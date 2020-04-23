Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company    RRD

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY

(RRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R R Donnelley & Sons : Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held Virtually

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) announced today that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the location of the Company’s upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed and will now be held in a virtual only meeting format accessible at http://viewproxy.com/RRDonnelley/2020/vm. The Annual Meeting will be held at the originally scheduled date and time on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically in person.

Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time for you to login and test your Internet-connected device’s audio system. We encourage you to access the meeting in advance of the designated time. For technical support before and during the Annual Meeting, please e-mail virtualmeeting@viewproxy.com or call 866-612-8937.

Access to the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of the Company who have registered in advance. To register, please go to http://viewproxy.com/RRDonnelley/2020/ no later than 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 11, 2020. Upon submitting proof of stock ownership (“Proof of Ownership”), you will receive by e-mail a password and further information for accessing the Annual Meeting.

The following information will be required to establish your Proof of Ownership:

  • If you are a registered holder, you may submit: your name and address as it appears on your proxy card.
  • If you hold your shares in “street name” (i.e., through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee), you may scan and upload a copy of your voter instruction form, proxy card or broker statement OR your legal proxy obtained from your bank or broker.

NOTE: If you hold your shares in “street name” and wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, your Proof of Ownership must be your legal proxy obtained from your bank or broker. Obtaining a legal proxy may take several days, or longer, and stockholders are advised to register as far in advance as possible.

We encourage you to vote before the Annual Meeting, following the instructions in your proxy materials. If you have already voted or you vote before the Annual Meeting, you do not need to take any action at the Annual Meeting unless you wish to change your vote.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 36,400 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience, and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COM
05:16pR R DONNELLEY & SONS : Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held Virtually
BU
09:02aR R DONNELLEY & SONS : When Every Hour Counts, RRD's End-to-End Printed Mail Sol..
BU
04/15R R DONNELLEY & SONS : RRD to Announce First Quarter Results on April 28th and H..
BU
04/09RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligat..
AQ
04/09RRD : Completes Previously Announced Refinancing Transactions, Addressing Nearly..
BU
04/09R R DONNELLEY & SONS : RRD Appoints Lisa Pruett to President of North America Pa..
BU
04/07RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04/06RRD : Announces Actions to Address Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
04/03RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
03/16RR DONNELLEY & SONS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 585 M
EBIT 2020 171 M
Net income 2020 24,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,08x
P/E ratio 2021 5,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,01x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,02x
Capitalization 79,2 M
Chart R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 1,11  $
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Knotts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Charles Pope Chairman
Glynn Perry Executive Vice President-Domestic Operations
Terry D. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Johan Nystedt Senior Vice President-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY-71.90%79
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.2.56%4 860
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.33%1 897
CIMPRESS PLC-59.30%1 341
DELUXE CORPORATION-48.30%1 089
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-29.30%693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group