QWAMPLIFY
Qwamplify : SEO

September 3rd, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

Media Division : Launch of the RTB activity Creation of the Qwamplify Programmatic subsidiary

Levallois-Perret, France, September 3rd, 2018. Qwamplify (ISIN : FR0010889386 - Mnemonic : ALQWA), major player in France of digital Media & data marketing solutions, announced today the creation of a new subsidiary Qwamplify Programmatic.

The Media division strengthens its offer to accelerate organic growth.

The Group, which is experiencing strong growth in its Media business (performance advertising, SEA, Social Ads, + 64% in the first half of 2018), has created Qwamplify Programmatic, a subsidiary dedicated to media buying in programmatic or RTB (Real Time Bidding).

Qwamplify Programmatic, co-directed by the two founders of Adsvisers, Jérémy BENDAYAN and Franck CARASSO, reinforces the Group's Media offer by proposing services using Google's Doubleclick platform technology.

The first customers, such as Etam, Courir, or Air Caraïbes have already been signed.

With a team of experts specialized in each Media lever, the Group is expanding its product range, thus continuing its development and accelerating its organic growth.

Cédric Reny, President and founder of the Group, comments : « We are pursuing our objective of rapidly enriching our Media offer to cover a maximum of the market's digital media levers. The creation of this subsidiary marks a new stage in the development of our offer and the acceleration of the organic growth of the Media division within the Group.»

Franck Carasso, co-leader of Qwamplify Programmatic, comments : « We are starting to offer programmatic media buying within Qwamplify to our customers working with other partners. This new activity will allow us to win markets that we could not address before. I am therefore confident about a rapid development of this business as from this year.»

NEXT PRESS RELEASE :

Annual Turnover (at end of September 2018) : December 11th 2018, after market closure.

QWAMPLIFY - LTD with a capital of € 5 507 395

Administrative Office : 135 avenue Victoire, 13790 ROUSSET - France

Tel :+33 (0)4 86 91 42 00

About Qwamplify

Qwamplify is a European digital & data marketing group serving major brands and e-tailers to develop their sales. The Group offers digital recruitment solutions on web (emailing, SEA & SMA, co-registration), innovative promotional solutions and CRM (digital platforms). For 21 years, Qwamplify has gained a strong reputation among more than 800 advertisers, including: Butagaz, Delonghi, Kärcher, Manitou, Michelin, Nokia, SoLocal, Sony, Coca-Cola, Daxon, Pandora, Hager or Tinder.

Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpi France, the Group, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, headquartered in Levallois-Perret, is also located in Paris, Bordeaux, Nice, Marseille and Aix-en-Provence and, in Europe, Italy, UK, Finland and Sweden. Last year, at the end of September 2017, it achieved sales of € 19.3M, up 7.8%, with REX of € 0.3 M. The Group had a net cash position of € 7.7M as of March 30, 2018. Qwamplify is also the largest shareholder of Bilendi with 26.18% of the share capital.

CONTACTS

QWAMPLIFY Cédric Reny CEO & Founder https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/cédric-reny/b7/669/69b

Marc Langlet

Chief Financial Officer Tel : +33 (0) 6 63 26 80 45 investisseurs@qwamplify.com

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN : FR0010889386 - Mnemonic : ALQWA Eligible to PEA-PME

Labelized « Innovative Company » - BPI France

QWAMPLIFY - LTD with a capital of € 5 507 395 Administrative Office : 135 avenue Victoire, 13790 ROUSSET - France

Tel :+33 (0)4 86 91 42 00

Disclaimer

Qwamplify SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:11:08 UTC
