R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

Despite continuing good production, the financial results for the six months to 30 June 2019were severely depressed by weak CPO and CPKO prices. With FFB production for the full year expected to be at record levels for the second year running, recent cost reduction initiatives and CPO prices rising as surplus stocks are absorbed globally, results for the second half of 2019 should show a material improvement.
HIGHLIGHTS
Financial
Average selling prices (FOBSamarinda) 22 per cent lower for CPO at $430 per tonne (2018: $549 per tonne) and 40 per cent lower for CPKO at $590 per tonne (2018: $977 per tonne)
Revenue up 17 per cent to $56.6 million (2018: $48.2 million), reﬂecting in part the sale of excess inventory carried forward at the end of 2018 - had prices remained at 2018 levels, revenue would have been $72.5 million in the ﬁrst half
Underlying operating costs in the ﬁrst half of 2019 in line with 2018, although cost of sales of $63.2 million (2018:$42.8 million) distorted by stock movements, reﬂecting the temporary stock build up due to logistical problems in the comparative period in 2018
Pre-tax loss of $29.5 million (2018:profit of$1.3 million), due to the impact of depressed CPO and CPKO prices exacerbated by the strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar, which resulted in a negative $16.0 million foreign exchange swing
Agricultural operations
FFB production increased 3 per cent to 335,177 tonnes (2018: 324,955 tonnes) in the period
Increase in third party FFB purchased to 94,680 tonnes (2018: 80,463 tonnes)
CPO extraction rates consistent in the ﬁrst half of the year averaging 22.9 per cent (2018: 22.8 per cent)
Capital expenditure focused on mill works and maintaining existing plantings
Coal operations
Good progress as IPA expects to recommence mining at its KotaBangunconcession in the near future by appointing a contractor who will also manage the port facility
The contractor will fund all further expenditure required for infrastructure, land compensation and mobilisation in exchange for a participation in the proﬁts from the mine
Outlook
CPO prices expected to increase further as global demand for vegetable oils increasingly outstrips supply
Resumption of planting of the group's undeveloped land bank remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and a stronger financial performance
Recent cost reduction and improved efﬁciency measures, including workforce reductions, across the operations and support departments, expected to achieve some savings in the second half of 2019 notwithstanding associated one-off costs and, additionally, savings of not less than$10 million per annum from 2020 onwards
SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
6 months to
6 months to
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Revenue
56,584
48,170
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(110)
10,947
(Loss)/profit before tax
(29,496)
1,336
Loss for the period
(24,452)
(635)
Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(23,267)
(4,514)
Cash generated by operations
5,278
9,565
Loss per share (US cents)
(57.4)
(11.1)
INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT
Results
Key components of the income statement for the six months to 30 June 2019, with comparative figures for 2018, were as follows:
6 months
6 months
Year to
to 30 June
to 30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
Average selling price
$
$
$
CPO
430
549
472
CPKO
590
977
1,067
_______
_______
_______
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue
56.6
48.2
105.5
Operating loss
(13.7)
(0.3)
(10.7)
(Loss)/profit before tax
(29.5)
1.3
(5.5)
The six month period to 30 June 2019 was a particularly challenging period for the group.Poor CPO and CPKO prices meant that revenues were some $15.9 million lower than they would have been had prices been at the same levels (themselves depressed) as in the corresponding period of 2018.In addition, strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar resulted in a $16.0 million negative swing in the effect of foreign exchange on the income statement (made up of a loss of $4.9 million in the period to 30 June 2019 against a proﬁt of $11.1 million in the comparative period).
As discussed below, the directors expect that the ﬁrst six months of 2019 will represent the nadir of the group's fortunes.Crops are usually weighted to the second half of each year so that, other things being equal, results for the full year should reﬂect the beneﬁt of better revenues in the second half without proportionately additional costs. Moreover, revenues going forward will be helped by recent increases in CPO and CPKO prices, while cost reduction initiatives are already having a positive impact and will result in material savings from 2020 onwards.
Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and tax amounted toa loss of$0.1 million for the six months to 30 June 2019 (2018:profit of$10.9 million).
Specific components of the results
Cost of sales for the six months to 30 June2019, with comparative figures for 2018, was made up as follows:
6 months
6 months
Year to
to 30 June
to 30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'m
$'m
$'m
Depreciation and amortisation
13.6
11.3
23.0
Purchase of external FFB
8.2
8.9
18.4
Stock movement at historic cost
8.8
(8.4)
(10.2)
Estate operating costs
32.6
31.0
68.4
_______
_______
_______
63.2
42.8
99.6
Whilst cost of sales at $63.2 million showed a substantial increase on the preceding year ($42.8 million), the major part of the increase was accounted for by changes in stock levels. These reﬂected thebuild upof stocks that occurred during 2018 (the result of logistical problems in transferring stocks from the estates downriver toSamarindaand Balikpapan) followed by a reduction in stocks to more normal levels during the early months of 2019.When increases in volumes are taken into account, actual operating costs were in line with those of the comparative period.
Purchases of third party FFB increased by some 18 per cent, but the see-through effect of lower CPO and CPKO prices on FFB pricing meant that the overall cost of external FFB at $8.2 million was lower than the $8.9 million incurred in the comparative period.
Administrative expenses charged in the income statement amounted to $8.4 million against the $6.8 million charged in 2018.Substantially all of the increase reﬂected a lower rate of capitalisation, PBJ having been disposed of in the prior period.Before capitalisation, administrative expenses amounted to $9.6 million against $9.5 million in the comparative period.
As noted above, strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar in the six months to 30 June 2019 resulted in mark to market losses on rupiah balances of $4.9 million against a gain in the comparative period of $11.1 million. These and other exchange differences (principally arising from movement in sterling against the dollar) have been reported within ﬁnance costs.Other ﬁnance costs, comprising interest and other ﬁnance charges, amounted, before capitalisation, to$11.2 million for the period to 30 June 2019, slightly lower than the $11.8 reported in 2018.
The tax credit of $5.0 million (2018: charge of $2.0 million) has been stated after providing $0.4 million (2018: $0.9 million) against deferred tax credits previously recorded against losses which may not now be capable of use prior to time expiry.
