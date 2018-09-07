Quorum Health Corporation : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 16th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. The Company will make a presentation to investors on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.quorumhealth.com, and a replay will be available for approximately 90 days using the same link.

About Quorum Health Corporation

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns, leases or operates a diversified portfolio of 28 affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 14 states with an aggregate of 2,675 licensed beds. The Company also operates Quorum Health Resources, LLC, a leading hospital management advisory and consulting services business. More information about Quorum Health Corporation can be found at www.quorumhealth.com.

