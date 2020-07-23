Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Qutoutiao Inc.    QTT

QUTOUTIAO INC.

(QTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Qutoutiao Inc. ("Qutoutiao" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QTT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Qutoutiao investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/qutoutiao-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 15, 2020, hosts of a consumer rights gala stated that Qutoutiao had allowed ads on its platform promoting exaggerated or impossible claims from weight-loss products. For example, one such ad offered free weight-loss products valued at $14,300 that would help users lose more than 30 pounds a month.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.85, or 23%, to close at $2.84 per share on July 16, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Qutoutiao should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward-looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QUTOUTIAO INC.
04:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
02:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Qutoutiao Inc. (QT..
BU
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT..
BU
07/16Burger King, GM venture criticised on China consumer rights show
RE
06/04QUTOUTIAO INC : . Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
06/01QUTOUTIAO INC. : quaterly earnings release
05/28QUTOUTIAO INC : . to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, June 4, 2020
AQ
05/20QUTOUTIAO INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/23Qutoutiao Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
GL
03/18Qutoutiao Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financia..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 499 M 928 M 928 M
Net income 2020 -1 333 M -190 M -190 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 098 M 728 M 728 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 932
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart QUTOUTIAO INC.
Duration : Period :
Qutoutiao Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUTOUTIAO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,32 CNY
Last Close Price 19,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Siliang Tan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Jianfei Co-President & Director
Guanqiang Feng Co-President
Sihui Chen Chief Operating Officer
Xiaolu Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUTOUTIAO INC.-19.94%728
SNAP INC.42.07%34 086
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.76.51%7 403
GRUBHUB INC.45.50%6 527
MOMO INC.-45.88%3 784
DENA CO., LTD.-24.10%1 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group