Dividends
It was announced on 5 June 2019, that the directors had concluded that the half yearly payment of dividend on the group's preference shares that was due on 30 June 2019 should be deferred pending an improvement in CPO prices. Since then, prices have improved and, as noted under 'Results' above, this improvement, combined with the beneﬁt of the normal weighting of crops to the second half of the year, should mean that results for the six months to June 2019 are not representative of the likely outturn for 2019 as a whole.However, thedirectors are conscious of the fact that very substantial losses were incurred in the ﬁrst half of the year and, for that reason, now expect that, not only will the 30 June dividend have to continue to be deferred, but that it will also be necessary to defer payment of the dividend falling due on 31 December 2019.
The directors recognise the importance of dividends to holders of preference shares. Once ithas become clear that the recovery in CPO prices will continue and can reasonably beexpected to be sustained, the directors plan to submit proposals to preference shareholders todeal with the arrears of preference dividend and to resume payment of cash dividends.
In view of the ﬁnancial performance of the group in 2019 to date, the directors do not intend to declare or recommend the payment of any ordinary dividends in respect of 2019.
Agricultural operations
The key agricultural statistics were as follows:
6 months to
6 months to
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
FFBcrops (tonnes)*
Group
335,177
324,955
Third party
94,680
80,463
Total
429,857
405,418
Production (tonnes)*
Total FFB processed
421,527
393,382
FFB sold
7,440
9,548
CPO
96,514
89,638
Palm kernels
18,882
18,649
CPKO
5,547
7,456
Extraction rates (percentage)
CPO
22.9
22.8
Palm kernel
4.5
4.7
CPKO
39.9
40.3
Rainfall (mm)
Average across the estates
2,039
1,673
* 2018 crops and production include PBJ(FFB crop 4,146 tonnes; FFB sold 3,045 tonnes)which was disposed of on 31 August 2018.
With greater consistency in field disciplines and supervision,the production recovery seen in 2018 continued into the firsthalf of 2019. Some harvesting days were lost during thefestive holiday period in June, but production has subsequentlypicked up with FFB harvested in the eight months to August2019 totalling 493,651 tonnes (2018: 494,932 tonnes,including 5,782 tonnes from PBJ which was disposed of on31 August 2018). Bunch counts indicate good cropavailability through to the end of 2019, but an industry widedecline in production as palms enter a resting phase followingthe bountiful cropping in 2018 means that the group's FFBproduction in 2019, albeit at record levels for the second consecutive year,may fall short of the original target of900,000 tonnes.
Maintenance work in the mills led to a temporary reduction inCPKO production in the first half of 2019 with some palmkernels being sold uncrushed to third party processors. FullCPKO production capacityis beingrestored. Extractionrates are generally being maintained and targetedimprovements are being achieved as major mill works arecompleted.
As noted under 'Results' above, the positive impact of a goodoperational performance in the first half of 2019 wasdampened by persistently low CPO prices. Having fallen bysome 17 per cent in 2018 to reach a 10 year low of $439 pertonne, CIF Rotterdam, in November 2018, prices appeared tobe on the road to recovery at the start of 2019. This recoverythen stalled, with prices falling again to $501 per tonne at theend of June 2019 and continuing to a low for the year to dateof $480 per tonne inmid July. The widely anticipatedincrease in the supply deficit then started to manifestitselfin amuch needed price recovery during August and the CPO pricenow stands at$570per tonne.
CPKO prices have been more fickle, increasing from $770 pertonne, CIF Rotterdam, at the start of 2019 to reach a high of$818 per tonne inmid Januarybefore falling to a 12 year lowof $529 per tonne in early June. The average premium overCPO was unusually low during the first half 2019, at less than$50 per tonne reflecting subdued demand generally and goodavailability of the competitor coconut oil. Prices are now alittle stronger, currently standing at$625per tonne.
The average selling price for the group's CPO for the sixmonths to the end of June 2019, on an FOB basis at the portofSamarinda, net of export levy and duty, was $430 per tonne(2018: $549 per tonne). The average selling price for thegroup's CPKO, on the same basis, was $590 per tonne(2018: $977 per tonne).
Against this background, the group has been taking steps toconserve cash by limiting capital expenditure and reducingcosts. Accordingly, capital expenditure in 2019 is directedalmost entirely at maintaining immature plantings planted inearlier years and completing works to ensure resilience andavailability of sufficient capacity in the group's mills.Resumption of plantingof the group's undevelopedland bank remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in theCPO price and a stronger financial performance.
Measures initiated during the first half of 2019 to maximiseefficiencies and reduce costs, without compromisingoperational performance, are continuing as planned. Suchmeasures have been to an extent facilitated by theconcentration of estate operations in one locality following thesale in 2018 of PBJ and by the lower staffing that deferral ofthe group's expansion programme permits. Variousoperational economies are being implemented, including thegradual reduction in the number of temporary workersemployed for remedial upkeep as the work undertaken bythese workers is progressively completed.Theregional office in Singaporehas been closed andadministrative andsupport departmentsin Indonesiaare also being slimmed down.
Coal and stone operations
As previously indicated, to the extent that any further capital isto be committed to its coal and stone interests, the group isgiving priority to investment that will offer quicker returns withlower risk. To this end, the group's recent concentration hasbeen on recovering amounts already invested by way of loansin the KotaBanguncoal concession company, PT IndoPancadasaAgrotama('IPA') which is owned by the group'slocal partners.
Good progress has been made and the company has beeninformed that IPA will be recommencing mining of theconcession by appointing a contractor to, amongst others,provide mining services and to manage the port facilityadjacent to the concession. To minimise the requirement forfurther funding, it has been agreed that the contractor willfund all further expenditure needed on infrastructure, landcompensation and mobilisation in exchange for a participationin profits from the mine. The extent of the participation will bedependent upon prevailing coal prices but is expected toaverage 30 per cent.
It is hoped thatthereopening of the port facility for evacuation ofIPA's own coal production will encourage adjacent third partymining companies to utilise the port facility. This could provideuseful revenues to IPA additional to its profits from mining.
The Indonesian government has recently announced plans toestablish a new Indonesian Capital City on a site in EastKalimantan lying between Balikpapan andSamarinda. Whilstthis will be a long term project, the civil works involved arelikely to require large quantities of crushed stone. Althoughdevelopment of the andesite stone concession has beenviewed by the group as a lower priority than development ofthe IPA concession, efforts have continued to seek interestfrom contractors in commencing quarrying operations on theconcession. It is hoped that the prospect of much greaterlocal demand for crushed stone will facilitate a successfulconclusion to these efforts.
