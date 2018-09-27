Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qurate Retail Inc    QRTEA

QURATE RETAIL INC (QRTEA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Qurate Retail Inc : IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qurate Retail, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:26pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Qurate Retail, Inc. ("Qurate" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QRTEA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512961/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 5, 2015 and September 7, 2016, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 5, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Qurate was overaggressive in the loosening of credit standards for the Company's Easy-Pay program in an effort to attract a large number of new customers. The Company's strong growth in sales was due primarily to the loosening of credit standards. Due to the loosening of standards, Qurate faced a larger risk for write-offs of accounts receivable. Based on these facts, the Company's positive public statements about sales growth and business operations were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Qurate, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QURATE RETAIL INC
10:26pQURATE RETAIL INC : IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
05:15pQURATE RETAIL INC : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action L..
AC
09/24QURATE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/22QURATE RETAIL INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
09/22QRTEA LOSS ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Qurate Retail, Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
09/20QURATE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
09/20LIBERTY MEDIA CORP (STARZ) : Report
CO
09/19QURATE RETAIL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit ..
AC
09/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/19INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Qurate Retail
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20QVC Inc. - This 6.375% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE With A Lot Of .. 
09/13QVC, Inc. completes issuance of $225M of new senior secured notes 
09/11Weekly Insider Trading, September 10 
09/07QVC prices $225M of new senior secured notes 
09/06QVC announces proposed senior secured notes offering 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 061 M
EBIT 2018 1 647 M
Net income 2018 788 M
Debt 2018 7 435 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,21
P/E ratio 2019 11,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 10 283 M
Chart QURATE RETAIL INC
Duration : Period :
Qurate Retail Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QURATE RETAIL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. George President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Maffei Chairman
Robert Spieth Chief Operations Officer
Mark D. Carleton CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Karen S. Etzkorn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QURATE RETAIL INC-10.32%10 283
AMAZON.COM63.75%963 069
WAYFAIR INC66.91%12 347
START TODAY CO.,LTD.-1.14%9 532
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-12.29%7 385
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL34.63%3 110
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.