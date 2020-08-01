R R Donnelley & Sons : Q3 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Company and its expectations relating to future financial condition and performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "aims", "potential", "will", "would", "could", "may", "considered", "likely", and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward- looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. These factors include such risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and other filings with the SEC and in other investor communications from the Company from time to time.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non- GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS and net organic sales growth rate. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information about its operating results and enhance the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. Internally, the company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.
RRD - A MARKETING AND BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
CLIENT
COMPANY
Insight
RRD MARKETING
SOLUTIONS
Empowering brands
to optimize customer
Inspiration
engagement with
maximum return
Interaction
CLIENT
CUSTOMERS
Business
connections
Product
connections
Business
processes
RRD BUSINESS
SERVICES
Enabling companies
to service and strengthen
customer relationships with maximum efficiency
6
RRD MARKETING SOLUTIONS
Innovative offerings to help our clients optimize engagement with their customers
Data Science
Direct Marketing
Advanced Analytics
Insight
Empowering brands
Creative Services
Audience Modeling
to optimize customer
engagement with
Inspiration
Content Management
Loyalty Programs
maximum return
In-Store
Digital Print and Fulfillment
Marketing
Interaction
7
RRD BUSINESS SERVICES
Comprehensive capabilities to help our clients service, inform and transact with their customers
Business
Commercial Print
Customer
Business
Communications
Forms
Connections
Enabling companies
to service customers
Packaging
Labels
and strengthen
Product
relationships with
Connections
maximum efficiency
Supply Chain
Business Process
Logistics
Business
Management
Outsourcing
Processes
8
EXTENSIVE AND DIVERSE CLIENT BASE
94%
Fortune 100
50,000+
Global
Clients
86%
Fortune 500
74%
Fortune 1000
"I have been in the Contract Management/Strategic Sourcing arena for many years. You are definitely in the top 1% of vendors with whom I've engaged. You are responsive, professional, thorough, and a delight to work with."
- Top Retail Firm
"We want to work with the leader in the industry to stay on the forefront of this rapidly changing and complex environment. Communications are critical to our success and RRD can help us with a more holistic approach to how we manage the full spectrum of our communications efforts."
- Top Healthcare Firm
"Our thanks to RRD for not only making the programs run as intended, but for helping {us} come up with solutions to potential production challenges based on our unique requirements."
- Top Ten Banking Institution
"Our communications are the confirmation of our promises to our customers and we have to get them right. We have been very good at managing our communications with our customers, but we are expanding our partnership with RR Donnelley to make us even better."
- Top Financial Services Firm
With our differentiated multichannel offerings and comprehensive portfolio of capabilities,
RRD serves clients from Main Street to the Fortune100
9
LIMITED CLIENT CONCENTRATION ACROSS BROAD RANGE OF INDUSTRIES
Estimated Revenue by Industry (2019)
Revenue Concentration - Top 10 Clients (2019)
Other
24%
Publishing 4%
Financial
15%
Retail
14%
Consumer
Technology
Company
Top 10
15%
Manufacturing - Other
8%
11%
13%
Services
85%
Healthcare
11%
Manufacturing - Consumer Goods
Other
Note: Based on data covering $5.7bn out of $6.3bn in total 2019 sales.
10
RRD STRATEGIC PRIORITIES REMAIN THE SAME
Strengthen Core
Drive Revenue
Improve
Financial Flexibility
Realigned capacity to reflect changes in client volumes
Executed aggressive actions to reduce cost structure, including $47.7 million reduction in adjusted SG&A expense in the quarter
Captured new sales opportunities as a result of the pandemic
Introduced new products and services to meet the evolving needs of clients
Completed three debt exchanges, repaid the 2020 Senior Notes and repurchased additional debt due in 2021 during the quarter
Aggregated maturities for Senior Notes and Debentures due in 2020 to 2024 now total $394 million, down $628 million from the beginning of the year
Sold Logistics Courier business and three U.S. facilities year to date
Firmly on our strategic path to advance RRD as a leading provider of marketing and business communications
11
WINNING THROUGH
INTEGRATED
SOLUTIONS
12
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE BY INTEGRATING PRINT AND DIGITAL
DATA
ANALYTICS
ADDRESSABLE
PRINT MARKET
RRD
Integrated print & digital solutions
$112B(1)
DIGITAL
EXECUTION
OBSERVATIONS
Comprehensive portfolio of print and marketing products and services
Leading provider of integrated solutions to broad and diverse set of clients
Potential to further drive client spend across entire RRD portfolio by enhancing digital and data capabilities
Opportunities to extend scale in existing capabilities and "in source" additional work
(1) Per 2017 Bain analysis.
