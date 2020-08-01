R R Donnelley & Sons : Q3 Investor Presentation 0 08/01/2020 | 01:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INVESTOR PRESENTATION Third Quarter 2020 SAFE HARBOR & NON-GAAP USE OF FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Company and its expectations relating to future financial condition and performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "aims", "potential", "will", "would", "could", "may", "considered", "likely", and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward- looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. These factors include such risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and other filings with the SEC and in other investor communications from the Company from time to time. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non- GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS and net organic sales growth rate. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information about its operating results and enhance the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. Internally, the company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com. 2 COMPANY REPRESENTATIVES Dan Knotts Terry Peterson Johan Nystedt President & CEO EVP, CFO SVP, Finance RRD RRD RRD 3 LEADING PROVIDER OF MARKETING & BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS 4 RRD AT A GLANCE › › › › Providing integrated end-to-end customer communications services 50,000+ Clients across virtually all market segments Marketing Solutions 20% 36,400 Employees worldwide 261 $6.3 billion 2019 Net Sales Locations 29 Business Services 80% Countries As of December 31, 2019 5 RRD - A MARKETING AND BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY CLIENT COMPANY Insight RRD MARKETING SOLUTIONS Empowering brands to optimize customer Inspiration engagement with maximum return Interaction CLIENT CUSTOMERS Business connections Product connections Business processes RRD BUSINESS SERVICES Enabling companies to service and strengthen customer relationships with maximum efficiency 6 RRD MARKETING SOLUTIONS Innovative offerings to help our clients optimize engagement with their customers Data Science Direct Marketing Advanced Analytics Insight Empowering brands Creative Services Audience Modeling to optimize customer engagement with Inspiration Content Management Loyalty Programs maximum return In-Store Digital Print and Fulfillment Marketing Interaction 7 RRD BUSINESS SERVICES Comprehensive capabilities to help our clients service, inform and transact with their customers Business Commercial Print Customer Business Communications Forms Connections Enabling companies to service customers Packaging Labels and strengthen Product relationships with Connections maximum efficiency Supply Chain Business Process Logistics Business Management Outsourcing Processes 8 EXTENSIVE AND DIVERSE CLIENT BASE 94% Fortune 100 50,000+ Global Clients 86% Fortune 500 74% Fortune 1000 "I have been in the Contract Management/Strategic Sourcing arena for many years. You are definitely in the top 1% of vendors with whom I've engaged. You are responsive, professional, thorough, and a delight to work with." - Top Retail Firm "We want to work with the leader in the industry to stay on the forefront of this rapidly changing and complex environment. Communications are critical to our success and RRD can help us with a more holistic approach to how we manage the full spectrum of our communications efforts." - Top Healthcare Firm "Our thanks to RRD for not only making the programs run as intended, but for helping {us} come up with solutions to potential production challenges based on our unique requirements." - Top Ten Banking Institution "Our communications are the confirmation of our promises to our customers and we have to get them right. We have been very good at managing our communications with our customers, but we are expanding our partnership with RR Donnelley to make us even better." - Top Financial Services Firm With our differentiated multichannel offerings and comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, RRD serves clients from Main Street to the Fortune100 9 LIMITED CLIENT CONCENTRATION ACROSS BROAD RANGE OF INDUSTRIES Estimated Revenue by Industry (2019) Revenue Concentration - Top 10 Clients (2019) Other 24% Publishing 4% Financial 15% Retail 14% Consumer Technology Company Top 10 15% Manufacturing - Other 8% 11% 13% Services 85% Healthcare 11% Manufacturing - Consumer Goods Other Note: Based on data covering $5.7bn out of $6.3bn in total 2019 sales. 10 RRD STRATEGIC PRIORITIES REMAIN THE SAME Strengthen Core Drive Revenue Improve Financial Flexibility Realigned capacity to reflect changes in client volumes

Executed aggressive actions to reduce cost structure, including $47.7 million reduction in adjusted SG&A expense in the quarter

Captured new sales opportunities as a result of the pandemic

Introduced new products and services to meet the evolving needs of clients

Completed three debt exchanges, repaid the 2020 Senior Notes and repurchased additional debt due in 2021 during the quarter

