.
Additionally, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures may not be comparable to similarly
titled measures reported by other companies.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted for Divestitures, each as defined above, to net income (loss),
the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, as derived
directly from the Company’s consolidated statements of income for the
respective periods (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
(19,920
)
$
(26,023
)
$
(198,234
)
$
(112,357
)
Interest expense, net
32,823
31,873
128,130
122,077
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
315
(21,779
)
(847
)
(21,865
)
Depreciation and amortization
15,979
18,714
67,994
82,155
EBITDA
29,197
2,785
(2,957
)
70,010
Legal, professional and settlement costs
1,625
(518
)
11,974
6,001
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
4,940
25,820
77,138
47,281
Loss (gain) on sale of hospitals, net
78
(131
)
9,005
(5,243
)
Loss on closure of hospitals, net
478
—
18,673
—
Transition of transition services agreements
(475
)
—
3,207
—
Transaction costs related to the Spin-off
—
49
—
253
Post-spin headcount reductions and executive severance
1,667
—
9,355
2,543
Change in estimate related to collectability of patient accounts
receivable (l)
—
21,000
—
21,000
Adjusted EBITDA
37,510
49,005
126,395
141,845
Negative EBITDA of divested hospitals
2,941
14,858
24,232
35,368
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted for Divestitures
$
40,451
$
63,863
$
150,627
$
177,213
(d) The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable
to Quorum Health Corporation, as reported and on a per share
basis, with the adjustments described herein:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(per share - basic and diluted)
(per share - basic and diluted)
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Quorum Health Corporation
stockholders, as reported
$
(0.71
)
$
(0.95
)
$
(6.91
)
$
(4.06
)
Adjustments:
Legal, professional and settlement costs
0.06
(0.01
)
0.41
0.18
Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill
0.17
0.50
2.65
1.41
Loss (gain) on sale of hospitals, net
—
(0.10
)
0.31
(0.16
)
Loss on closure of hospitals, net
0.02
—
0.64
—
Transition of transition services agreements
(0.02
)
—
0.11
—
Transaction costs related to the Spin-off
—
—
—
0.01
Post-spin headcount reductions and executive severance
0.06
—
0.32
0.08
Change in estimate related to collectability of patient accounts
receivable
—
0.40
—
0.63
Net operating losses of divested hospitals
0.10
0.29
0.83
1.05
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Quorum Health Corporation
stockholders, excluding adjustments
$
(0.32
)
$
0.13
$
(1.64
)
$
(0.86
)
(e) Licensed beds are the number of beds for which the appropriate state
agency licenses a hospital, regardless of whether the beds are actually
available for patient use.
(f) Admissions represent the number of patients admitted for inpatient
services.
(g) Adjusted admissions are computed by multiplying admissions by gross
patient revenues and then dividing that number by gross inpatient
revenues.
(h) Surgeries represent the number of inpatient and outpatient surgeries.
(i) Emergency room visits represent the number of patients registered
and treated in the Company’s emergency rooms.
(j) Medicare case mix index is a relative value assigned to a
diagnosis-related group of patients that is used in determining the
allocation of resources necessary to treat the patients in that group.
Medicare case mix index is calculated as the average case mix index for
all Medicare admissions during the period.
(k) Same-facility financial and operating data excludes hospitals that
were sold or closed prior to and as of the end of the current reporting
period. Same-facility operating results have been adjusted to exclude
the operating results of Sandhills Regional Medical Center, Barrow
Regional Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center, Trinity Hospital of
Augusta, Lock Haven Hospital, Sunbury Community Hospital, L.V. Stabler
Memorial Hospital, Affinity Medical Center, Vista Medical Center West,
Clearview Regional Medical Center and McKenzie Regional Hospital which
were sold or closed on December 1, 2016, December 31, 2016, March 31,
2017, June 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, September 30, 2017, October 31,
2017, February 11, 2018, March 1, 2018, March 31, 2018 and September 30,
2018, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
The terms “QHC,” “Quorum Health,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”
refer to Quorum Health Corporation or one or more of its subsidiaries or
affiliates as applicable.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended,
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risk and
uncertainties. All statements in this press release other than
statements of historical fact, including statements regarding
projections, expected operating results, and other events that depend
upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include words such
as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,”
“estimates,” “thinks,” “outlook,” and similar expressions, are
forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these
forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these
assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and
competitive uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or
impossible to predict accurately and may be beyond the control of the
Company. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance that its
expectations will in fact occur and cautions that actual results may
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. A number
of factors could affect the future results of the Company or the
healthcare industry generally and could cause the Company’s expected
results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release.
