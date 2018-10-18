Quotient Technology : Forrester Names Quotient’s Ahalogy Brand a ‘Leader’ in Influencer Marketing

October 18, 2018

Forrester Research named our influencer marketing solution, Ahalogy, a 'leader' in its latest report-The Forrester Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q4 2018. Forrester calls Ahalogy 'the best fit for CPGs and retail brands and shopper marketers,' leading the pack with 'robust influencer selection and insights capabilities.'

Some other key points from the report:

'Many marketing organizations are in the throes of maturing from experimenting with influencers to committing to an influencer strategy, often to the tune of six- and seven-figure annual budgets.'

'Influencer Selection, Analytics, And Brand Safety Are Key Differentiators.'

- Quotient News Team