13
RRD VALUE PROPOSITION
Comprehensive solutions to reduce complexity, drive efficiency, and enhance effectiveness
Brand
Management
Data
List
Analytics
Management
Postage &
Photography
Mailing
Ops
Logistics/
Creative
Freight
Design
Stores
Sales
Warehousing
Translation
& Fulfillment
Campaign
Premedia
Management
Services
HR
Mktg
Multichannel
Vendor
Management
Output
Design
Print
Consultation
Production
Specification
Management
Data
Analytics
Postage &
Mailing
Logistics/
Freight
Warehousing
& Fulfillment
Campaign
Management
Multichannel
Output
Design
Consultation
Brand
Management
List
Management
Photography
Creative
Design
Translation
Premedia
Services
Vendor
Management
Print
Production
Specification
Management
14
EXPANDING SCOPE OF CLIENT ENGAGEMENTS
Few
Number of providers
Many
Total cost of ownership focus
Centrally managed, consolidated print procurement
Focus on document management costs, ROI-based decisions
Outsourcing non-core processes
Complex contractual relationships
Bid & buy processes
Fragmented print procurement
Focus on print costs
In-houseprint/document management
Simple transactional relationships
Bundled offerings
Desire for more integrated solutions
Integrated communications offering with workflow tools and content management capabilities
Desire to drive multichannel communications effectiveness
Low Value to clients High
RRD has the differentiated ability to support the expanding needs of our clients
15
LEVERAGING PORTFOLIO TO CAPTURE GREATER SHARE OF CLIENT SPEND
Average Revenue Per Clients ($ in Thousands) - Top 1,000 Clients, Ex. Logistics (2019)
$4,919
Memo: Revenue-
5.08
Weighted Avg. # of
2.31
Products
$2,266
$1,383
$1,572
1 Year2 Years3 Years4+ Years
Client Tenure - Top 1,000 by 2019 Sales (ex. Logistics)
Memo: # of Clients
17
41
113
829
16
MEANINGFUL OPPORTUNITY TO FURTHER EXPAND CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS
Average Revenue Per Clients ($ in Thousands) - All Clients, Ex. Logistics (2019)
$194
Memo: Revenue-
1.42
4.83
Weighted Avg. # of
Products
$72
$28
$6
1 Year
2 Years
3 Years
4+ Years
Client Tenure
- All (ex. Logistics)
Memo: # of Clients
9,252
3,616
4,753
22,566
Opportunity to expand relationship with new clients (17,621 clients, or 44% of all clients (ex. logistics)
17
INDUSTRY DYNAMICS
18
RRD COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Marketing Solutions
Business Services
Local Printers
Direct
Marketing
In-store
Marketing &
Displays
Agencies
Print
Labels
Forms
Regional Dealers
Customer
Statements
Products
Print
Local Printers
Packaging
MYS
Data Analytics
and Insights
Creative
Services
Content
Management
Services
Email Services
Various Ad
Agencies
Digital Marketing
Internal Creative
Agencies
Groups
Pierre
Logistics
Sourcing
BPO
Supply Chain
China ODM's
19
COVID-19
UPDATE
20
COVID-19 OPERATING PRIORITIES
Protecting the health and safety of our employees, clients, partners and suppliers
RRD's COVID-19 Operating Plan | Key Focus Areas
Protecting
Maintaining
Managing
the Health and
Operational
Business
Safety of
Continuity
Performance
Our Employees
21
PROTECTING EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY
Cross-Functional
COVID-19 Task Force
Personal Protective
Equipment
Actions to
Case
Protect
Management
Employee
Safety
Hygiene Best
Practices
Flexible Working Policies
International and
Domestic Travel
Restrictions
Physical
Distancing
22
MAINTAINING OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY
Leveraging our global footprint to honor our more than 150-year legacy of meeting client commitments
KEY AREAS
OF FOCUS
Realigning capacity and tightly managing costs to reflect changes in client volumes
Leveraging extensive capabilities to capture new client opportunities in challenging business environment
Aligning with supply chain partners to prevent operational and delivery disruptions
2935,000+
CountriesEmployees
250+ 50,000+
FacilitiesClients
23
MANAGING BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Taking proactive actions to maintain financial flexibility during uncertain times
Executing employee
Closing production
Shifting production
Suspending 2020
furlough program
facilities
among facilities to
merit increases at
lower costs
all levels of Company
Key Business
Actions
Accelerating cost
Delaying capital
Increasing borrowings
Suspending
reduction initiatives
projects and reducing
under credit facility
quarterly dividend
discretionary spend
24
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
25
FINANCIAL TRENDS
Organic Sales Growth Rates1
Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1
Operations1
($ In millions)
Quarterly
-0.4%
-1.3%
-3.3%
-2.5%
-3.0%
-17.1%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
$93.8
$77.0
$55.1
$36.4
$39.2
$25.1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
$0.44
$0.31$0.33
-$0.06
-$0.03
-$0.09
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
Annual
$267.7
$1.20
1.1%
$243.8
$246.4
0.0%
$0.70
$0.66
-1.3%
-2.3%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.