Sustainability
The RSPO annual surveillance audits for the group's two older mills, the bulking station and supply bases have again successfully concluded in 2019. In each case there was a signiﬁcant reduction in the number of issues raised at the commencement of the audit and subsequently addressed as compared with previous years.
Work to evaluate the outstanding High Conservation Value('HCV') compensation liability inrespect of a small area of some 20 hectares in the SYB northern estate has been completed.The results of the independent third-party analysis to assist in determining the ﬁnalcompensation liability were submitted to the RSPO in May 2019.Feedback is now awaited.
There is a further RSPO review outstanding in respect ofhistoric land clearing ofan area in the SYB southern estate.The company submitted theresults of itsHCVanalysis earlier in 2019 and, pending the outcome of the review, has excludedthis estate from supplying the Perdana oil mill so that certiﬁcation of the mill can be retained.
The response from RSPO in respect of the compensation plan for CDM remains outstanding,although the group's proposal has been agreed in principle.
In April 2019, the group retained its certiﬁcation under the recently updated internationalstandard for environmental management systems, ISO 14001:2015.This covers the mills andestates of REAK and SYB as well as the group's bulking station.Certiﬁcation is valid for threeyears.
Following 2018 surveys among smallholder oil palm farmers in the vicinity of the group'sestate, the in-house team dealing with local communities is now focusing on methods toimprove the productivity and fruit quality of these farmers.This includes further surveys toassess whether villagers would be interested in business development and diversiﬁcation, sothat they can become more resilient and less dependent on oil palm cultivation.In addition,this exercise is designed to assess demands for produce by the villages, as well as by thecompany, its employees and families, and to establish how best these demands can be met,given the remote location.
The conservation department has now fully implemented its long-held plan to map thelocations of endangered species, such as orangutans, within the group's estate boundaries,based on GPS records of individual animals photographed by camera traps set throughout thegroup's forested conservation reserves.During the ﬁrst half of 2019, the population oforangutans and other species were monitored by cameras at111 sites in the conservationareas of the estates.Bird surveys and herpetology transect walks were also conductedthroughout this period.
The bi-weekly updates from theSatelligencesystem that is being used to monitor the statusof forest cover and land clearing activities within and around the group's estates is soon to beupgraded to an online platform that will be readily accessible by the group's conservation andsurvey department. This will facilitate rapid investigation of illegal activity that may bedamaging to the environment.
Financing
At 30 June 2019, the group continued to be ﬁnanced by a combination of debt and equity (comprising ordinary and preference share capital). There was a decrease in total equity including non-controlling interests to $236.8 million from $261.3 million at 31 December 2018.
Group indebtedness and related engagements at 30 June 2019 totalled $218.9 million against $215.8 million at 31 December 2018. Against this indebtedness, the group held cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million (31 December 2018: $26.3 million). The composition of the resultant net indebtedness of $209.0 million was as follows:
$'m
7.5 per cent dollar notes 2022
('2022 dollar notes') ($24.0 million nominal)
23.8
8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020
('2020 sterling notes') (£31.9 million nominal)
38.7
Loan from related party
3.7
Loans from non-controlling shareholder
23.2
Indonesian term bank loans
124.6
Drawings underworking capital lines
4.9
218.9
Cash and cash equivalents
(9.9)
The group's annual strategic report noted that the group was in discussions with itsIndonesian bankers regarding the provision of an additional loan of $11.0 million to fund 2019capital expenditure on the group's mills and, in effect, reﬁnance bank loan repayments fallingdue in 2019. Unfortunately, these discussions had to betemporarilysuspended pendingreceipt by the bank of the 2018 audited accounts of REAK and its subsidiaries, which REAK hasonly very recently been able to submit to the bank. This is because the unexpecteddissolution of the group's former Indonesian audit ﬁrm and transfer of the REAK audit to asuccessor ﬁrm signiﬁcantly delayed completion of the audit of the accounts in question.Discussions with the bank regarding the group's future fundingare now being resumed.
In the meanwhile, the group has been engaged in discussions with its customers regarding the provision of funding in exchange for forward commitments of CPO and CPKO (but on a basis that pricing will be fixed at time of delivery on an agreed basis by reference to then prevailing prices). Supply arrangements recently agreed with one customer will result in that customer subscribing to $3 million of new 2022 dollar notes for a total consideration of $3 million in cash reflecting the value of the notes, the value of the CPO supply arrangements agreed by the group and an agreement by the company to repurchase the notes should the supply arrangements terminate. It is expected that formal agreements in relation to these arrangements will be executed, and that the new dollar notes will be issued, before 31 October 2019. Discussions regarding arrangements for other customer funding are continuing.
Once the customer funding arrangements referred to above have been concluded, the groupintends to formulate proposals for the reﬁnancing of the £31.9 million nominal of sterlingnotes 2020 which fall due for repayment in August 2020.Provided that CPO prices continue torecover, the group also plans, as noted under 'Dividends' above, to be able to submitproposals to preference shareholders to deal with the arrears of preference dividend and toresume payment of cash dividends.
Thegroup recognises that implementation of the above proposed transactions will requireadditional equity.
Outlook
Therate of growth in demand for vegetable oils is now exceeding the rate of growth in supply. This situation is expected to continue with increasing use of bio-diesel in vegetable oil producing countries, a number of different factors limiting supplies of the principal vegetable oils and, in particular, as respects palm oil, increasing constraints on the expansion of oil palm hectarage as a result of sustainability concerns. CPO stocks are being absorbed and this is already being reﬂected in an improvement in the CPO price. The group agrees with the view of professional commentators that CPO prices are likely to go higher.
The cost reduction initiatives referred to under 'Agricultural operations' above are expected to result in some savings in the second half of 2019, but those savings will be limited as the initiatives are being implemented over a period of several months and, in some cases, result in immediate one off costs. Nevertheless, those savings that are achieved, combined with the normal weighting of annual crops to the second half and the higher CPO prices currently prevailing, are expected to result in a material improvement in the results reported by the group for the second half, subject to CPO prices remaining at current levels for the remainder of 2019.
For 2020 and subsequent years, the group is aiming to achieve savings, when measured against 2019 budgeted costs, of not less than $10 million per annum.
