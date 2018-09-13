Log in
QURATE RETAIL INC (QRTEA)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Qurate Retail, Inc. Investors

09/13/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate” or the “Company) (NASDAQ: QRTEA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether Qurate misled investors regarding its financial performance for the period ended June 30, 2016, specifically the performance of the Company’s rising bad debt expenses. On August 5, 2016, Qurate issued a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016, and disclosed "significant headwinds" and sales declines at QVC as compared to prior periods. Later that day, Qurate then disclosed "higher than expected write-offs on Easy Pay purchases from October and November of last year" and announced increased reserves for prior period purchases and a decision to moderate Easy-Pay usage. On this news, Qurate shares fell $5.69, or over 21%, to close at $20.61 on August 5, 2016, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Qurate securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 061 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 788 M
Debt 2018 7 435 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,58
P/E ratio 2019 10,80
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 9 794 M
Chart QURATE RETAIL INC
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
Robert Spieth Chief Operations Officer
Mark D. Carleton CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Karen S. Etzkorn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL INC-12.82%9 794
AMAZON.COM70.16%970 605
WAYFAIR INC86.25%13 407
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-7.30%9 057
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.59.67%6 495
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL20.34%2 712
