Qutoutiao Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on March 5, 2019 -



SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTT), an innovative and fast growing mobile content platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 ended December 31, 2018 on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 5, 2019 (9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 6, 2019).

Dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 United States (toll free): +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-906-601 China: 400-620-8038 International: +65-6713-5090 Conference ID: 4187855

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net .



A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until March 13, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 China: 400-632-2162 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Replay Access Code: 4187855

About Qutoutiao Inc.



Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, is a mobile content platform in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. Qutoutiao applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has fostered a large and fast growing group of loyal users, many of which are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based loyalty program.



For more information, please visit: https://ir.qutoutiao.net .



Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qutoutiao's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qutoutiao's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qutoutiao does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qutoutiao Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6858-3790

E-mail: ir@qutoutiao.net

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86-10-5730-6202

E-mail: qutoutiao@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Qutoutiao Inc.

Oliver Yucheng Chen

E-mail: oliver@qutoutiao.net

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: qutoutiao@tpg-ir.com