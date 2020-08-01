R R Donnelley & Sons : Q3 Investor Presentation

Log in
08/01/2020

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Third Quarter 2020

SAFE HARBOR & NON-GAAP

USE OF FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Company and its expectations relating to future financial condition and performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "aims", "potential", "will", "would", "could", "may", "considered", "likely", and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward- looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. These factors include such risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and other filings with the SEC and in other investor communications from the Company from time to time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non- GAAP adjusted income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS and net organic sales growth rate. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, provide useful information about its operating results and enhance the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. Internally, the company uses this non-GAAP information as an indicator of business performance, and evaluates management's effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.

2

COMPANY REPRESENTATIVES

Dan Knotts

Terry Peterson

Johan Nystedt

President & CEO

EVP, CFO

SVP, Finance

RRD

RRD

RRD

3

LEADING PROVIDER

OF MARKETING &

BUSINESS

COMMUNICATIONS

4

RRD AT A GLANCE

Providing integrated end-to-end customer communications services

50,000+

Clients across virtually all market segments

Marketing Solutions

20%

36,400

Employees worldwide

261

$6.3 billion

2019 Net Sales

Locations

29

Business Services

80%

Countries

As of December 31, 2019

5

RRD - A MARKETING AND BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

CLIENT

COMPANY

Insight

RRD MARKETING

SOLUTIONS

Empowering brands

to optimize customer

Inspiration

engagement with

maximum return

Interaction

CLIENT

CUSTOMERS

Business

connections

Product

connections

Business

processes

RRD BUSINESS

SERVICES

Enabling companies

to service and strengthen

customer relationships with maximum efficiency

6

RRD MARKETING SOLUTIONS

Innovative offerings to help our clients optimize engagement with their customers

Data Science

Direct Marketing

Advanced Analytics

Insight

Empowering brands

Creative Services

Audience Modeling

to optimize customer

engagement with

Inspiration

Content Management

Loyalty Programs

maximum return

In-Store

Digital Print and Fulfillment

Marketing

Interaction

7

RRD BUSINESS SERVICES

Comprehensive capabilities to help our clients service, inform and transact with their customers

Business

Commercial Print

Customer

Business

Communications

Forms

Connections

Enabling companies

to service customers

Packaging

Labels

and strengthen

Product

relationships with

Connections

maximum efficiency

Supply Chain

Business Process

Logistics

Business

Management

Outsourcing

Processes

8

EXTENSIVE AND DIVERSE CLIENT BASE

94%

Fortune 100

50,000+

Global

Clients

86%

Fortune 500

74%

Fortune 1000

"I have been in the Contract Management/Strategic Sourcing arena for many years. You are definitely in the top 1% of vendors with whom I've engaged. You are responsive, professional, thorough, and a delight to work with."

- Top Retail Firm

"We want to work with the leader in the industry to stay on the forefront of this rapidly changing and complex environment. Communications are critical to our success and RRD can help us with a more holistic approach to how we manage the full spectrum of our communications efforts."

- Top Healthcare Firm

"Our thanks to RRD for not only making the programs run as intended, but for helping {us} come up with solutions to potential production challenges based on our unique requirements."

- Top Ten Banking Institution

"Our communications are the confirmation of our promises to our customers and we have to get them right. We have been very good at managing our communications with our customers, but we are expanding our partnership with RR Donnelley to make us even better."

- Top Financial Services Firm

With our differentiated multichannel offerings and comprehensive portfolio of capabilities,

RRD serves clients from Main Street to the Fortune100

9

LIMITED CLIENT CONCENTRATION ACROSS BROAD RANGE OF INDUSTRIES

Estimated Revenue by Industry (2019)

Revenue Concentration - Top 10 Clients (2019)

Other

24%

Publishing 4%

Financial

15%

Retail

14%

Consumer

Technology

Company

Top 10

15%

Manufacturing - Other

8%

11%

13%

Services

85%

Healthcare

11%

Manufacturing - Consumer Goods

Other

Note: Based on data covering $5.7bn out of $6.3bn in total 2019 sales.

