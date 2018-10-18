Log in
Quotient Technology : Forrester Names Quotient’s Ahalogy Brand a ‘Leader’ in Influencer Marketing

10/18/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

October 18, 2018

Forrester Research named our influencer marketing solution, Ahalogy, a 'leader' in its latest report-The Forrester Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q4 2018. Forrester calls Ahalogy 'the best fit for CPGs and retail brands and shopper marketers,' leading the pack with 'robust influencer selection and insights capabilities.'

Some other key points from the report:

  • 'Many marketing organizations are in the throes of maturing from experimenting with influencers to committing to an influencer strategy, often to the tune of six- and seven-figure annual budgets.'
  • 'Influencer Selection, Analytics, And Brand Safety Are Key Differentiators.'

Want to learn more? Please check out our in-depth blog post and download the report at Ahalogy.com: Announcing: Ahalogy Named A 'Leader' by Forrester Research.

Read our press release here: Ahalogy Named an Influencer Marketing Solutions 'Leader' by Top Independent Research Firm.

- Quotient News Team

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 15:47:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 397 M
EBIT 2018 44,2 M
Net income 2018 -15,8 M
Finance 2018 147 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 120,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,66x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 1 203 M
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mir M. Aamir President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman
Callaway Casan Vice President-Global Operations
Ronald J. Fior CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Vivek Gupta Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC9.53%1 203
WPP GROUP-21.85%16 994
OMNICOM GROUP-4.57%16 983
PUBLICIS GROUPE-8.53%14 129
DENTSU INC16.86%14 004
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-27.86%9 289
