Quotient Technology : to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

06/01/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company for CPG and retail marketing, today announced that it will webcast a fire-side chat presentation at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Virtual Technology Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology is the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads – informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data – to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London, and Tel Aviv. Visit www.quotient.com for more information.

Quotient, and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