With good crop levels and yields being maintained, some potential for further improvements to extraction rates and the impact of increased prices on a lower cost base, the directors look forward to the group's return to proﬁtability.
Approved by the board on19September 2019and signed on its behalf by
DAVID J BLACKETT
Chairman
RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
The principal risks and uncertainties, as well as mitigating and other relevant considerations, affecting the business activities of the group as at the date of publication of the 2018 annual report (the 'annual report') were set out on pages 35 to 41 of that report, under the heading 'Risks and uncertainties'. A copy of the report may be downloaded from the company's website at www.rea.co.uk. Such risks and uncertainties in summary comprise:
Agricultural operations
Climatic factorsMaterial variations from the norm
Cultivation risksImpact of pests and diseases
Other operational factorsLogistical disruptions to the production cycle, including transportation and input shortages or cost increases
Produce pricesConsequences of lower realisations from sales of CPO and CPKO
ExpansionDelays in securing land or funding for the extension planting programme
Environmental, social and
government practicesFailure to meet expected standards
Community relationsDisruptions arising from issues with local stakeholders
Coal and stoneoperations
Operational factorsFailure by external contractors to achieve agreed targets
PricesConsequences oflower coal or stone prices
Environmental, social and
government practicesFailure to meet expected standards
General
Currency riskAdverse exchange movements between sterling or the rupiah and the dollar
FundingMeeting liabilities as they fall due in periods of weaker produce prices
Counterparty riskDefault by suppliers, customers or financial institutions
Regulatory and country exposureFailure to meet or comply with expected standards or applicableregulations; adverse political or legislative changes in Indonesia
Systems access and controlsWeakness in IT controls and financial reporting system
The risks as relating to 'Agricultural operations-Expansion' and 'Coal and stone operations'are prospective rather than immediate material risks because the group is currently notexpanding its agricultural operations and not yet mining its coal and stone concessions.However, such risks will apply when, as is contemplated, expansion and mining are resumed.The effect of an adverse incident relating to the coal and stone operations could impact theability of the coal and stone companies to repay their loans.
The directors have carefully reviewed the potential impact on its operations of the variouspossible outcomes on the termination of UK membership of the European Union ('Brexit').The directors expect that certain outcomes may result in a movement in sterling against theUS dollar and Indonesian rupiah with consequential impact on the group dollar translation ofits sterling costs and sterling liabilities. The directors do not believe that such impact (whichcould be positive or negative) would be material in the overall context of the group.Werethere to be an outcome that resulted in a reduction in UK interest rates, this may negativelyimpact the level of the technical provisions of the REA Pension Scheme but given the Scheme'sestimated funding position, the directors do not expect that this impact would be material inthe overall context of the group.Beyond this and considering that the group's entireoperations are in Indonesia, the directors do not see Brexit as posing a signiﬁcant risk to thegroup.
The directors have considered the potential impact on the group of global climate change.Between 5 and 10 per cent of the group's existing plantings are in areas that are low lying andprone to ﬂooding if not protected by bunding.Were climate change to cause an increase inwater levels in the rivers running though the estates, this could be expected to increase therequirement for bunding or, if the increase was so extreme that bunding became impossible,could lead to the loss of low lying plantings, the percentage of which could be expected toincrease. Changes to levels and regularity of rainfall and sunlight hours could also adverselyaffect production.However, it seems likely that any climate change impact negativelyaffecting group production would similarly affect many other oil palm growers in South EastAsia leading to a reduction in CPO and CPKO supply. This would be likely to result in higherprices for CPO and CPKO which should provide at least some offset against reducedproduction.
At the date of the annual report, risks assessed by the directors as being of particularsigniﬁcance were those as detailed under:
'Agricultural operations - Produce prices'
'General - Funding'
'Agricultural operations - Climatic factors'
'Agricultural operations - Other operational factors'.
The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and funding, reﬂects the key importanceof those risks in relation to the matters considered in the 'Viability statement' in the'Directors' report' on page43 of the annual report and, as respects climatic and otherfactors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks.
Thedirectors consider that the principal risks and uncertainties for the second six months of 2019continue to be those set out in the annual report as summarised above.
GOING CONCERN
In the statements regarding viability and going concern on pages 43 and 44 of the 2018 annual report, the directors set out considerations with respect to the group's capital structure and their assessment of liquidity and ﬁnancing adequacy.
Since publication of the 2018 annual report, CPO prices have increased (with an expectation that they will increase further) while cost reduction measures are already resulting in savings and are projected to save at least $10 million per annum from 2020 onwards. Crops have remained at good levels and care has been taken that the cost reduction measures will not impact agricultural performance. The group can therefore expect progressive improvement in its trading cash ﬂows going forward.
The group has been conducting discussions with its principal customers. These have already resulted in an agreement by one customer to subscribe $3 million nominal of dollar notes 2022for a total consideration of $3 million in cash reflecting the value of the notes, the value of the CPO supply arrangements agreed by the group and an agreement by the company to repurchase the notes should the supply arrangements terminate. Discussions regarding arrangements for other customer funding are continuing. Once such arrangements have been concluded, the group intends to formulate proposals for the reﬁnancing of the £31.9 million nominal of sterling notes 2020 which fall due for repayment in August 2020.
For the reasons explained under 'Financing' in the Interim management report above, REAK has only recently been able to submit 2018 audited accounts of REAK and its subsidiaries to its Indonesian bank. This has delayed discussions regarding the group's future bank funding but such discussions are now being resumed. REAK has maintained regular contact with its bank and is conﬁdent that the bank will continue to be supportive of REAK and its subsidiaries.
As noted under 'Financing' in the Interim management report, the company recognises that additional equity capital may berequired and has been assured of support from its largest shareholder.
Accordingly, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of twelve months from the date of approval of the accompanying ﬁnancial statements and they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing those statements.
DIRECTORS'RESPONSIBILITIES
The directors are responsible for the preparation of thishalf yearly financial report.
The directors confirm thatto the best of their knowledge:
*the accompanying condensed set of ﬁnancial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'
*the 'Interim management report' and 'Risks and uncertainties' sections of this half yearly report include a fair review of theinformation required by rule 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, being anindication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on thecondensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining sixmonths of the year; and
*note 19in the notes to the consolidated financial statements includes a fair review of the information required by rule4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, being related party transactions thathave taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial positionor performance of the group during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the 2018annual report that could do so.
