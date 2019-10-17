Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Quotient Technology Inc.    QUOT

QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

(QUOT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Quotient Technology : at P2PX 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

We're looking forward to a great P2PX 2019! This year, there will be many opportunities to engage with the Quotient team at the event. You can find the rundown of where to connect with us during the show below:

On the Expo floor:

We'll be located at Booth #128 during both days of the show.
Click here to schedule a meeting with us.

During our hosted Thought Leadership Sessions:

Retail E-Commerce Marketing for CPGs
Weds 11/13 | 3:05 - 3:35pm
Ken Platt - Managing Director, eCommerce, Quotient
Paul Koop - Team Lead & GM (Albertsons), Quotient

Retailers as Media Companies
Thurs 11/14 | 11:30am - 12:00pm
Paul Koop - Team Lead & GM (Albertsons), Quotient

At the Women of Excellence Awards Reception:
The Path to Purchase Institute's Women of Excellence Awards is the only awards program that recognizes female brand marketers, retailers, agency executives and solution providers for their involvement in influencing shoppers along the path to purchase.

This year, Quotient is proud to announce that we have 3 talented nominees:
Jeanne Collins (Head of CPG, East Region)
Sheila Bijoor (VP, Product Management)
Ashley Ryon (Director, Mobile / Online Management)

At Quotient's Hosted Happy Hour:

Date: Weds Nov 13th (End of Day One)
Time: 6:00 - 8:00pm
Location: The Living Room* - Hyatt Mezzanine level
What: Drinks, Apps, Networking with your peers

We look forward to seeing you in Chicago! For those of you who can't make it this year, we will be live posting from the event, along with a post-event recap, so be sure to keep an eye on our social media feeds.

-The Quotient Team

Disclaimer

Quotient Technology Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 20:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
04:19pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : at P2PX 2019
PU
10/15QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Novemb..
BU
10/03QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/12QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Ahalogy Launches Rising Keywords - Future Trend-Predicting..
BU
08/29NACDS TSE 2019 : Quotient's Top Takeaways
PU
08/09QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/09QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program
BU
08/09QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/06QUOTIENT TECH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 427 M
EBIT 2019 -25,6 M
Net income 2019 -33,6 M
Finance 2019 88,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -34,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 717 M
Chart QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Quotient Technology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,67  $
Last Close Price 8,08  $
Spread / Highest target 85,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Boal Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Raskin President
Chad L. Summe Chief Operating Officer
Ronald J. Fior Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting officer
Andrew Jody Gessow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY INC.-24.34%717
OMNICOM GROUP3.11%16 443
WPP GROUP9.76%15 049
PUBLICIS GROUPE-24.86%9 865
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.0.82%8 054
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC4.63%5 513
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group