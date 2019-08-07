Log in
R C M Technologies : RCM Announces 2nd Quarter Results (8.7.19)

0
08/07/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 856.356.4500

Corporate Contacts:

2500 McClellan Avenue

Fax: 856.356.4600

Bradley S. Vizi

Pennsauken, NJ 08109

info@rcmt.com

Executive Chairman

www.rcmt.com

Kevin D. Miller

Chief Financial Officer

P R E S S R E L E A S E

RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Pennsauken, NJ - August 7, 2019 -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended June 29, 2019.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $50.7 million for the thirteen week period ended June 29, 2019 (the current period), a 1.9% decrease as compared to $51.7 million for the thirteen week period ended June 30, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $12.8 million for the current period, a 0.5% increase as compared to $12.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $2.2 million for the current period, as compared to $0.9 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $102.3 million for the twenty-six week period ended June 29, 2019 (the current period), a marginal decrease as compared to $102.5 million for the twenty-six week period ended June 30, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $25.3 million for both periods presented. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $3.8 million for the current period, as compared to $2.6 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $1.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

The Company experienced $1.4 million in severance, professional fees and other charges for both the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended June 30, 2018. These charges include severance accrued for the Company's former chief executive officer and related payroll taxes, continuation of certain benefits and professional fees, totaling approximately $0.9 million. The additional charges of $0.5 million incurred related to transactional financial advisory fees, legal fees associated with defending a frivolous lawsuit with a competitor of the Company, and search fees associated with hiring a senior executive.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, "Allowing for third-quarter seasonality in our Healthcare segment from summer school closings, we believe we are poised for a strong finish to fiscal 2019 and that we have positioned RCM to demonstrate higher earnings power in 2020."

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, added, "We are pleased with generating $3.1 million in cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2019. We expect continued strong cash flow through the remainder of the year."

Conference Call

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (866) 403-9129.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "seek," "could," "can," "should," "are confident" or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended

June 29,

June 30,

Revenue

2019

2018

$50,705

$51,710

Cost of services

37,902

38,975

Gross profit

12,803

12,735

Selling, general and administrative

10,202

10,076

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

325

381

Severance, professional fees and other charges

-

1,371

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

83

17

Operating income

2,193

890

Other expense, net

(483)

(388)

Income before income taxes

1,710

502

Income tax expense

459

121

Net income

$1,251

$381

Diluted net earnings per share data

$0.10

$0.03

Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended

June 29,

June 30,

Revenue

2019

2018

$102,300

$102,522

Cost of services

76,980

77,232

Gross profit

25,320

25,290

Selling, general and administrative

20,667

20,497

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

640

778

Severance, professional fees and other charges

-

1,371

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

165

34

Operating income

3,848

2,610

Other expense, net

(949)

(695)

Income before income taxes

2,899

1,915

Income tax expense

185

483

Net income

$2,714

$1,432

Diluted net earnings per share data

$0.21

$0.12

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

March 30,

December 29,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$868

$482

Accounts receivable, net

$58,230

$52,335

Total current assets

$63,935

$58,811

Total assets

$92,099

$81,510

Total current liabilities

$21,824

$23,188

Borrowing under line of credit

$30,943

$27,540

Net debt (borrowings less cash)

$30,075

$27,058

Total liabilities

$61,550

$54,311

Stockholders' equity

$30,549

$27,199

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited) (In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non- GAAP financial measure. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018.

Thirteen

Twenty-Six

Week Periods Ended

Week Periods Ended

June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP net income

$1,251

$381

$2,714

$1,432

Income tax expense

459

121

185

483

Interest expense

458

400

887

666

Imputed interest on contingent consideration

48

-

96

-

Depreciation of property and equipment

325

381

640

778

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

83

17

165

34

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$2,624

$1,300

$4,687

$3,393

Adjustments

Severance, professional fees and other charges

-

1,371

-

1,371

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions

(23 )

(12 )

(34 )

29

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$2,601

$2,659

$4,653

$4,793

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended

June 29,

June 30,

Net income

2019

2018

$1,251

$381

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities

761

623

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

353

(82 )

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

548

276

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

917

149

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(639 )

(213 )

Accrued payroll and related costs

(345 )

1,735

Right of use assets and liabilities

(7 )

-

Income taxes payable

239

565

Total adjustments

1,827

3,053

Cash provided by operating activities

$3,078

$3,434

Net cash used in investing activities

(136 )

(313 )

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,743)

(3,111)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(24 )

(31 )

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

($825

)

($21

)

Twenty-Six Week Periods Ended

June 29,

June 30,

Net income

2019

2018

$2,714

$1,432

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities

1,494

1,402

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(5,911)

(6,160)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

658

274

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

962

(1,094)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,465)

(1,425)

Accrued payroll and related costs

(1,217)

1,665

Right of use assets and liabilities

259

-

Income taxes payable

29

296

Total adjustments

(5,191)

(5,042)

Cash used in operating activities

($2,477)

($3,610)

Net cash used in investing activities

(238 )

(613 )

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,140

1,817

Effect of exchange rate changes

(39 )

(14 )

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$386

($2,420)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RCM Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 21:04:07 UTC