10

RRD STRATEGIC PRIORITIES REMAIN THE SAME

Strengthen Core

Drive Revenue

Improve

Financial Flexibility

  • Realigned capacity to reflect changes in client volumes
  • Executed aggressive actions to reduce cost structure, including $47.7 million reduction in adjusted SG&A expense in the quarter
  • Captured new sales opportunities as a result of the pandemic
  • Introduced new products and services to meet the evolving needs of clients
  • Completed three debt exchanges, repaid the 2020 Senior Notes and repurchased additional debt due in 2021 during the quarter
  • Aggregated maturities for Senior Notes and Debentures due in 2020 to 2024 now total $394 million, down $628 million from the beginning of the year
  • Sold Logistics Courier business and three U.S. facilities year to date

Firmly on our strategic path to advance RRD as a leading provider of marketing and business communications

11

WINNING THROUGH

INTEGRATED

SOLUTIONS

12

BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE BY INTEGRATING PRINT AND DIGITAL

DATA

ANALYTICS

ADDRESSABLE

PRINT MARKET

RRD

Integrated print & digital solutions

$112B(1)

DIGITAL

EXECUTION

OBSERVATIONS

  • Comprehensive portfolio of print and marketing products and services
  • Leading provider of integrated solutions to broad and diverse set of clients
  • Potential to further drive client spend across entire RRD portfolio by enhancing digital and data capabilities
  • Opportunities to extend scale in existing capabilities and "in source" additional work

(1) Per 2017 Bain analysis.

13

RRD VALUE PROPOSITION

Comprehensive solutions to reduce complexity, drive efficiency, and enhance effectiveness

Brand

Management

Data

List

Analytics

Management

Postage &

Photography

Mailing

Ops

Logistics/

Creative

Freight

Design

Stores

Sales

Warehousing

Translation

& Fulfillment

Campaign

Premedia

Management

Services

HR

Mktg

Multichannel

Vendor

Management

Output

Design

Print

Consultation

Production

Specification

Management

Data

Analytics

Postage &

Mailing

Logistics/

Freight

Warehousing

& Fulfillment

Campaign

Management

Multichannel

Output

Design

Consultation

Brand

Management

List

Management

Photography

Creative

Design

Translation

Premedia

Services

Vendor

Management

Print

Production

Specification

Management

14

EXPANDING SCOPE OF CLIENT ENGAGEMENTS

Few

Number of providers

Many

Total cost of ownership focus

  • Centrally managed, consolidated print procurement
  • Focus on document management costs, ROI-based decisions
  • Outsourcing non-core processes
  • Complex contractual relationships

Bid & buy processes

  • Fragmented print procurement
  • Focus on print costs
  • In-houseprint/document management
  • Simple transactional relationships

Bundled offerings

Desire for more integrated solutions

  • Integrated communications offering with workflow tools and content management capabilities
  • Desire to drive multichannel communications effectiveness

Low Value to clients High

RRD has the differentiated ability to support the expanding needs of our clients

15

LEVERAGING PORTFOLIO TO CAPTURE GREATER SHARE OF CLIENT SPEND

Average Revenue Per Clients ($ in Thousands) - Top 1,000 Clients, Ex. Logistics (2019)

$4,919

Memo: Revenue-

5.08

Weighted Avg. # of

2.31

Products

$2,266

$1,383

$1,572

1 Year2 Years3 Years4+ Years

Client Tenure - Top 1,000 by 2019 Sales (ex. Logistics)

Memo: # of Clients

17

41

113

829

16

MEANINGFUL OPPORTUNITY TO FURTHER EXPAND CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS

Average Revenue Per Clients ($ in Thousands) - All Clients, Ex. Logistics (2019)

$194

Memo: Revenue-

1.42

4.83

Weighted Avg. # of

Products

$72

$28

$6

1 Year

2 Years

3 Years

4+ Years

Client Tenure

- All (ex. Logistics)

Memo: # of Clients

9,252

3,616

4,753

22,566

Opportunity to expand relationship with new clients (17,621 clients, or 44% of all clients (ex. logistics)

17

INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

18

RRD COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Marketing Solutions

Business Services

Local Printers

Direct

Marketing

In-store

Marketing &

Displays

Agencies

Print

Labels

Forms

Regional Dealers

Customer

Statements

Products

Print

Local Printers

Packaging

MYS

Data Analytics

and Insights

Creative

Services

Content

Management

Services

Email Services

Various Ad

Agencies

Digital Marketing

Internal Creative

Agencies

Groups

Pierre

Logistics

Sourcing

BPO

Supply Chain

China ODM's

19

COVID-19

UPDATE

20

COVID-19 OPERATING PRIORITIES

  • Protecting the health and safety of our employees, clients, partners and suppliers

