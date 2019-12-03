Quotient Technology : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Represents the number of shares withheld by and surrendered to the Issuer on December 1, 2019, to satisfy tax withholding obligations that arose in connection with a vesting event from a Restricted Stock Units award (the "RSU award") granted on March 1, 2018. The RSU award for 95,000 shares in total vests in 6.25% quarterly installments over a four-year period from March 1, 2018.
Represents the number of shares withheld by and surrendered to the Issuer on December 1, 2019, to satisfy tax withholding obligations that arose in connection with a vesting event from the RSU award granted on March 1, 2019. The RSU award for 75,301 shares in total vests in 6.25% quarterly installments over a four-year period from March 1, 2019.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Young Jason
C/O QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Chief Media Officer
400 LOGUE AVENUE
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94043
Signatures
/s/ Margaret Tong, Attorney-in-Fact for Jason Young
12/3/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
