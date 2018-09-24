Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qurate Retail Inc    QRTEA

QURATE RETAIL INC (QRTEA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

QURATE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Qurate Retail Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (“Qurate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QRTEA).

If you invested in Qurate stock or options between August 5, 2015, and September 7, 2016 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/QRTEA. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QURATE RETAIL INC
09/24QURATE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/22QURATE RETAIL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
09/22QRTEA LOSS ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qurate Retail, Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
09/20QURATE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/20LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (STARZ) : Report
CO
09/19QURATE RETAIL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
AC
09/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/19INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Qurate Retail
PR
09/19QURATE RETAIL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
09/15Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Qurate Retai..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20QVC Inc. - This 6.375% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE With A Lot Of .. 
09/13QVC, Inc. completes issuance of $225M of new senior secured notes 
09/11Weekly Insider Trading, September 10 
09/07QVC prices $225M of new senior secured notes 
09/06QVC announces proposed senior secured notes offering 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 061 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 788 M
Debt 2018 7 435 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,37
P/E ratio 2019 11,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 10 395 M
Chart QURATE RETAIL INC
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
Robert Spieth Chief Operations Officer
Mark D. Carleton CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Karen S. Etzkorn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL INC-7.33%10 365
AMAZON.COM63.75%934 029
WAYFAIR INC66.91%12 340
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-5.01%9 008
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.74.31%7 164
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL40.98%3 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.