R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
02-Oct-2019 / 12:02 GMT/BST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Carol Gysin
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
R.E.A. Holdings plc
b)
LEI
213800YXL94R94RYG150
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25p each
GB0002349065
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription pursuant to a placing of 3,441,000new ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
145p
1,000
d)
Aggregated information
n/a
Aggregated volume
1,000
Price
145p
e)
Date of the transaction
2 October 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London
