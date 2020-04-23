Log in
Qutoutiao Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

04/23/2020 | 06:56am EDT

SHANGHAI, China, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao”, the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 23, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Qutoutiao Inc., Floor 11, Building 3, No.5005, Shenjiang Road, Pudong, Shanghai, China.

About Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates innovative and fast-growing mobile content platforms in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous flagship mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of loyal users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Midu, first launched in May 2018 as Midu Novels and with an alternative version Midu Lite launched one year later, pioneered provision of free online literature supported by advertising. It has grown tremendously and has led the free online literature industry since inception. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qutoutiao.net.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qutoutiao Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6858-3790
E-mail: ir@qutoutiao.net

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: qutoutiao@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: qutoutiao@tpg-ir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