RRD's COVID-19 Operating Plan | Key Focus Areas

Protecting

Maintaining

Managing

the Health and

Operational

Business

Safety of

Continuity

Performance

Our Employees

21

PROTECTING EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY

Cross-Functional

COVID-19 Task Force

Personal Protective

Equipment

Actions to

Case

Protect

Management

Employee

Safety

Hygiene Best

Practices

Flexible Working Policies

International and

Domestic Travel

Restrictions

Physical

Distancing

22

MAINTAINING OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY

Leveraging our global footprint to honor our more than 150-year legacy of meeting client commitments

KEY AREAS

OF FOCUS

  • Realigning capacity and tightly managing costs to reflect changes in client volumes
  • Leveraging extensive capabilities to capture new client opportunities in challenging business environment
  • Aligning with supply chain partners to prevent operational and delivery disruptions

2935,000+

CountriesEmployees

250+ 50,000+

FacilitiesClients

23

MANAGING BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

  • Taking proactive actions to maintain financial flexibility during uncertain times

Executing employee

Closing production

Shifting production

Suspending 2020

furlough program

facilities

among facilities to

merit increases at

lower costs

all levels of Company

Key Business

Actions

Accelerating cost

Delaying capital

Increasing borrowings

Suspending

reduction initiatives

projects and reducing

under credit facility

quarterly dividend

discretionary spend

24

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

25

FINANCIAL TRENDS

Organic Sales Growth Rates1

Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from

Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS1

Operations1

($ In millions)

Quarterly

-0.4%

-1.3%

-3.3%

-2.5%

-3.0%

-17.1%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

$93.8

$77.0

$55.1

$36.4

$39.2

$25.1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

$0.44

$0.31$0.33

-$0.06

-$0.03

-$0.09

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

Annual

$267.7

$1.20

1.1%

$243.8

$246.4

0.0%

$0.70

$0.66

-1.3%

-2.3%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.

26

YEAR TO DATE JUNE 2020 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Better/(Worse)

Organic Sales

($ In millions)

Q2 2020 YTD

Q2 2019 YTD

$

%

Change(1)

Net Sales

$2,571.7

$3,030.6

($458.9)

(15.1%)

(9.1%)

Business Services

$2,033.9

$2,467.5

($433.6)

(17.6%)

(10.3%)

Marketing Solutions

$537.8

$563.1

($25.3)

(4.5%)

(4.5%)

Adjusted Income from Operations(1)

$80.2

$75.6

$4.6

6.1%

Business Services

$77.0

$97.2

($20.2)

(20.8%)

Marketing Solutions

$25.8

$15.2

$10.6

69.7%

Corporate

($22.6)

($36.8)

$14.2

(38.6%)

Adjusted Operating Margins(1)

3.1%

2.5%

60 bps

Business Services

3.8%

3.9%

(10 bps)

Marketing Solutions

4.8%

2.7%

210 bps

  1. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.

27

YEAR TO DATE JUNE 2020 NET SALES PERFORMANCE (AS REPORTED)

($ In millions)

Business Services(1)

YTD 2020

YOY Change

Commercial Print(2)

$638.9

(23.6%)

Logistics(2)

$350.4

(14.5%)

Packaging

$265.5

(12.1%)

Labels(2)

$235.3

(2.0%)

Statements(2)

$228.8

(19.2%)

Supply Chain Management

$134.6

(11.8%)

Forms(2)

$101.0

(16.9%)

Business Process Outsourcing(2)

$79.4

(35.1%)

Total - Reported(1)

$2,033.9

(17.6%)

Total - Organic(3)

(10.3%)

By Products and Services

5%

4%

Commercial Print

7%

31%

Logistics

11%

Packaging

Labels

$2,033.9

Statements

12%

Supply Chain Mgmt

17%

Forms

13%

BPO

Marketing Solutions

Consolidated(1)

YTD 2020

YOY Change

YTD 2020

YOY Change

Direct Marketing

$290.8

1.9%

US(2)

$1,989.5

(10.3%)

Digital Print & Fulfillment

$198.2

(11.8%)

Asia

$352.6

(17.3%)

Digital & Creative Solutions

$48.8

(7.8%)

Europe(2)

$112.4

(53.3%)

Total - Reported

$537.8

(4.5%)

Other

$117.2

(19.0%)

Total - Organic(3)

(4.5%)

Total - Reported(1)

$2,571.7

(15.1%)

Total - Organic(3)

(9.1%)

By Products and Services

By Geography

9%

4%

5%

14%

US

Direct Marketing

Asia

37%

$537.8

Digital Print & Fulfillment

$2,571.7

Europe

54%

Digital & Creative

77%

Other

  1. Individual products, services and geographical categories YOY change are as reported and do not reflect the impact of business dispositions and FX.
  2. Products and service categories negatively impacted for business dispositions and/or significant closures (Commercial Print, Logistics, Statements, Labels, Forms and BPO).
  3. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com..

