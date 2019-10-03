Quotient Technology : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Represents the number of shares withheld by and surrendered to the Issuer on October 1, 2019, to satisfy tax withholding obligations that arose in connection with a vesting event from a Restricted Stock Units award (the "RSU award") granted on January 1, 2016. The RSU award for 75,000 shares in total vests in 6.25% quarterly installments from March 1, 2019 until fully vested.
Chen Connie L
C/O QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
GC, Sec. and Comp. Officer
400 LOGUE AVENUE
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94043
/s/ Margaret Tong, Attorney-in-Fact for Connie Chen
10/3/2019
