Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  R.E.A. Holdings plc    RE.   GB0002349065

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (RE.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/28 05:35:03 pm
315 GBp   +2.27%
05:37pR.E.A. HOLDINGS : Further re circular dated 12 June 2018
PU
07/18R.E.A. HOLDINGS : Director/PDMR notification
PU
07/10R.E.A. HOLDINGS : re sale of PBJ
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re circular dated 12 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ('REA' or the'company')

Further re circular dated 12 June 2018

REA is pleased to announce that certainbank financing discussions referred to in the circular issued to shareholders on 12 June 2018 (the 'circular') havenow been brought to a successful conclusion with execution of a facility agreement between the company's Indonesian subsidiary company, PT Sasana YudhaBhakti ('SYB'),and PT Bank Mandiri(Persero) Tbk. ('Bank Mandiri').

Pursuant to the facility agreement, Bank Mandirihas advancedto SYB two medium term Indonesian rupiah loans equivalent in total to some $32.5 million. The loans arerepayable over a period of eight years, bear interest at an initial rate of 11 per cent per annum and are principally secured by first fixed charges over the assets of SYB and a guarantee from REA.

In anticipation of concluding the facilityagreement with Bank Mandiri, on 8 August2018 SYB repaid the term loan and revolving credit facilities previously made available to SYB by PT Bank DBS Indonesia, together amounting to the equivalent of some $10.2million. The proceeds of the Bank Mandiriloans will be used to refinance the monies usedfor that repayment and, as to thebalance, in augmenting the REA group's working capital.

The principal purpose of the circular was to provide informationin connection with the proposed sale by the company's subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ('REA Kaltim') of REA Kaltim's95 per cent interest inPT Putra BonganJaya ('PBJ') to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(the 'proposed sale').

It remainsexpected that the proposed sale of PBJ will complete in accordance with the previously indicated timetable. The company will issue a further update when completion occurs.

Enquiries

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

Disclaimer

REA Holdings plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
05:37pR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Further re circular dated 12 June 2018
PU
07/18R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Director/PDMR notification
PU
07/10R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : re sale of PBJ
PU
06/13R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Result of AGM
PU
06/12R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : publication of circular and updated on current trading
PU
05/10R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Director/PDMR notification
PU
04/27KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD : Indonesia acquisition likely to be earnings-neutral..
AQ
04/27R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Annual Report in respect of 2017
PU
04/25R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Sale of shareholding in PBJ
PU
01/31R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Trading Statement
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 M
EBIT 2018 15,9 M
Net income 2018 -9,40 M
Debt 2018 178 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 160 M
Chart R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
R.E.A. Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol Gysin Managing Director & Executive Director
David John Blackett Chairman
Mark Robert Goodliffe Chief Financial Officer
Richard Michael Robinow Non-Executive Director
John Clifton Oakley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC-2.95%160
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 447
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-12.99%2 437
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-9.65%2 057
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 859
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 776
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.