28

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW - DEBT PAYDOWN TOP PRIORITY

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$450.7 (1)

$341.9(1)

$274.3

$220.5

$190.8

$144.7

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

Total Debt

$2,171.8

$2,121.4

$2,029.1

$2,168.4

$2,035.9

$1,818.4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

(1) During Q1 2020, RRD increased its cash balances and total debt through borrowings under the revolving credit facility as a proactive measure in response to COVID-19 to preserve financial flexibility

Operating Cash Flow

Capital Expenditures

$227.1

$12.9

$29.3

$35.4

-$130.0

-$79.6

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

$37.4

$39.0

$31.4

$31.0

$17.7

$20.4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2019

2020

29

CURRENT DEBT MATURITY PROFILE(1)

($ In millions)

Debt Maturities - December 31, 2019

$1,000

$800

$600

$758

$545

$400

$200

$60

$42

$291

$298

$167

$158

$66

$140

$69

$0

~

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

~

2027

2029

~

2031

Debt Maturities - June 30, 2020

$1,000

$800

$390

$600

$400

$410

$542

$318

$200

$56

$245

$108

$104

$0

$94

$75

$62

$54

~

~

~

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2027

2029

2031

7.625% Notes due June 15, 2020

7.875% Notes due March 15, 2021

8.875% Debentures due April 15, 2021

7.000% Notes due February 15, 2022

6.500% Notes due November 15, 2023

6.000% Notes due April 1, 2024

8.250% Notes due July 1, 2027

6.625% Debentures due April 15, 2029

8.500% Notes due April 15, 2029

8.820% Debentures due April 15, 2031

ABL Revolving Credit Facility ($800 million) - Drawn

ABL Revolving Credit Facility ($800 million) - Undrawn

Term Loan B due January 15, 2024 (annual payments of $5.5 million)

Recent exchanges, repurchases and repayments have reduced 2020 to 2024 Senior Notes and Debenture balances by $628 million

(1) Reflects outstanding principal balance

30

CUMULATIVE EFFORTS TO IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET FLEXIBILITY

Business Dispositions

Sale of Properties &

Cash Flow

Investments

  • Sold Logistics Courier business in March 2020 for $9.7 million
  • Exited Chile operations in February 2020
  • Sold GDS business in October 2019 for $53.7 million
  • Sold R&D business in May 2019 for $11.6 million
  • Sold Print Logistics business in July 2018 for $43.9 million
  • Planned sale of Shenzhen, China printing facility for approximately $250 million in 2022; $98.2 million in deposits collected through June 30, 2020
  • Since January 2017, sold ten facilities totaling approximately $30 million, including three facilities sold in 2020 for $3.3 million
  • Sold investment in LSC in 2017 for $121.4 million
  • Completed non-cash debt to equity exchange of investment in DFS in 2017 for $111.6 million
  • Sold other investments in 2017 and 2018 for approximately $13 million
  • Operating cash flow improved $72.9 million from prior year for the six months ended June 30, 2020; capital expenditures decreased $38.3 million from prior year for the same period
  • Reduced annual interest expense $48.1 million from 2016 to 2019; further reductions expected in 2020; executed interest rate swaps to lock in favorable rates on term loan
  • Improved working capital
  • Expect to repatriate approximately $50 million of international cash in 2020
  • Total repatriation in 2019 was $327 million

Total liquidity of $460 million as of June 30, 2020

31

APPENDIX

32

FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Better/(Worse)

($ In millions)

FY 2019

FY 2018

$

%

Net Sales

$6,276.2

$6,800.2

($524.0)

(7.7%)

Business Services

$4,995.7

$5,619.1

($623.4)

(11.1%)

Marketing Solutions

$1,280.5

$1,181.1

$99.4

8.4%

Adjusted Income from Operations1

$246.4

$243.8

$2.6

1.1%

Business Services

$254.0

$264.4

($10.4)

(3.9%)

Marketing Solutions

$68.6

$58.5

$10.1

17.3%

Corporate

($76.2)

($79.1)

$2.9

3.7%

Adjusted Operating Margins1

3.9%

3.6%

34 bps

Business Services

5.1%

4.7%

40 bps

Marketing Solutions

5.4%

5.0%

40 bps

Interest Expense

$150.6

$168.3

$17.7

10.5%

Adjusted earnings per share1

$0.66

$0.70

($0.04)

(5.7%)

Organic Sales

Change1

(2.3%)

(4.6%)

8.4%

  1. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com.

