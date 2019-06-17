Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  R. STAHL AG    RSL2   DE000A1PHBB5

R. STAHL AG

(RSL2)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/17 11:37:09 am
26.2 EUR   0.00%
10:49aR STAHL : Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG
PU
09:50aR STAHL : CFO Volker Walprecht leaves R. STAHL AG
EQ
09:25aR STAHL : Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

R STAHL : CFO Volker Walprecht leaves R. STAHL AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel
17.06.2019 / 15:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

CFO Volker Walprecht leaves R. STAHL AG

Waldenburg, June 17, 2019 - Volker Walprecht (55), member of the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, will leave the company prematurely at the end of June 30, 2019. This step was taken in agreement with the Supervisory Board, which today approved Mr Walprecht's request for premature termination of his appointment to the Executive Board.

Volker Walprecht joined R. STAHL in March 2018 as Head of Finance and Accounting and was appointed Chief Financial Officer on July 1, 2018. In a difficult phase, he took over the finance department of the company and was in charge of securing liquidity and financing of the R. STAHL Group as well as restructuring the finance department. This task has been successfully completed. The Supervisory Board thanks Volker Walprecht for his good work over the past months.

Until a successor is appointed, Dr Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL AG, will take over the duties of CFO on an interim basis. R. STAHL expects the position to be filled promptly and is already in initial discussions.

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2018, sales amounting to around EUR 280 million were generated by 1,690 employees.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Württ.), Germany

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +49 7942 943-1395
E: investornews@stahl.de

WKN: A1PHBB
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
Ticker symbol: RSL2
Listing: Regulated Market / Prime Standard
Stock exchanges: XETRA, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf, Munich, Berlin-Bremen, Hamburg

17.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

R. Stahl AG published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 22:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on R. STAHL AG
10:49aR STAHL : Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG
PU
09:50aR STAHL : CFO Volker Walprecht leaves R. STAHL AG
EQ
09:25aR STAHL : Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG
EQ
06/07R STAHL : 26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG
EQ
05/22R STAHL : Online learning modules on the basic principles of explosion protectio..
PU
05/09R. STAHL PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR Q1 20 : Slight increase in sales and significant ..
EQ
04/26R. STAHL AG PUBLISHES AUDITED FINANC : significant improvement in key financials..
PU
04/26R. STAHL AG PUBLISHES AUDITED FINANC : significant improvement in key financials..
EQ
03/13PREMIERE AT R. STAHL : For the first time, a leading manufacturer hosts the worl..
EQ
03/06R STAHL : and R. STAHL for Charity e.V. support children in the region and world..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 287 M
EBIT 2019 3,67 M
Net income 2019 -1,10 M
Debt 2019 41,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 522,77
P/E ratio 2020 40,15
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 170 M
Chart R. STAHL AG
Duration : Period :
R. STAHL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R. STAHL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,7 €
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mathias Hallmann Chairman-Management Board
Peter Leischner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Walprecht Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Arnhold Vice President-Technology
Heike Dannenbauer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R. STAHL AG22.43%191
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.73%66 368
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.69%46 815
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.05%37 258
NIDEC CORPORATION19.83%36 772
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.14%31 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About