26
YEAR TO DATE JUNE 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Better/(Worse)
Organic Sales
($ In millions)
Q2 2020 YTD
Q2 2019 YTD
$
%
Change(1)
Net Sales
$2,571.7
$3,030.6
($458.9)
(15.1%)
(9.1%)
Business Services
$2,033.9
$2,467.5
($433.6)
(17.6%)
(10.3%)
Marketing Solutions
$537.8
$563.1
($25.3)
(4.5%)
(4.5%)
Adjusted Income from Operations(1)
$80.2
$75.6
$4.6
6.1%
Business Services
$77.0
$97.2
($20.2)
(20.8%)
Marketing Solutions
$25.8
$15.2
$10.6
69.7%
Corporate
($22.6)
($36.8)
$14.2
(38.6%)
Adjusted Operating Margins(1)
3.1%
2.5%
60 bps
Business Services
3.8%
3.9%
(10 bps)
Marketing Solutions
4.8%
2.7%
210 bps
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.
27
YEAR TO DATE JUNE 2020 NET SALES PERFORMANCE (AS REPORTED)
($ In millions)
Business Services(1)
YTD 2020
YOY Change
Commercial Print(2)
$638.9
(23.6%)
Logistics(2)
$350.4
(14.5%)
Packaging
$265.5
(12.1%)
Labels(2)
$235.3
(2.0%)
Statements(2)
$228.8
(19.2%)
Supply Chain Management
$134.6
(11.8%)
Forms(2)
$101.0
(16.9%)
Business Process Outsourcing(2)
$79.4
(35.1%)
Total - Reported(1)
$2,033.9
(17.6%)
Total - Organic(3)
(10.3%)
By Products and Services
5%
4%
Commercial Print
7%
31%
Logistics
11%
Packaging
Labels
$2,033.9
Statements
12%
Supply Chain Mgmt
17%
Forms
13%
BPO
Marketing Solutions
Consolidated(1)
YTD 2020
YOY Change
YTD 2020
YOY Change
Direct Marketing
$290.8
1.9%
US(2)
$1,989.5
(10.3%)
Digital Print & Fulfillment
$198.2
(11.8%)
Asia
$352.6
(17.3%)
Digital & Creative Solutions
$48.8
(7.8%)
Europe(2)
$112.4
(53.3%)
Total - Reported
$537.8
(4.5%)
Other
$117.2
(19.0%)
Total - Organic(3)
(4.5%)
Total - Reported(1)
$2,571.7
(15.1%)
Total - Organic(3)
(9.1%)
By Products and Services
By Geography
9%
4%
5%
14%
US
Direct Marketing
Asia
37%
$537.8
Digital Print & Fulfillment
$2,571.7
Europe
54%
Digital & Creative
77%
Other
Individual products, services and geographical categories YOY change are as reported and do not reflect the impact of business dispositions and FX.
Products and service categories negatively impacted for business dispositions and/or significant closures (Commercial Print, Logistics, Statements, Labels, Forms and BPO).
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com..
28
BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW - DEBT PAYDOWN TOP PRIORITY
Cash & Cash Equivalents
$450.7 (1)
$341.9(1)
$274.3
$220.5
$190.8
$144.7
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
Total Debt
$2,171.8
$2,121.4
$2,029.1
$2,168.4
$2,035.9
$1,818.4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2019
2020
(1) During Q1 2020, RRD increased its cash balances and total debt through borrowings under the revolving credit facility as a proactive measure in response to COVID-19 to preserve financial flexibility