These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:
general economic and business conditions, both nationally and in the
regions in which we operate;
risks associated with our substantial indebtedness, leverage and debt
service obligations, including our ability to comply with our debt
covenants, including our senior credit facility, as amended;
our ability to successfully complete divestitures and the timing
thereof, our ability to complete any such divestitures on desired
terms or at all, and our ability to realize the intended benefits from
any such divestitures;
changes in reimbursement methodologies and rates paid by federal or
state healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, or
commercial payors, and the timeliness of reimbursement payments,
including delays in certain states in which we operate;
the extent to which regulatory and economic changes occur in Illinois,
where a material portion of our revenues are concentrated;
demographic changes;
the impact of changes made to the Affordable Care Act, the potential
for repeal or additional changes to the Affordable Care Act, its
implementation or its interpretation, as well as changes in other
federal, state or local laws or regulations affecting the healthcare
industry;
increases in the amount and risk of collectability of patient accounts
receivable, including lower collectability levels which may result
from, among other things, self-pay growth and difficulties in
collecting payments for which patients are responsible, including
co-pays and deductibles;
competition;
changes in medical or other technology;
any potential impairments in the carrying values of long-lived assets
and goodwill or the shortening of the useful lives of long-lived
assets;
the costs associated with the transition of the transition services
agreements (“TSAs”) with CHS, as well as the additional costs and
risks associated with any operational problems, delays in collections
from payors, and errors and control issues during the termination and
transition process, and our ability to realize the intended benefits
from transitioning the transition services agreements;
the impact of certain outsourcing functions, and the ability of CHS,
as provider of our billing and collection services pursuant to the
TSAs, to timely and appropriately bill and collect;
our ability to manage effectively our arrangements with third-party
vendors for key non-clinical business functions and services;
our ability to achieve operating and financial targets and to control
the costs of providing services if patient volumes are lower than
expected;
our ability to achieve and realize the operational and financial
benefits expected from our margin improvement program;
the effects related to outbreaks of infectious diseases;
our ability to attract and retain, at reasonable employment costs,
qualified personnel, key management, physicians, nurses and other
healthcare workers;
the impact of seasonal or severe weather conditions or earthquakes;
increases in wages as a result of inflation or competition for highly
technical positions and rising medical supply and drug costs due to
market pressure from pharmaceutical companies and new product releases;
our ongoing ability to adopt, maintain, and utilize certified EHR
technology;
the efforts of healthcare insurers, providers, large employer groups
and others to contain healthcare costs, including the trend toward
treatment of patients in less acute or specialty healthcare settings
and the increased emphasis on value-based purchasing;
the failure to comply with governmental regulations;
our ability, where appropriate, to enter into, maintain and comply
with provider arrangements with payors and the terms of these
arrangements, which may be impacted by the increasing consolidation of
health insurers and managed care companies and vertical integration
efforts involving payors and healthcare providers;
the potential adverse impact of known and unknown government
investigations, internal investigations, audits, and federal and state
false claims act litigation and other legal proceedings, including the
shareholder and creditor litigations against our company and certain
of our officers and directors and threats of litigation, as well as
the significant costs and attention from management required to
address such matters;
liabilities and other claims asserted against us, including
self-insured malpractice claims;
the impact of cyber-attacks or security breaches, including, but not
limited to, the compromise of our facilities and confidential patient
data, potential harm to patients, remediation and other expenses,
potential liability under the Health Insurance Portability and
Accountability Act of 1996, or HIPAA, and consumer protection laws,
federal and state governmental inquiries, and damage to our reputation;
our ability to utilize our income tax loss carryforwards;
our ability to maintain certain accreditations at our facilities;
the success and long-term viability of healthcare insurance exchanges
and potential changes to the beneficiary enrollment process;
the extent to which states support or implement changes to Medicaid
programs, utilize healthcare insurance exchanges or alter the
provision of healthcare to state residents through regulation or
otherwise;
the timing and amount of cash flows related to the California Hospital
Quality Assurance Fee (“HQAF”) program, as well as the potential for
retroactive adjustments for prior year payments;
the effects related to the continued implementation of the
sequestration spending reductions and the potential for future deficit
reduction legislation;
changes in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, including
the impacts of adopting newly issued accounting standards;
the availability and terms of capital to fund capital expenditures;
our ability to obtain adequate levels of professional and general
liability and workers’ compensation liability insurance; and
the other risk factors set forth in the Company’s other public filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based upon
reasonable assumptions, these assumptions are inherently subject to
significant regulatory, economic and competitive uncertainties and
contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately
and may be beyond our control. Accordingly, we cannot give any assurance
that our expectations will in fact occur and caution that actual results
may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this filing. We
undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking
statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.