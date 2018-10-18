Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qurate Retail Inc    QRTEA

QURATE RETAIL INC (QRTEA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Qurate Retail, Inc. Investors (QRTEA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 03:10am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QRTEA) securities between August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Qurate investors have until November 5, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Qurate investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the class period, Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Qurate during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QURATE RETAIL INC
03:10aLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
10/15QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
10/15GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
10/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Qurate Retail..
BU
10/10QURATE RETAIL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
10/09QURATE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors..
BU
10/08Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Reminds Investors in Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) of Nov..
PR
10/02QRTEA NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsui..
PR
10/02SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
09/29J C PENNEY : Correction to QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02New Preferred Stock IPOs, September 2018 
09/28Qurate Retail Group appoints Jeffrey A. Davis as CFO 
09/20QVC Inc. - This 6.375% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE With A Lot Of .. 
09/13QVC, Inc. completes issuance of $225M of new senior secured notes 
09/11Weekly Insider Trading, September 10 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 061 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 788 M
Debt 2018 7 435 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,95
P/E ratio 2019 11,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 9 712 M
Chart QURATE RETAIL INC
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
Robert Spieth Chief Operations Officer
Mark D. Carleton CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Karen S. Etzkorn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL INC-11.55%9 712
AMAZON.COM50.58%872 379
WAYFAIR INC50.80%11 001
ZOZO INC-14.16%8 369
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-14.50%6 659
ETSY INC101.22%4 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.