Quotient Technology : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 7, 2018

Quotient
Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) today announced it will report its
financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after
the market closes on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Following the release
of financials, management will host a conference call to discuss the
results at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT.
To access the call, please dial (866) 393-4306, or outside the U.S.
(734) 385-2616, with Conference ID# 4790789 at least five minutes prior
to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.quotient.com
under the Events and Presentations menu. A replay of the webcast will be
available on the website following the conference call.
About Quotient Technology Inc.
Quotient
Technology Inc . (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital
promotions, media and analytics company using proprietary data to
deliver personalized digital coupons and ads to millions of shoppers
daily. Our core platform, Quotient
Retailer iQ™, connects to a retailer’s point-of-sale system and
provides targeting and analytics for consumer packaged goods (CPG)
brands and retailers. Our distribution network also includes our Coupons.com app
and website, thousands of publishing partners and, in Europe, the Shopmium mobile
app. We serve hundreds of CPGs, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble,
General Mills and Kellogg’s, and retailers like Albertsons Companies,
CVS, Dollar General, Kroger and Walgreens. We operate Crisp
Mobile, which creates mobile ads aimed at shoppers, and Ahalogy,
a leading influencer marketing firm. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based
in Mountain View, California, with offices across the U.S., in
Bangalore, India; Paris and London. Learn more at Quotient.com,
and follow us on Twitter @Quotient.
Quotient, Quotient Retailer iQ, Shopmium and Ahalogy are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries
in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property
of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005834/en/