The current directors of the company are as listed on page 42 of the company's 2018 annualreport.
Approved by the board on19September 2019 DAVID J BLACKETT Chairman
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THESIX MONTHSENDED 30JUNE2019
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
Note
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
2
56,584
48,170
105,479
Net gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce
4
1,911
1,557
305
Cost of sales:
Depreciation and amortisation
(13,584)
(11,281)
(23,014)
Purchase of external FFB
(8,186)
(8,945)
(18,446)
Stock movement at historic cost
(8,810)
8,416
10,243
Estate operating costs
(32,616)
(30,993)
(68,368)
_______
_______
_______
Gross(loss) /profit
(4,701)
6,924
6,199
Distribution costs
(592)
(502)
(1,258)
Administrative expenses
5
(8,401)
(6,756)
(15,668)
)
_______
_______
_______
Operating loss
(13,694)
(334)
(10,727)
Investment revenues
2
176
135
292
Profit on disposal of subsidiary
-
-
10,373
Finance costs
6
(15,978)
1,535
(5,412)
_______
_______
_______
(Loss) / profit before tax
(29,496)
1,336
(5,474)
Tax
7
5,044
(1,971)
(12,734)
_______
_______
_______
Loss for the period
(24,452)
(635)
(18,208)
_______
_______
_______
Attributable to:
Ordinary shareholders
(23,267)
(4,514)
(22,021)
Preference shareholders
4,124
4,260
8,353
Non-controlling interests
(5,309)
(381)
(4,540)
_______
_______
_______
(24,452)
(635)
(18,208)
_______
_______
_______
Loss per 25p ordinary share (US cents)
8
(57.4)
(11.1)
(54.4)
All operations in all periods are continuing
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETASAT 30JUNE2019
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
Note
$'000
$'000
$'000
Non-current assets
Goodwill
12,578
12,578
12,578
Intangible assets
10
2,155
3,063
2,581
Property, plant and equipment
11
404,083
414,017
407,164
Land titles
12
36,206
32,848
35,890
Coal and stoneinterests
14
48,444
41,342
46,011
Deferred tax assets
15,669
11,116
10,088
Non-current receivables
7,564
4,354
7,544
_______
_______
_______
Total non-current assets
526,699
519,318
521,856
_______
_______
_______
Current assets
Inventories
18,607
19,421
22,637
Biological assets
3,564
3,226
2,589
Trade and other receivables
44,415
36,000
50,714
Assets available for sale
15
-
56,423
-
Cash and cash equivalents
9,923
2,269
26,279
_______
_______
_______
Total current assets
76,509
117,339
102,219
_______
_______
_______
Total assets
603,208
636,657
624,075
____
_______
____
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(58,733)
(89,769)
(59,779)
Current tax liabilities
-
(13)
-
Bank loans
(9,652)
(27,996)
(13,966)
Other loans and payables
(5,513)
(10,239)
(718)
____
_______
____
Total current liabilities
(73,898)
(128,017)
(74,463)
____
_______
____
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans
(119,821)
(64,145)
(117,008)
Sterling notes
(38,706)
(40,823)
(38,213)
Dollarnotes
(23,763)
(23,686)
(23,724)
Deferred tax liabilities
(79,244)
(81,017)
(79,247)
Other loans and payables
(30,938)
(29,681)
(30,146)
____
_______
____
Total non-current liabilities
(292,472)
(239,352)
(288,388)
____
_______
____
Total liabilities
(366,370)
(367,369)
(362,801)
____
_______
____
Net assets
236,838
269,288
261,274
____
_______
____
Equity
Share capital
132,528
132,528
132,528
Share premium account
42,401
42,401
42,401
Translation reserve
(42,470)
(56,003)
(42,470)
Retained earnings
95,233
133,717
114,360
____
_______
____
227,692
252,643
246,819
Non-controlling interests
9,146
16,645
14,455
_______
_______
_______
Total equity
236,838
269,288
261,274
_______
_______
_______
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE2019
6 monthsto
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Loss for the period
(24,452)
(635)
(18,208)
_______
_______
_______
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Actuarial (losses) / gains
(105)
(219)
1,732
Deferred tax on actuarial(losses)/gains
25
55
(425)
_______
_______
_______
(80)
(164)
1,307
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(29)
1,933
14,087
Exchange differences on deferred tax
125
(4,321)
3,110
_______
_______
_______
16
(2,388)
18,504
_______
_______
_______
Total comprehensive income for the period
(24,436)
(3,187)
296
_______
_______
_______
Attributable to:
Ordinary shareholders
(23,251)
(7,066)
(3,517)
Preference shareholders
4,124
4,260
8,353
Non-controlling interests
(5,309)
(381)
(4,540)
_______
_______
_______
(24,436)
(3,187)
296
_______
_______
_______
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THESIX MONTHSENDED30JUNE2019
Non-
Share
Share
Translation
Retained
Sub
controlling
Total
capital
premium
reserve
earnings
total
interests
Equity
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 January2018
132,528
42,401
(50,897)
135,074
259,106
17,629
276,735
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(5,106)
2,903
(2,203)
(984)
(3,187)
Dividends to preference shareholders
-
-
-
(4,260)
(4,260)
-
(4,260)
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 30 June2018
132,528
42,401
(56,003)
133,717
252,643
16,645
269,288
Total comprehensive income
-
-
20,937
(15,264)
5,673
(2,190)
3,483
Disposal of subsidiary
-
-
(7,404)
-
(7,404)
-
(7,404)
Dividends to preference shareholders
-
-
-
(4,093)
(4,093)
-
(4,093)
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 31 December 2018
132,528
42,401
(42,470)
114,360
246,819
14,455
261,274
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(19,127)
(19,127)
(5,309)
(24,436)
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 30 June 2019
132,528
42,401
(42,470)
95,233
227,692
9,146
236,838
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THESIX MONTHS
ENDED 30 JUNE2019
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
Note
$'000
$'000
$'000
Net cash (used in) / from operating activities
17
(5,545)
2,381
(26,861)
_______
_______
_______
Investing activities
Interest received
176
135
94
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(7,651)
(13,959)
(23,793)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
-
(33)
Expenditure on land titles
(316)
-
(1,005)
Investment in coal and stone interests
(2,433)
(3,595)
(5,593)
Proceeds of disposal of subsidiary
-
-
2,793
_______
_______
_______
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,224)
(17,419)
(27,537)
_______
_______
_______
Financing activities
Preference dividends paid
-
(4,260)
(8,353)
Repayment of bank borrowings
(4,649)
(7,933)
(105,768)
New bank borrowings drawn
-
4,973
119,847
New borrowings from related party
3,750
8,227
13,440
Repayment of borrowings from related party
-
-
(13,440)
Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder
-
-
(6,469)
New borrowings from non-controlling shareholder
300
-
-
Redemption of 2020 sterling notes
-
-
(1,307)
Proceeds of sale of investments
-
2,730
2,730
Deposit received relating to sale of subsidiary
-
8,000
-
Repayment of balances from divested subsidiary
-
-
50,027
Settlement of bank loan by purchaser of subsidiary
-
-
24,748
_______
_______
_______
Net cash from financing activities
(599)
11,737
75,455
_______
_______
_______
Cash and cash equivalents
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
(16,368)
(3,301)
21,057
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
26,279
5,543
5,543
Effect of exchange rate changes
12
27
(321)
_______
_______
_______
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
9,923
2,269
26,279
_______
_______
_______
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.Basis ofaccounting
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 comprise the unaudited financialstatements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2018, neither of which has been reviewed by the company'sauditor, together with audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.