Aggregated maturities for Senior Notes and Debentures due in 2020 to 2024 now total $394 million, down $628 million from the beginning of the year

Sold Logistics Courier business and three U.S. facilities year to date Firmly on our strategic path to advance RRD as a leading provider of marketing and business communications 11 WINNING THROUGH INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS 12 BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE BY INTEGRATING PRINT AND DIGITAL DATA ANALYTICS ADDRESSABLE PRINT MARKET RRD Integrated print & digital solutions $112B(1) DIGITAL EXECUTION OBSERVATIONS Comprehensive portfolio of print and marketing products and services

Leading provider of integrated solutions to broad and diverse set of clients

Potential to further drive client spend across entire RRD portfolio by enhancing digital and data capabilities

Opportunities to extend scale in existing capabilities and "in source" additional work (1) Per 2017 Bain analysis. 13 RRD VALUE PROPOSITION Comprehensive solutions to reduce complexity, drive efficiency, and enhance effectiveness Brand Management Data List Analytics Management Postage & Photography Mailing Ops Logistics/ Creative Freight Design Stores Sales Warehousing Translation & Fulfillment Campaign Premedia Management Services HR Mktg Multichannel Vendor Management Output Design Print Consultation Production Specification Management Data Analytics Postage & Mailing Logistics/ Freight Warehousing & Fulfillment Campaign Management Multichannel Output Design Consultation Brand Management List Management Photography Creative Design Translation Premedia Services Vendor Management Print Production Specification Management 14 EXPANDING SCOPE OF CLIENT ENGAGEMENTS Few Number of providers Many Total cost of ownership focus Centrally managed, consolidated print procurement

Focus on document management costs, ROI-based decisions

ROI-based decisions Outsourcing non-core processes

non-core processes Complex contractual relationships Bid & buy processes Fragmented print procurement

Focus on print costs

In-house print/document management

print/document management Simple transactional relationships Bundled offerings Desire for more integrated solutions Integrated communications offering with workflow tools and content management capabilities

Desire to drive multichannel communications effectiveness Low Value to clients High RRD has the differentiated ability to support the expanding needs of our clients 15 LEVERAGING PORTFOLIO TO CAPTURE GREATER SHARE OF CLIENT SPEND Average Revenue Per Clients ($ in Thousands) - Top 1,000 Clients, Ex. Logistics (2019) $4,919 Memo: Revenue- 5.08 Weighted Avg. # of 2.31 Products $2,266 $1,383 $1,572 1 Year2 Years3 Years4+ Years Client Tenure - Top 1,000 by 2019 Sales (ex. Logistics) Memo: # of Clients 17 41 113 829 16 MEANINGFUL OPPORTUNITY TO FURTHER EXPAND CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS Average Revenue Per Clients ($ in Thousands) - All Clients, Ex. Logistics (2019) $194 Memo: Revenue- 1.42 4.83 Weighted Avg. # of Products $72 $28 $6 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years 4+ Years Client Tenure - All (ex. Logistics) Memo: # of Clients 9,252 3,616 4,753 22,566 Opportunity to expand relationship with new clients (17,621 clients, or 44% of all clients (ex. logistics) 17 INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 18 RRD COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Marketing Solutions Business Services Local Printers Direct Marketing In-store Marketing & Displays Agencies Print Labels Forms Regional Dealers Customer Statements Products Print Local Printers Packaging MYS Data Analytics and Insights Creative Services Content Management Services Email Services Various Ad Agencies Digital Marketing Internal Creative Agencies Groups Pierre Logistics Sourcing BPO Supply Chain China ODM's 19 COVID-19 UPDATE 20 COVID-19 OPERATING PRIORITIES Protecting the health and safety of our employees, clients, partners and suppliers RRD's COVID-19 Operating Plan | Key Focus Areas Protecting Maintaining Managing the Health and Operational Business Safety of Continuity Performance Our Employees 21 PROTECTING EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY Cross-Functional COVID-19 Task Force Personal Protective Equipment Actions to Case Protect Management Employee Safety Hygiene Best Practices Flexible Working Policies International and Domestic Travel Restrictions Physical Distancing 22 MAINTAINING OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY Leveraging our global footprint to honor our more than 150-year legacy of meeting client commitments KEY AREAS OF FOCUS Realigning capacity and tightly managing costs to reflect changes in client volumes

