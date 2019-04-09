Log in
Qwamplify : signs an agreement to acquire Highten Capital Balance

0
04/09/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

QWAMPLIFY SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE

HIGHTEN CAPITAL BALANCE

APPOINTMENT OF VINCENT BAZI AS ADMINISTRATOR

Levallois-Perret,France, April 9, 2019, Qwamplify (ISIN: FR0010889386 - Mnemonic: ALQWA), a major player in France for Media & Data digital marketing solutions, announces the signing of an agreement to become the sole partner of Highten.

Qwamplify, which holds 50.1% of the capital of Highten (40% acquired in 2015, then 10% acquired in 2016), has just signed an agreement with Sébastien Donnadieu and Philippe Villetelle, partners and founders, which will enable it to gain 100% of the capital of the company on April 30, 2019, subject to the lifting of conditions precedent.

The digital B2B customer loyalty platform proposed by HIGHTEN completes the Group's digital and activation offer on customer acquisition and retention by extending it to B2B distribution or indirect resale.

The company will be consolidated as from May 1, 2019, and its management fully integrated into the Group. Sébastien Donnadieu, one of the two founders, will maintain an operational management role and will work in collaboration with Cédric Reny and Julien Braun, recently appointed Managing Director of the Group, to further develop commercial, marketing and technological synergies within the Group.

Highten achieved € 2.5m in revenue and operating income of € 130k in its last financial year ended September 30, 2018.

This acquisition will therefore strengthen the Group's growth and earnings potential for the 2019 financial year.

The general meeting held on March 28th, renewed the mandate of Cédric Reny as director for a period of 4 years.

The general meeting has also ratified the provisional appointment and renewed Julie Coulon, and finally appointed Vincent Bazi as director for a period of 2 years.

The Board of Directors is now composed of 4 members.

Cédric RENY - President, declares : " I am delighted by this new integration of one of our subsidiaries, in the continuity of the others recently completed (Flexistart, Loyaltic, Advertise Me). It allows us to enrich our digital and marketing strategy and consolidate our expertise, to boost our performance. It reinforces our position as a Multi Specialist Digital Group to make us a reference in the market. It will also contribute positively to the growth of our sales and our results in 2019".

QWAMPLIFY « Innovative Agency of the year 2018 »

QWAMPLIFY - LTD with a capital of € 5 507 395

Headquarter: 14 place Marie-Jeanne Bassot 92300 LEVALLOIS PERRET - France

Administrative Office : 135 avenue Victoire, 13790 ROUSSET - France

Tel : +33 (0)4 86 91 42 00

Email: contact-us@qwamplify.com

RCS (SIREN) 500 517 776 NANTERRE / APE: 7311Z - TVA intra: FR33 500 517 776

www.qwamplify.com

Sébastien Donnadieu, Founder and Leader, comments : "This integration will enable Highten to accelerate its development within the Group as a B2B specialist. The complementarities of ranges, the commercial and technological synergies should produce effects quickly, and improve our profitability".

NEXT PRESS RELEASE: Sales Turnover 1st Half and Q2 2019: May 14, 2019

About Qwamplify

Qwamplify is a European digital & data marketing group serving major brands and e-retailers to develop their sales. The Group offers digital recruitment solutions on web (emailing, SEA & SMA, co-registration), innovative promotional solutions and CRM (digital platforms). Since 1997, Qwamplify has gained a strong reputation among more than 800 advertisers, among them : Butagaz, Delonghi, Kärcher, Manitou, Michelin, Sony, Coca-Cola, Daxon, Hager, Etam, Carrefour or Rue du Commerce.

Qualified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpi France, the Group, listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, headquartered in Levallois-Perret, is also located in Aix-en-Provence, Marseille, Nice and Bordeaux in France and in Italy, UK, Finland and Sweden. In its last financial year, it closed sales of € 23.7M at the end of September 2018, up 22%. The Group had net cash of € 4.4M as of September 30, 2018. Qwamplify is also the first shareholder of Bilendi with 25.85 % of the capital.

CONTACTS

Cédric Reny

President https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/cédric-reny/b7/669/69b

Marc Langlet

Chief Financial Officer Tel : +33 (0) 6 63 26 80 45 investisseurs@qwamplify.com

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris

ISIN : FR0010889386 - Mnemonic : ALQWA

Eligible to PEA-PME

Labelized « Innovative Company » - BPI France

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Qwamplify SA published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 16:27:02 UTC
