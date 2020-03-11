R STAHL : RSBG SE is considering selling its 14.25% stake in R. STAHL AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RSBG SE is considering selling its 14.25% stake in R. STAHL AG



12-March-2020 / 00:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RSBG SE is considering selling its 14.25% stake in R. STAHL AG

Waldenburg, 12 March 2020 - RSBG SE, a shareholder of R. STAHL AG with a 14.25% stake, offered the consortium of family shareholders of R. STAHL AG the 917.951 shares it holds in the company at a price of ?35.10 per share. The consortium of family shareholders did not accept this offer, which was limited to 11 March 2020. Due to existing agreements, RSBG SE may not offer its shares of R. STAHL AG to third parties in the next six months at a price that is below the aforementioned price.



About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2019, global sales amounting to about ?275 million were generated by 1,669 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

The contents of this press release are intended to address all genders. For the sake of readability and without any intent to discriminate, only the male form is used.

Contact:R. STAHL AGDr. Thomas KornekSenior Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)Germany