The information shown for the year ended 31 December 2018 does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning ofsection 435 of the Companies Act 2006, and is an abridged version of the group's published financial statements for that yearwhich have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those statements was unqualified and did notcontain any statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordancewith IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted by the European Union, and should be read in conjunction with the annualfinancial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 which were prepared in accordance with International FinancialReporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the European Union.
The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financialstatements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are the same as those set out in the group's annual report for 2018.
For the reasons given under 'Going concern' above, the financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis.
The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were approved by the board of directorson19September 2019.
2.Revenue
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Sales of goods
56,217
47,516
105,297
Revenue from services
367
654
182
_______
_______
_______
56,584
48,170
105,479
Investment revenue
176
135
292
_______
_______
_______
Total revenue
56,760
48,305
105,771
_______
_______
_______
3.Segment information
The group continues to operate in two segments, being the cultivation of oil palms and the coal and stone operations. In theperiod ended 30 June 2019, the relevant measures for the coal and stone operations continued to fall below the quantitativethresholds set out in IFRS 8.Accordingly, no segment information is included in these financial statements.
4.Agricultural produce movement
The net gain arising from changes in fair value of agricultural produce represents the movementin the fair value of that inventoryless the amount of the movement in such inventory at historic cost (which is included in cost of sales), together with movementsin the value of current biological assets, which represents growing produce on oil palm trees.
5.Administrative expenses
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
207
10
Indonesian operations
6,220
5,923
14,728
Head office
3,417
3,326
5,696
_______
_______
_______
9,637
9,456
20,434
Amount included as additions to fixed assets
(1,236)
(2,700)
(4,766)
_______
_______
_______
8,401
6,756
15,668
_______
_______
_______
Earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation ('EBITDA') is calculated to show the effect on the group's operatingloss of excluding depreciation and amortisation, which are significant non-cash movements.
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation:
Operating loss
(13,694)
(334)
(10,727)
Depreciation and amortisation
13,584
11,281
23,014
_______
_______
_______
(110)
10,947
12,287
_______
_______
_______
6.Finance costs
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Interest on bank loans and overdrafts
7,375
7,107
15,485
Interest on dollar notes
901
901
1,877
Interest on sterling notes
1,717
1,832
4,085
Interest on other loans
554
1,317
2,549
Interest on lease liabilities
91
-
-
Other finance charges
567
694
1,022
_______
_______
_______
11,205
11,851
25,018
Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations
123
740
(2,297)
Change in value of bank loans andother itemsarising from exchange fluctuations
4,927
(11,142)
(12,547)
_______
_______
_______
16,255
1,449
10,174
Amount included as additions to property, plant and equipment
(277)
(2,984)
(4,762)
_______
_______
_______
15,978
(1,535)
5,412
_______
_______
_______
7.Tax
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Current tax:
UK corporation tax
-
-
-
Overseas withholding tax
536
638
1,552
Foreign tax
6
7
9
_______
_______
_______
Total current tax
542
645
1,561
_______
_______
_______
Deferred tax:
Current year
(5,940)
449
10,628
Prior year
354
877
545
_______
_______
_______
Total deferred tax
(5,586)
1,326
11,173
_______
_______
_______
Total tax(credit) / charge
(5,044)
1,971
12,734
_______
_______
_______
The tax credit for the period of $5.0 million (30 June 2018: charge of $2.0 million) is based onthe reported results of theoperations in each jurisdiction, using relevant rates of tax, adjusted for items which include non-taxable income/expense, prioryear reduction in the carrying value of Indonesian tax losses and Indonesian withholding taxes not utilisable in the UK. If theincome mix in the second half of 2019 differs materially from that of the first half, it mayresult in a disproportionate movement inthe effective rate of taxation for the full year.
8.Lossper share
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Loss for the purpose of calculating loss per share*
(23,267)
(4,514)
(22,021)
_______
_______
_______
* being net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
'000
'000
'000
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of loss per share
40,510
40,510
40,510
_______
_______
_______
9.Dividends
6 monthsto
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Amountsrecognised as distributions to equity holders:
Preference dividends of 9p per share per annum (2018: 9p per share)
-
4,260
8,353
_______
_______
_______
-
4,260
8,353
_______
_______
_______
The half yearly payment of the dividend on the group's preference shares due on 30 June 2019($4.1 million) has been deferredpending an improvement in CPO prices. The directors now expect that, not only will the 30 June dividend have to continue to bedeferred, but that it will also be necessary to defer payment of the dividend falling due on 31 December 2019. Once it hasbecome clear that the recovery in CPO prices will continue and can reasonably be expected to be sustained, the directors plan tosubmit proposals to preference shareholders to deal with the arrears of preference dividend and to resume payment of cashdividends.
