Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  R.E.A. Holdings plc    RE.   GB0002349065

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

(RE.)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/22 11:35:14 am
137.5 GBp   --.--%
11:58aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Notification of major holdings
PU
06/05R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Trading statement and deferral of preference dividend
PU
04/29R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Annual reports and accounts 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of major holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 11:58am EDT

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

22-Aug-2019 / 16:33 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

REA Holdings PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2.Reason for the notification (please markthe appropriate box or boxeswith an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Revised disclosure to reflect voting discretion on funds managed

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Artemis Investment Management LLP on behalf of discretionary funds under management

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Cassini House

57 St. James's Street

London, SW1A 1LD

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold wascrossed or reachedvi:

25 January 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):

26 January 2017

7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.06%

6.06%

40,377,029

Position of previous notification(if

applicable)

10.16%

10.16%

8. Notified detailsof the resulting situation onthe date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% ofvoting rights

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

GB0002349065

0

2,445,467

0

6.06%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,445,467

6.06%

B1: Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL8.B1

B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical orcash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable boxwith an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the votingrights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Artemis Investment Management LLP

6.06%

6.06%

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

5.03%

5.03%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Corrected disclosure. The positionof Artemis Investment Management LLP has been corrected to 6.06% from 9.10%.

Place of completion

Cassini House

57 St. James's Street

London, SW1A 1LD

Date of completion

20th August 2019


Disclaimer

REA Holdings plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 15:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
11:58aR.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Notification of major holdings
PU
06/05R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Trading statement and deferral of preference dividend
PU
04/29R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Annual reports and accounts 2018
PU
04/15R E A : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
02/12R E A : REA sees higher annual crop output being offset by lower prices, FX
AQ
2018R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Half yearly results
PU
2018R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Further re sale of PBJ
PU
2018R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Further re circular dated 12 June 2018
PU
2018R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Director/PDMR notification
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 133 M
EBIT 2019 4,90 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 227 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 55,5 M
Chart R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
R.E.A. Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 137,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carol Elizabeth Gysin Managing Director & Executive Director
David John Blackett Chairman
Mark Robert Goodliffe Chief Financial Officer
Richard Michael Robinow Non-Executive Director
John Clifton Oakley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC-43.65%67
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group