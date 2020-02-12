Log in
RRD : Introduces a Retail Insights Solution that Transforms Data into Results

02/12/2020 | 09:02am EST

In-Store Insights maximizes the business potential of a store through a holistic set of services that combine strategy, execution, data science and research

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today launched In-Store Insights, an end-to-end consultative solution that enables retailers to make faster, smarter decisions that improve their store performance. The new solution blends RRD’s deep expertise in shopper experience research, data analytics, in-store strategy and retail activations.

Retailers are constantly looking for ways to stay relevant and profitable within their physical stores, which still account for about 90% of all North American retail sales. When done right, in-store promotional tactics — like eye-catching digital and printed signage, rotating end-caps and experiential design — can effectively capture shoppers’ attention and wallets. However, lack of meaningful, accurate data makes it challenging for retailers to understand where, when and how to focus in-store marketing efforts.

“How can I increase gift card sales? Should I invest in drive-through signage? Are 3D displays effective?” To address these types of physical considerations, In-Store Insights offers two separate, but complementary services that help retailers maximize the potential of a physical store, from initial insights and strategy through implementation and refinement:

  • The Current State Assessment provides foundational insights about shoppers, products, markets and signage. It is a customized study that analyzes retailers’ current in-store performance and a shopper’s experience, and provides strategic recommendations on key areas to improve with an actionable, data-driven roadmap.
  • The Store Optimization Testing uses in-store assessment data to reimagine and measure the effectiveness of future initiatives. It includes innovative design of future strategies and tactics, and a formal, analytically-based plan detailing how to execute and measure their impact on in-store sales.

In-Store Insights was developed based on proven methodologies that deliver a systematic, scalable and measurable approach that can be customized to the business needs of every retailer.

“The best retailers are constantly pushing to make their in-store marketing efforts more effective by understanding what’s working — and what’s not — using credible and actionable data,” said Toni Thompson, President, RRD Retail Solutions. “In-Store Insights unifies RRD’s numerous retail capabilities into an optimized offering that takes the guesswork out of merchandising, promotions, physical displays or technologies and gives retailers the confidence of knowing how, when and where they are reaching their customers.”

To learn more about RRD’s In-Store Insights solution, visit rrd.com/ISI.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 39,500 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 261 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 77,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 2,48x
P/E ratio 2020 3,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,03x
Capitalization 195 M
Chart R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50  $
Last Close Price 2,75  $
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Knotts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Charles Pope Chairman
Glynn Perry Executive Vice President-Domestic Operations
Terry D. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth E. O'Brien Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY-30.38%195
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.4.45%8 050
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.07%6 874
CIMPRESS PLC-7.67%3 043
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 139
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.2.39%1 067
