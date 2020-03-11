Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  R. STAHL AG    RSL2   DE000A1PHBB5

R. STAHL AG

(RSL2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R STAHL : RSBG SE is considering selling its 14.25% stake in R. STAHL AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
RSBG SE is considering selling its 14.25% stake in R. STAHL AG

12-March-2020 / 00:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RSBG SE is considering selling its 14.25% stake in R. STAHL AG

Waldenburg, 12 March 2020 - RSBG SE, a shareholder of R. STAHL AG with a 14.25% stake, offered the consortium of family shareholders of R. STAHL AG the 917.951 shares it holds in the company at a price of ?35.10 per share. The consortium of family shareholders did not accept this offer, which was limited to 11 March 2020. Due to existing agreements, RSBG SE may not offer its shares of R. STAHL AG to third parties in the next six months at a price that is below the aforementioned price.


About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2019, global sales amounting to about ?275 million were generated by 1,669 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

The contents of this press release are intended to address all genders. For the sake of readability and without any intent to discriminate, only the male form is used.



Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Dr. Thomas Kornek
Senior Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany

12-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 995435

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

995435  12-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=995435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on R. STAHL AG
07:40pR STAHL : RSBG SE is considering selling its 14.25% stake in R. STAHL AG
EQ
02/21R STAHL : finishes 2019 with further significant earnings improvement according ..
EQ
01/16R. STAHL AG : R. STAHL reaffirms its long-term commitment to the economic region..
EQ
01/07R. STAHL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
2019R STAHL : Changes in the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG
EQ
2019R STAHL : signs a new syndicated loan agreement for a volume of up to ?95 millio..
EQ
2019R STAHL : With its decision for Engineering Base, R. STAHL lays the foundation f..
EQ
2019R. STAHL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
2019R. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019R. STAHL PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR Q3 20 : Sales growth and efficiency gains drive m..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 277 M
EBIT 2019 9,70 M
Net income 2019 4,60 M
Debt 2019 4,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 161 M
Chart R. STAHL AG
Duration : Period :
R. STAHL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R. STAHL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 28,00  €
Last Close Price 25,00  €
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mathias Hallmann Chief Executive Officer
Peter Leischner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Arnhold Vice President-Technology
Heike Dannenbauer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Grund Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R. STAHL AG-20.25%184
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.64%76 267
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.58%50 484
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.98%36 817
NIDEC CORPORATION4.36%36 159
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-29.37%32 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group