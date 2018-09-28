Correction to QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief

Qurate Retail Group, a subsidiary of Qurate Retail Inc., named Jeffrey Davis as chief financial officer. The article incorrectly identified the company as Qurate Retail Inc. Mr. Davis succeeds Ted Jastrzebski, who departed the company, then known as QVC Group, in February to join UGI Corp. The article incorrectly said Mr. Davis Succeeds Mark Carleton. Mr. Carleton continues in his role as CFO of Qurate Retail Inc. "QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief," at 4:39 p.m. ET, gave incorrect information in the first and second paragraphs. (Sept. 28)