10. Intangible assets
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Cost:
Beginning of period
5,410
5,377
5,377
Additions
-
-
33
_______
_______
_______
End of period
5,410
5,377
5,410
Depreciation:
Beginning of period
2,829
1,900
1,900
Additions
426
414
929
_______
_______
_______
End of period
3,255
2,314
2,829
Carrying amount:
Beginning of period
2,581
3,477
3,477
_______
_______
_______
End of period
2,155
3,063
2,581
_______
_______
_______
Computer software and proprietary technology that are not integral to an item of property, plant and equipment are recognised separately as intangible assets.
11. Property, plant and equipment
Plantings
Buildings
Plant,
Construction
Total
and
equipment
in progress
structures
and vehicles
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Cost:
At 1 January 2018
201,369
274,640
112,749
5,076
593,834
Additions
5,217
6,190
830
1,611
13,848
Transfers to / (from) construction in progress
-
59
-
(59)
-
Disposals
-
-
(482)
-
(482)
Transferred to assets available for sale
(25,650)
(43,181)
(1,731)
(1,437)
(71,999)
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 30 June 2018
180,936
237,708
111,366
5,191
535,201
Additions
2,400
6,038
1,715
4,554
14,707
Disposals - property, plant and equipment
-
(6,000)
224
-
(5,776)
Transferred from assets available for sale
25,650
43,181
1,731
1,437
71,999
Disposal of subsidiary
(26,437)
(47,075)
(1,730)
(1,487)
(76,729)
Transfers to / (from) construction in progress
-
2,435
18
(2,453)
-
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 31 December 2018
182,549
236,287
113,324
7,242
539,402
Right-of-use assets opening balance adjustment
-
666
1,760
-
2,426
Additions
2,340
172
503
4,636
7,651
Transfers to / (from) construction in progress
-
-
2,109
(2,109)
-
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 30 June 2019
184,889
237,125
117,696
9,769
549,479
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
Accumulated depreciation:
At 1 January 2018
26,961
32,379
52,153
-
111,493
Charge
4,947
2,811
3,109
-
10,867
Disposals - property, plant and equipment
-
-
(274)
-
(274)
Transferred to assets available for sale
(257)
(209)
(436)
-
(902)
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 30 June 2018
31,651
34,981
54,552
-
121,184
Charge
4,914
2,840
3,390
-
11,144
Disposals - property, plant and equipment
-
-
25
-
25
Transferred from assets available for sale
257
209
436
-
902
Disposal of subsidiary
(257)
(209)
(551)
-
(1,017)
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 31 December 2018
36,565
37,821
57,852
-
132,238
Charge
4,917
3,360
4,881
-
13,158
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 30 June 2019
41,482
41,181
62,733
-
145,396
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
Carrying amount:
At 30 June 2019
143,407
195,944
54,963
9,769
404,083
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 31 December 2018
145,984
198,466
55,472
7,242
407,164
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
At 30 June 2018
149,285
202,727
56,814
5,191
414,017
_____
_____
_____
_____
_____
Additions during the period to property, plant and equipment amounted to $7.7 million (year to 31 December 2018: $28.6 million,six months to 30 June 2018: $13.8 million).
Disposals during the period of property, plant and equipment amounted to $nil (2018: $0.5 million) and gave rise to a loss ondisposal of $nil (2018: $0.2 million).
Leased assets that do not meet the definitions of planting, buildings and structures, or construction in progress have beenclassed among plant, equipment and vehicles.
12. Landtitles
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Cost:
Beginning of period
40,271
39,851
39,851
Additions
316
111
9,605
Disposal
-
-
(2,600)
Disposal of subsidiary
-
(2,733)
(6,585)
_______
_______
_______
End of period
40,587
37,229
40,271
Amortisation:
Beginning of period
4,381
4,673
4,673
Disposal of subsidiary
-
(292)
(292)
_______
_______
_______
End of period
4,381
4,381
4,381
Carrying amount:
Beginning of period
35,890
35,178
35,178
_______
_______
_______
End of period
36,206
32,848
35,890
_______
_______
_______
13.Capital commitments
Capital commitments contracted, but not provided for by the group as at 30 June 2019, amounted to $4.4 million (31 December2018: $1.1 million, 30 June 2018: $4.5 million).
14. Coal and stone interests
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Coal companies
29,248
24,031
27,291
Stone company
22,196
20,311
21,720
Provision against loans to companies
(3,000)
(3,000)
(3,000)
_______
_______
_______
48,444
41,342
46,011
_______
_______
_______
Interest bearing loans have been made to two Indonesian companies that, directly and through a further Indonesian company,own rights in respect of certain coal and stone concessions in East Kalimantan,Indonesia,together with related balances; suchloans are repayable not later than 2020. Pursuant to the arrangements between the group and its local partners, thecompany's subsidiary, KCC Resources Limited ('KCC'), has the right, subject to satisfaction of local regulatory requirements, toacquire the three concession holding companies at original cost on a basis that will give the group (through KCC) 95 per cent ownership with the balance of 5 per cent remaining owned by the local partners. Under current regulations such rights cannotbe exercised. In the meantime, the concession holding companies are being financed by loan funding from the group and nodividends or other distributions or payments may be paid or made by the concession holding companies to the local partnerswithout the prior agreement of KCC. A guarantee has been executed by the stone concession company in respect of theamounts owed to the group by the two coal concession companies.
As noted in the group's 2018 annual report published in April 2019, IPA has been served with an arbitration claim by two parties(connected with one another) (the 'claimants') with whom IPA previously had conditional agreements to, amongst other things,fund the development of, and operate, the IPA concession. IPA believes that these agreements did not become effective asrespects the claimants because, inter alia, certain pre-conditions were never satisfied. Since April, the claimants' detailed claimhas been received and the claimants now seek to hold the company liable for any damages awarded against IPA and to seekdamages for alleged tortious conduct by the company in conjunction with IPA. Whilst the appointed arbitrators have joined thecompany as a party to the arbitration on a prima facie basis and without prejudice to any final determination of jurisdiction (or lackthereof), the company, which was never a party to any of the agreements between IPA and the claimants, has declined to acceptjurisdiction or participate in the arbitration. Both IPA and the company (without prejudice to its position concerning the arbitrators'jurisdiction) consider the claims being made to be without merit.
