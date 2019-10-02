Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  R.E.A. Holdings plc    RE.   GB0002349065

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

(RE.)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/01 11:35:13 am
157 GBp   -0.63%
07:09aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Director/PDMR notification
PU
06:49aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Notification of major holdings
PU
03:48aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Further re placing of ordinary shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:09am EDT

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

02-Oct-2019 / 12:02 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Carol Gysin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

R.E.A. Holdings plc

b)

LEI

213800YXL94R94RYG150

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25p each

GB0002349065

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription pursuant to a placing of 3,441,000new ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

145p

1,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

Aggregated volume

1,000

Price

145p

e)

Date of the transaction

2 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London


Disclaimer

REA Holdings plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
07:09aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Director/PDMR notification
PU
06:49aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Notification of major holdings
PU
03:48aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Further re placing of ordinary shares
PU
09/30R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Further re issue of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022
PU
09/27R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : placing of ordinary shares
PU
09/25R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : proposed issue of $3 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dolla..
PU
09/20R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Half yearly results
PU
08/22R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Notification of major holdings
PU
06/05R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Trading statement and deferral of preference dividend
PU
04/29R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Annual reports and accounts 2018
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 133 M
EBIT 2019 4,90 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 227 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 77,9 M
Chart R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
R.E.A. Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,93  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol Elizabeth Gysin Managing Director & Executive Director
David John Blackett Chairman
Mark Robert Goodliffe Chief Financial Officer
Richard Michael Robinow Non-Executive Director
John Clifton Oakley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC-35.66%78
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 793
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 123
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.60%1 710
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-23.32%1 326
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group