Leveraging extensive capabilities to capture new client opportunities in challenging business environment

Aligning with supply chain partners to prevent operational and delivery disruptions 2935,000+ CountriesEmployees 250+ 50,000+ FacilitiesClients 23 MANAGING BUSINESS PERFORMANCE Taking proactive actions to maintain financial flexibility during uncertain times Executing employee Closing production Shifting production Suspending 2020 furlough program facilities among facilities to merit increases at lower costs all levels of Company Key Business Actions Accelerating cost Delaying capital Increasing borrowings Suspending reduction initiatives projects and reducing under credit facility quarterly dividend discretionary spend 24 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW 25 FINANCIAL TRENDS Organic Sales Growth Rates1 Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1 Operations1 ($ In millions) Quarterly -0.4% -1.3% -3.3% -2.5% -3.0% -17.1% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 $93.8 $77.0 $55.1 $36.4 $39.2 $25.1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 $0.44 $0.31$0.33 -$0.06 -$0.03 -$0.09 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 Annual $267.7 $1.20 1.1% $243.8 $246.4 0.0% $0.70 $0.66 -1.3% -2.3% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 (1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com. 26 YEAR TO DATE JUNE 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE Better/(Worse) Organic Sales ($ In millions) Q2 2020 YTD Q2 2019 YTD $ % Change(1) Net Sales $2,571.7 $3,030.6 ($458.9) (15.1%) (9.1%) Business Services $2,033.9 $2,467.5 ($433.6) (17.6%) (10.3%) Marketing Solutions $537.8 $563.1 ($25.3) (4.5%) (4.5%) Adjusted Income from Operations(1) $80.2 $75.6 $4.6 6.1% Business Services $77.0 $97.2 ($20.2) (20.8%) Marketing Solutions $25.8 $15.2 $10.6 69.7% Corporate ($22.6) ($36.8) $14.2 (38.6%) Adjusted Operating Margins(1) 3.1% 2.5% 60 bps Business Services 3.8% 3.9% (10 bps) Marketing Solutions 4.8% 2.7% 210 bps A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com. 27 YEAR TO DATE JUNE 2020 NET SALES PERFORMANCE (AS REPORTED) ($ In millions) Business Services(1) YTD 2020 YOY Change Commercial Print(2) $638.9 (23.6%) Logistics(2) $350.4 (14.5%) Packaging $265.5 (12.1%) Labels(2) $235.3 (2.0%) Statements(2) $228.8 (19.2%) Supply Chain Management $134.6 (11.8%) Forms(2) $101.0 (16.9%) Business Process Outsourcing(2) $79.4 (35.1%) Total - Reported(1) $2,033.9 (17.6%) Total - Organic(3) (10.3%) By Products and Services 5% 4% Commercial Print 7% 31% Logistics 11% Packaging Labels $2,033.9 Statements 12% Supply Chain Mgmt 17% Forms 13% BPO Marketing Solutions Consolidated(1) YTD 2020 YOY Change YTD 2020 YOY Change Direct Marketing $290.8 1.9% US(2) $1,989.5 (10.3%) Digital Print & Fulfillment $198.2 (11.8%) Asia $352.6 (17.3%) Digital & Creative Solutions $48.8 (7.8%) Europe(2) $112.4 (53.3%) Total - Reported $537.8 (4.5%) Other $117.2 (19.0%) Total - Organic(3) (4.5%) Total - Reported(1) $2,571.7 (15.1%) Total - Organic(3) (9.1%) By Products and Services By Geography 9% 4% 5% 14% US Direct Marketing Asia 37% $537.8 Digital Print & Fulfillment $2,571.7 Europe 54% Digital & Creative 77% Other Individual products, services and geographical categories YOY change are as reported and do not reflect the impact of business dispositions and FX. Products and service categories negatively impacted for business dispositions and/or significant closures (Commercial Print, Logistics, Statements, Labels, Forms and BPO). A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.. 28 BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW - DEBT PAYDOWN TOP PRIORITY Cash & Cash Equivalents $450.7 (1) $341.9(1) $274.3 $220.5 $190.8 $144.7 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 Total Debt $2,171.8 $2,121.4 $2,029.1 $2,168.4 $2,035.9 $1,818.4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 (1) During Q1 2020, RRD increased its cash balances and total debt through borrowings under the revolving credit facility as a proactive measure in response to COVID-19 to preserve financial flexibility Operating Cash Flow Capital Expenditures $227.1 $12.9 $29.3 $35.4 -$130.0 -$79.6 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 $37.4 $39.0 $31.4 $31.0 $17.7 $20.4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2019 2020 29 CURRENT DEBT MATURITY PROFILE(1) ($ In millions) Debt Maturities - December 31, 2019 $1,000 $800 $600 $758 $545 $400 $200 $60 $42 $291 $298 $167 $158 $66 $140 $69 $0 ~ 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 ~ 2027 2029 ~ 2031 Debt Maturities - June 30, 2020 $1,000 $800 $390 $600 $400 $410 $542 $318 $200 $56 $245 $108 $104 $0 $94 $75 $62 $54 ~ ~ ~ 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2027 2029 2031 7.625% Notes due June 15, 2020 7.875% Notes due March 15, 2021 8.875% Debentures due April 15, 2021 7.000% Notes due February 15, 2022 6.500% Notes due November 15, 2023 6.000% Notes due April 1, 2024 8.250% Notes due July 1, 2027 6.625% Debentures due April 15, 2029 8.500% Notes due April 15, 2029 8.820% Debentures due April 15, 2031 ABL Revolving Credit Facility ($800 million) - Drawn ABL Revolving Credit Facility ($800 million) - Undrawn Term Loan B due January 15, 2024 (annual payments of $5.5 million) Recent exchanges, repurchases and repayments have reduced 2020 to 2024 Senior Notes and Debenture balances by $628 million (1) Reflects outstanding principal balance 30 CUMULATIVE EFFORTS TO IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET FLEXIBILITY Business Dispositions Sale of Properties & Cash Flow Investments Sold Logistics Courier business in March 2020 for $9.7 million