33

FULL YEAR 2019 NET SALES PERFORMANCE (AS REPORTED)

($ In millions)

Business Services(1)

FY 2019

YOY Change

Commercial Print

$1,694.5

(12.5%)

Logistics

$814.6

(26.6%)

Packaging

$668.5

(0.5%)

Statements

$545.4

(6.6%)

Labels

$497.4

3.3%

Supply Chain Management

$298.7

(6.9%)

Forms

$244.3

(8.7%)

Business Process Outsourcing

$232.3

(6.4%)

Total - Reported(1)

$4,995.7

(11.1%)

Total - Organic(2)

(4.6%)

By Products and Services

5%

5%

Commercial Print

6%

34%

Logistics

10%

Packaging

Statements

$4,995.7

Labels

11%

Supply Chain Mgmt

Forms

13%

16%

BPO

Marketing Solutions

FY 2019

YOY Change

Direct Marketing

$676.7

16.4%

Digital Print & Fulfillment

$492.1

3.7%

Digital & Creative Solutions

$111.7

(10.7%)

Total - Reported

$1,280.5

8.4%

Total - Organic(2)

8.4%

By Products and Services

9%

Direct Marketing

$1,280.5

53%

Digital Print & Fulfillment

38%

Digital & Creative Solutions

Consolidated(1)

FY 2019

YOY Change

US

$4,654.9

(6.7%)

Asia

$907.8

(6.3%)

Europe

$435.2

(10.4%)

Other

$278.3

(21.7%)

Total - Reported(1)

$6,276.2

(7.7%)

Total - Organic(2)

(2.3%)

By Geography

7%

4%

US

15%

Asia

$6,276.2

Europe

74%

Other

  1. Individual products, services and geographical categories YOY change are as reported and do not reflect the impact of business dispositions and FX.
  2. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC and in the investors section of our website, www.rrd.com..

34

COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO OF KEY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Digital

Commercial

Packaging

Forms

Labels

Print & Fulfillment

Print

Direct Marketing

Business Process Outsourcing

Comprehensive portfolio of capabilities utilized for multichannel solutions or single points of entry

Digital & Creative Solutions

Statements

Logistics

Supply Chain Management

Marketing Solutions

Business Services

35

RRD MARKETING SOLUTIONS - DIRECT MARKETING CLIENT EXAMPLE

Data analyzed to calculate customer's lifetime

Customer's activities monitored and

value and identify cross-sell opportunities using

personalized "we miss you" email with

market basket analysis

special offer triggered if loyalty lapses

Footwear Co was looking

to transform its business

and sought a partner that

could provide expertise in targeted customer communication strategies

Email and mailing address captured

following purchase at retail store;

direct mail triggered if emails go unopened

Footwear Co

High-value customers invited to

exclusive Footwear Co event and

encouraged to opt in to SMS and social media

Results

Increased marketing ROI for Footwear Co

Dynamic customer profiles provide insight and strategic direction

  • Predictive model identifies likely customer purchases and optimizes mktg spend 36

RRD BUSINESS SERVICES - BUNDLED PACKAGING/LABELS/COMMERCIAL CLIENT EXAMPLE

RRD builds out a cGMP compliant network

Client experiences improvements in

of print facilities to provide just-in-time serialized

overall cost of managing supply chain

products to final assembly sites

Pharma Co is revolutionizing its approach to supply chain management and sought

a partner with expertise

in the production of highly regulated packaging and labels

Annual use data for Packaging

RRD designs and manufactures a security

& Labels is captured by RRD

label that minimizes the risk of counterfeit

product and tampering

Pharmaceutical Co

Results

  • 100% up-time at Client Assembly Facilities
  • All products standardized and compliant with government standards
  • Counterfeit production reduced in the marketplace

37

EXPERIENCED AND DIVERSE MANAGEMENT TEAM

Years with

Years

Past

RRD

Experience

Experience

Dan Knotts

Chief Executive Officer

30+

30+

Terry Peterson

Chief Financial Officer

4

30+

Ken O'Brien

Chief Information Officer

25

30+

John Pecaric

President, Business Services

30+

30+

Glynn Perry

EVP, Domestic Operations and Chief Supply Chain Officer

30+

30+

Doug Ryan

President, Marketing Solutions

2

26

Elif Sagsen-Ercel

EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

2

20

Deborah Steiner

General Counsel

7

19

Proven team with deep expertise in executive leadership, global sales and operations, customer service and technology

38

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company published this content on 29 July 2020
