R. STAHL AG

(RSL2)
R STAHL : Variable modular system for Ex-protected power distribution boards

08/06/2019

R. STAHL's ModibEx system is a time- and cost-saving solution for creating customised explosion-protected distribution boards without additional, project-specific planning or engineering work. Once R. STAHL knows the loads and the electrical lines, it uses ModibEx's modular design principle to build tailor-made distribution systems for Zone 1 and Zone 2. Pre-defined assemblies and layouts with flexible scalability for power and light distribution boards, heat tracing distribution boards, and socket outlet assemblies make it easier to prepare a quotation. They also reduce construction and delivery time.

The ATEX- and IECEx-certified ModibEx solutions can be built with wide range of specifications for all common industrial applications. Ready-to-install incoming and outgoing modules with all necessary individual components are available for these solutions. It takes very little work to configure the assemblies and to create tested, certified distribution boards. These boast high availability coupled with low-maintenance, user-friendly operation.

In their robust stainless steel or GRP enclosures, the solutions are both lightweight and compact thanks to the modular concept on which they are based. Designed to withstand temperatures between -20 °C and +40 °C, systems with integrated heating can even be used in arctic environments. R. STAHL is consistently working on developing additional modules for monitoring, acclimatisation, maintenance and inspection of the distribution boards that it produces using its ModibEx system.

How we supply sufficient energy in Greenland with ModibEx you will see in our current project video.

Press contact:

R. STAHL

Kerstin Wolf

Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg

T +49 7942 943 4300
F +49 7942 943 404300
E presse@stahl.de

Disclaimer

R. Stahl AG published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:24:03 UTC
