Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  QX Metals Corp.    QX   CA74914P1045

QX METALS CORP.

(QX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QX Metals : Increases Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

QX Metals Corp. | 717 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3

Telephone: (604) 628-5623 | www.qxmetals.ca

QX Metals Increases Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, B.C., June 5, 2020. QX Metals Corp. (TSX-V: QX) (OTC: BLSSD) ("QX Metals" or the "Company") announces it will increase its existing private placement financing by up to an additional 2,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $100,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share. The previously announced financing will proceed as per the terms announced on May 25, 2020.

All private placement securities will be restricted from trading for a period of four months from closing. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company anticipates that certain private placement investors will include directors and/or officers (and therefore insiders) of the Company. Participation of insiders of the Company in the private placement constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSXV, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital purposes and for new project evaluations.

About QX Metals

QX Metals Corp. is a discovery-focused mineral exploration company that strives to make high-reward discoveries in regions with proven mineral wealth. We leverage our proven technical skills and extensive corporate network to de-risk our exploration process, increase our probability of success and enhance shareholder value. The company is focused on precious and base metal projects located in top-tier mineral districts that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture.

Vince Sorace

President and CEO, QX Metals Corp.

For further information regarding QX Metals, please visit our website at www.qxmetals.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX

Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

QX Metals Corp. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 18:15:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QX METALS CORP.
02:16pQX METALS : Increases Private Placement Financing
PU
05/26QX METALS : Announces Private Placement Financing
PU
05/05QX METALS : Partner Raiden Defines Magnetic Anomalies Below Outcropping Copper &..
PU
03/20QX METALS : Advises of Force Majeure regarding Kalabak and Zlatusha Projects
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,47 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2019 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,87x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,88 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart QX METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
QX Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vince Sorace President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Duncan Chief Operating Officer
Gavin John Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Williamson Independent Director
Roderick C. McKeen Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QX METALS CORP.150.00%1
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.28%45 306
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.36%29 438
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-22.26%14 810
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-23.65%10 438
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-14.76%7 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group