Quorum Health Corporation : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) announced today that the Company
will be participating in the 16th Annual Morgan Stanley
Global Healthcare Conference. The Company will make a presentation to
investors on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at the
Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.quorumhealth.com,
and a replay will be available for approximately 90 days using the same
link.
About Quorum Health Corporation
Quorum Health Corporation is an operator of general acute care hospitals
and outpatient services in the United States. Through its subsidiaries,
the Company owns, leases or operates a diversified portfolio of 28
affiliated hospitals in rural and mid-sized markets located across 14
states with an aggregate of 2,675 licensed beds. The Company also
operates Quorum Health Resources, LLC, a leading hospital management
advisory and consulting services business. More information about Quorum
Health Corporation can be found at www.quorumhealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005358/en/