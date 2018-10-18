Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Qurate Retail, Inc. Investors (QRTEA)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QRTEA) securities between August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Qurate investors have until November 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the class period, Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

