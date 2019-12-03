Log in
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
Quotient Technology : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

12/03/2019 | 06:28pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Young Jason

Quotient Technology Inc. [ QUOT ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY

12/1/2019

Chief Media Officer

INC., 400 LOGUE AVENUE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94043

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

12/1/2019

F

2047 (1)

D

$10.43

171600

D

Common Stock

12/1/2019

F

1623 (2)

D

$10.43

169977

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents the number of shares withheld by and surrendered to the Issuer on December 1, 2019, to satisfy tax withholding obligations that arose in connection with a vesting event from a Restricted Stock Units award (the "RSU award") granted on March 1, 2018. The RSU award for 95,000 shares in total vests in 6.25% quarterly installments over a four-year period from March 1, 2018.
  2. Represents the number of shares withheld by and surrendered to the Issuer on December 1, 2019, to satisfy tax withholding obligations that arose in connection with a vesting event from the RSU award granted on March 1, 2019. The RSU award for 75,301 shares in total vests in 6.25% quarterly installments over a four-year period from March 1, 2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Young Jason

C/O QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

Chief Media Officer

400 LOGUE AVENUE

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94043

Signatures

/s/ Margaret Tong, Attorney-in-Fact for Jason Young

12/3/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 23:27:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 427 M
EBIT 2019 -29,3 M
Net income 2019 -33,6 M
Finance 2019 79,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -48,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 938 M
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,71  $
Last Close Price 10,54  $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Raskin President
Chad L. Summe Chief Operating Officer
Pamela J. Strayer Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Andrew Jody Gessow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-0.94%942
OMNICOM GROUP8.37%17 281
WPP GROUP16.40%16 082
PUBLICIS GROUPE-21.79%10 291
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.61%8 608
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC15.24%6 121
