R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re circular dated 12 June 2018

R.E.A. Holdings plc ('REA' or the'company')

Further re circular dated 12 June 2018

REA is pleased to announce that certainbank financing discussions referred to in the circular issued to shareholders on 12 June 2018 (the 'circular') havenow been brought to a successful conclusion with execution of a facility agreement between the company's Indonesian subsidiary company, PT Sasana YudhaBhakti ('SYB'),and PT Bank Mandiri(Persero) Tbk. ('Bank Mandiri').

Pursuant to the facility agreement, Bank Mandirihas advancedto SYB two medium term Indonesian rupiah loans equivalent in total to some $32.5 million. The loans arerepayable over a period of eight years, bear interest at an initial rate of 11 per cent per annum and are principally secured by first fixed charges over the assets of SYB and a guarantee from REA.

In anticipation of concluding the facilityagreement with Bank Mandiri, on 8 August2018 SYB repaid the term loan and revolving credit facilities previously made available to SYB by PT Bank DBS Indonesia, together amounting to the equivalent of some $10.2million. The proceeds of the Bank Mandiriloans will be used to refinance the monies usedfor that repayment and, as to thebalance, in augmenting the REA group's working capital.

The principal purpose of the circular was to provide informationin connection with the proposed sale by the company's subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ('REA Kaltim') of REA Kaltim's95 per cent interest inPT Putra BonganJaya ('PBJ') to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(the 'proposed sale').

It remainsexpected that the proposed sale of PBJ will complete in accordance with the previously indicated timetable. The company will issue a further update when completion occurs.

Enquiries

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877