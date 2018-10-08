Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Reminds Investors in Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) of November 5 Deadline

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP reminds investors in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) of the lead plaintiff deadline of November 5, 2018.

If you lost money in your Qurate investment between August 5, 2015, and September 7, 2016, you are encouraged to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/qurate or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The lawsuit alleges that Qurate made false and misleading statements about the credit standards and controls Qurate used in its Easy-Pay program in order to attract a large group of new customers and improve sales growth.

As a result of these false and misleading statements, the price of Qurate shares was inflated before falling 21% on August 5 to close at $20.61 on August 5, 2016.

The deadline for joining the lawsuit as a lead plaintiff is November 5. If you purchased Qurate stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/qurate.