Exited Chile operations in February 2020

Sold GDS business in October 2019 for $53.7 million

Sold R&D business in May 2019 for $11.6 million

Sold Print Logistics business in July 2018 for $43.9 million Planned sale of Shenzhen, China printing facility for approximately $250 million in 2022; $98.2 million in deposits collected through June 30, 2020

Since January 2017, sold ten facilities totaling approximately $30 million, including three facilities sold in 2020 for $3.3 million

Sold investment in LSC in 2017 for $121.4 million

Completed non-cash debt to equity exchange of investment in DFS in 2017 for $111.6 million

non-cash debt to equity exchange of investment in DFS in 2017 for $111.6 million Sold other investments in 2017 and 2018 for approximately $13 million Operating cash flow improved $72.9 million from prior year for the six months ended June 30, 2020; capital expenditures decreased $38.3 million from prior year for the same period

Reduced annual interest expense $48.1 million from 2016 to 2019; further reductions expected in 2020; executed interest rate swaps to lock in favorable rates on term loan

Improved working capital

Expect to repatriate approximately $50 million of international cash in 2020

Total repatriation in 2019 was $327 million Total liquidity of $460 million as of June 30, 2020 31 APPENDIX 32 FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING PERFORMANCE Better/(Worse) ($ In millions) FY 2019 FY 2018 $ % Net Sales $6,276.2 $6,800.2 ($524.0) (7.7%) Business Services $4,995.7 $5,619.1 ($623.4) (11.1%) Marketing Solutions $1,280.5 $1,181.1 $99.4 8.4% Adjusted Income from Operations1 $246.4 $243.8 $2.6 1.1% Business Services $254.0 $264.4 ($10.4) (3.9%) Marketing Solutions $68.6 $58.5 $10.1 17.3% Corporate ($76.2) ($79.1) $2.9 3.7% Adjusted Operating Margins1 3.9% 3.6% 34 bps Business Services 5.1% 4.7% 40 bps Marketing Solutions 5.4% 5.0% 40 bps Interest Expense $150.6 $168.3 $17.7 10.5% Adjusted earnings per share1 $0.66 $0.70 ($0.04) (5.7%) Organic Sales Change1 (2.3%) (4.6%) 8.4% A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com. 33 FULL YEAR 2019 NET SALES PERFORMANCE (AS REPORTED) ($ In millions) Business Services(1) FY 2019 YOY Change Commercial Print $1,694.5 (12.5%) Logistics $814.6 (26.6%) Packaging $668.5 (0.5%) Statements $545.4 (6.6%) Labels $497.4 3.3% Supply Chain Management $298.7 (6.9%) Forms $244.3 (8.7%) Business Process Outsourcing $232.3 (6.4%) Total - Reported(1) $4,995.7 (11.1%) Total - Organic(2) (4.6%) By Products and Services 5% 5% Commercial Print 6% 34% Logistics 10% Packaging Statements $4,995.7 Labels 11% Supply Chain Mgmt Forms 13% 16% BPO Marketing Solutions FY 2019 YOY Change Direct Marketing $676.7 16.4% Digital Print & Fulfillment $492.1 3.7% Digital & Creative Solutions $111.7 (10.7%) Total - Reported $1,280.5 8.4% Total - Organic(2) 8.4% By Products and Services 9% Direct Marketing $1,280.5 53% Digital Print & Fulfillment 38% Digital & Creative Solutions Consolidated(1) FY 2019 YOY Change US $4,654.9 (6.7%) Asia $907.8 (6.3%) Europe $435.2 (10.4%) Other $278.3 (21.7%) Total - Reported(1) $6,276.2 (7.7%) Total - Organic(2) (2.3%) By Geography 7% 4% US 15% Asia $6,276.2 Europe 74% Other Individual products, services and geographical categories YOY change are as reported and do not reflect the impact of business dispositions and FX. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com. . 34 COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO OF KEY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Digital Commercial Packaging Forms Labels Print & Fulfillment Print Direct Marketing Business Process Outsourcing Comprehensive portfolio of capabilities utilized for multichannel solutions or single points of entry Digital & Creative Solutions Statements Logistics Supply Chain Management Marketing Solutions Business Services 35 RRD MARKETING SOLUTIONS - DIRECT MARKETING CLIENT EXAMPLE Data analyzed to calculate customer's lifetime Customer's activities monitored and value and identify cross-sell opportunities using personalized "we miss you" email with market basket analysis special offer triggered if loyalty lapses Footwear Co was looking to transform its business and sought a partner that could provide expertise in targeted customer communication strategies Email and mailing address captured following purchase at retail store; direct mail triggered if emails go unopened Footwear Co High-value customers invited to exclusive Footwear Co event and encouraged to opt in to SMS and social media Results • Increased marketing ROI for Footwear Co • Dynamic customer profiles provide insight and strategic direction Predictive model identifies likely customer purchases and optimizes mktg spend 36 RRD BUSINESS SERVICES - BUNDLED PACKAGING/LABELS/COMMERCIAL CLIENT EXAMPLE RRD builds out a cGMP compliant network Client experiences improvements in of print facilities to provide just-in-time serialized overall cost of managing supply chain products to final assembly sites Pharma Co is revolutionizing its approach to supply chain management and sought a partner with expertise in the production of highly regulated packaging and labels Annual use data for Packaging RRD designs and manufactures a security & Labels is captured by RRD label that minimizes the risk of counterfeit product and tampering Pharmaceutical Co Results 100% up-time at Client Assembly Facilities

up-time at Client Assembly Facilities All products standardized and compliant with government standards

Counterfeit production reduced in the marketplace 37 EXPERIENCED AND DIVERSE MANAGEMENT TEAM Years with Years Past RRD Experience Experience Dan Knotts Chief Executive Officer 30+ 30+ Terry Peterson Chief Financial Officer 4 30+ Ken O'Brien Chief Information Officer 25 30+ John Pecaric President, Business Services 30+ 30+ Glynn Perry EVP, Domestic Operations and Chief Supply Chain Officer 30+ 30+ Doug Ryan President, Marketing Solutions 2 26 Elif Sagsen-Ercel EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 2 20 Deborah Steiner General Counsel 7 19 Proven team with deep expertise in executive leadership, global sales and operations, customer service and technology 38 Attachments Original document

