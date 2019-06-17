R STAHL : CFO Volker Walprecht leaves R. STAHL AG

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CFO Volker Walprecht leaves R. STAHL AG



Waldenburg, June 17, 2019 - Volker Walprecht (55), member of the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, will leave the company prematurely at the end of June 30, 2019. This step was taken in agreement with the Supervisory Board, which today approved Mr Walprecht's request for premature termination of his appointment to the Executive Board.



Volker Walprecht joined R. STAHL in March 2018 as Head of Finance and Accounting and was appointed Chief Financial Officer on July 1, 2018. In a difficult phase, he took over the finance department of the company and was in charge of securing liquidity and financing of the R. STAHL Group as well as restructuring the finance department. This task has been successfully completed. The Supervisory Board thanks Volker Walprecht for his good work over the past months.



Until a successor is appointed, Dr Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL AG, will take over the duties of CFO on an interim basis. R. STAHL expects the position to be filled promptly and is already in initial discussions.

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2018, sales amounting to around EUR 280 million were generated by 1,690 employees.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

