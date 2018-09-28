Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qurate Retail Inc    QRTEA

QURATE RETAIL INC (QRTEA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Correction to QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:42pm EDT

Qurate Retail Group, a subsidiary of Qurate Retail Inc., named Jeffrey Davis as chief financial officer. The article incorrectly identified the company as Qurate Retail Inc. Mr. Davis succeeds Ted Jastrzebski, who departed the company, then known as QVC Group, in February to join UGI Corp. The article incorrectly said Mr. Davis Succeeds Mark Carleton. Mr. Carleton continues in his role as CFO of Qurate Retail Inc. "QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief," at 4:39 p.m. ET, gave incorrect information in the first and second paragraphs. (Sept. 28)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GCI LIBERTY INC 1.35% 51 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
QURATE RETAIL INC 0.54% 22.21 Delayed Quote.-9.05%
WAL-MART STORES -0.23% 93.91 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QURATE RETAIL INC
09/28Correction to QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief
DJ
09/28J C PENNEY : QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief
DJ
09/28QURATE RETAIL INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action L..
AC
09/27QURATE RETAIL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
09/27QURATE RETAIL INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
09/27QURATE RETAIL INC : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action L..
AC
09/24QURATE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/21QURATE RETAIL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
09/21QRTEA LOSS ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qurate Retail, Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
09/20QURATE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28Qurate Retail Group appoints Jeffrey A. Davis as CFO 
09/20QVC Inc. - This 6.375% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE With A Lot Of .. 
09/13QVC, Inc. completes issuance of $225M of new senior secured notes 
09/11Weekly Insider Trading, September 10 
09/07QVC prices $225M of new senior secured notes 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 061 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 788 M
Debt 2018 7 435 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,94
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 10 081 M
Chart QURATE RETAIL INC
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
Robert Spieth Chief Operations Officer
Mark D. Carleton CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Karen S. Etzkorn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL INC-9.05%10 081
AMAZON.COM63.75%963 216
WAYFAIR INC66.91%12 709
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-1.57%9 483
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-11.46%6 950
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL34.63%3 179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.