15.Assets available for sale
During the six months to 30 June 2018, the group decided to sell its operating subsidiary, PBJ.The sale completed during thesecond half of 2018. Accordingly, certain assets and liabilities were temporarily reclassified as available for sale as at 30 June2018. There are no assets classified as available for sale at 30 June 2019. The amounts reclassified as available for sale at 30June 2018 were as follows:
30 June
2018
$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
71,097
Land titles
2,441
Deferred tax assets
532
Non-current receivables
1,254
Current assets
Inventories
691
Trade and other receivables
6,540
Cash and cash equivalents
2,753
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(3,788)
Bank loans
(25,097)
_______
Reclassified as available for sale
56,423
_______
16. Fair values of financialinstruments
The table below provides an analysis of the book values and fair values of financial instruments, excluding receivables and tradepayables and Indonesian coal and stone interests, as at the balance sheet date.Cash and deposits, dollar notesand sterling notes are classified as level 1 in the fair value hierarchy prescribed by IFRS 7'Financial instruments: disclosures'.(Level 1 includes instruments where inputs to the fair value measurements are quoted prices in active markets). All otherfinancial instruments are classified as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. (Level 3 includes instruments which have no observablemarket data to provide inputs to the fair value measurements.) No reclassifications between levels in the fair value hierarchywere made during 2019 (2018: none).
30 June2019
30 June2018
31 December2018
Book value
Fair value
Book value
Fair value
Book value
Fair value
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Cash and deposits*
9,923
9,923
2,269
2,269
26,279
26,279
Bank debtwithin one year**
(9,652)
(9,652)
(833)
(833)
(13,966)
(13,966)
Bank debtwithin one year*
-
-
(27,163)
(27,163)
-
-
Bank debtafter more than one year**
(119,821)
(119,821)
(16,176)
(16,176)
(117,008)
(117,008)
Bank debtafter more than one year*
-
-
(47,969)
(47,969)
-
-
Loan from related partywithin one year*
(3,750)
(3,750)
(8,227)
(8,227)
-
-
Loans from non-controlling shareholderafter more than one year*
(23,239)
(23,239)
(29,681)
(29,681)
(22,919)
(22,919)
Dollar notesrepayable 2022**
(23,763)
(22,172)
(23,686)
(23,254)
(23,724)
(22,833)
Sterling notesrepayable 2020**
(38,706)
(34,450)
(40,823)
(42,948)
(38,213)
(39,735)
______
______
______
______
______
______
Net debt and related engagements
(209,008)
(203,161)
(192,289)
(193,982)
(189,551)
(190,182)
______
______
______
______
______
______
*bearing interest at floating rates
**bearing interest at fixed rates
The fair values of cash and deposits,bank debtand loansapproximate their carrying values since these carry interest at current market rates. The fair values of the dollar notes and sterling notes are based on the latest prices at which those notes were traded prior to the balance sheet dates.
A one per cent increase in interest applied to those financial instruments shown in the table above which carry interest at floating rates would have resulted over a period of six months in a pre-tax profit (and equity) decrease of approximately $0.2 million (year to 31 December 2018: pre-tax profit (and equity) decrease of $nil; six months to 30 June 2018: $0.6 million).
17.Reconciliation of operating profit to operating cash flows
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Operating loss
(13,694)
(334)
(10,727)
Amortisation of intangible assets
426
414
929
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
13,158
10,867
22,011
Increase in fair value of agricultural produce
(1,911)
(258)
(305)
Increase in value of growing produce
(938)
(1,299)
(662)
Amortisation of sterling and dollar note issue expenses
417
237
572
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
(207)
10
_______
_______
_______
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
(2,542)
9,420
11,828
Decrease / (increase) in inventories (excluding fair value movements)
6,142
(8,357)
(11.623)
Increase in receivables
(632)
(17,132)
(25,000)
Increase in payables
3,778
26,304
1,053
Exchange translation differences
(1,468)
(670)
13,931
_______
_______
_______
Cash generated/(utilised) by operations
5,278
9,565
(9,811)
Taxes paid
(115)
(34)
(1,771)
Tax refunds received
220
-
1,504
Interest paid
(10,928)
(7,150)
(25,018)
Realised exchange differences
-
-
8,235
_______
_______
_______
Net cash (to) / from operating activities
(5,545)
2,381
(26,861)
_______
_______
_______
18.Movementsin net borrowings
6 months to
6 months to
Year to
30 June
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Change in net borrowings resulting from cash flows:
(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
(16,356)
(3,274)
20,736
Net decrease / (increase) in borrowings
4,649
2,960
(14,079)
Net (increase) / decrease in related party borrowings
(3,750)
(8,227)
6,469
_______
_______
_______
(15,457)
(8,541)
13,126
Redemption of2020sterlingnotes
-
-
1,307
Amortisation of sterling notes expenses
(377)
(200)
(497)
Amortisation of dollar notes expenses
(40)
(37)
(75)
Transferred to assets available for sale
-
22,344
-
_______
_______
_______
(15,874)
13,566
13,861
Currency translation differences
(3,583)
8,610
11,053
Net borrowings at beginning of period
(189,551)
(214,465)
(214,465)
_______
_______
_______
Net borrowings at end of period
(209,008)
(192,289)
(189,551)
_______
_______
_______
19.Related parties
Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note.
During the period R.E.A. Trading Limited ('REAT'), a related party, made unsecured loans to the company on commercial terms.REAT is owned by Richard Robinow (a director of the company) and his brother who, with members of their family, also ownEmbaHoldings Limited, a substantial shareholder in the company. The maximum amount loaned during the period to, andoutstanding at, 30 June 2019 is $3.7m. This disclosure is made in compliance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.8.4.
20.Events after thereporting period
There have been no material post balance sheet events that would require disclosure in, or adjustment to, these financialstatements.
21. Rates of exchange
30 June2019
30 June2018
31 December2018
Closing
Average
Closing
Average
Closing
Average
Indonesian rupiah to US dollar
14,141
14,229
14,404
13,813
14,481
14,215
US dollar to pound sterling
1.2728
1.29
1.3203
1.37
1.2689
1.33
Reference to 'dollars' and '$' are to the lawful currency of the United States of America.References to rupiah are to the lawful currency of Indonesia.
22.Cautionary statement
This document contains certain forward-looking statements relating to R.E.A. Holdings plc (the 'group'). The group considers anystatements that are not historical facts as 'forward-looking statements'. They relate to events and trends that are subject to riskand uncertainty that may cause actual results and the financial performance of the group to differ materially from thosecontained in any forward-looking statement. These statements are made by the directors in good faith based on informationavailable to them and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economicand business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.
