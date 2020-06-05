QX Metals Corp. | 717 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3

QX Metals Increases Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, B.C., June 5, 2020. QX Metals Corp. (TSX-V: QX) (OTC: BLSSD) ("QX Metals" or the "Company") announces it will increase its existing private placement financing by up to an additional 2,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds up to $100,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share. The previously announced financing will proceed as per the terms announced on May 25, 2020.

All private placement securities will be restricted from trading for a period of four months from closing. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company anticipates that certain private placement investors will include directors and/or officers (and therefore insiders) of the Company. Participation of insiders of the Company in the private placement constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSXV, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital purposes and for new project evaluations.

About QX Metals

QX Metals Corp. is a discovery-focused mineral exploration company that strives to make high-reward discoveries in regions with proven mineral wealth. We leverage our proven technical skills and extensive corporate network to de-risk our exploration process, increase our probability of success and enhance shareholder value. The company is focused on precious and base metal projects located in top-tier mineral districts that contain significant historical production, existing mining infrastructure and an established mining culture.

Vince Sorace

President and CEO, QX Metals Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

