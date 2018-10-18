Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Qurate Retail, Inc. Investors (QRTEA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Qurate Retail, Inc.
(“Qurate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QRTEA)
securities between August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Qurate investors have until November 5,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors that suffered losses on their Qurate investments are
encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss
their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
class period, Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was
aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to
attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth
was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated
with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4)
consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business,
operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of Qurate during the Class Period, have
information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem,
Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888)
638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
