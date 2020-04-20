DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Personnel

R. STAHL early extends contract of CEO Mathias Hallmann and appoints Jürgen Linhard as additional member of the Executive Board



20.04.2020 / 16:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





R. STAHL early extends contract of CEO Mathias Hallmann and appoints Jürgen Linhard as additional member of the Executive Board



Waldenburg, 20 April 2020 - In its regular meeting today, the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG appointed CEO Dr Mathias Hallmann (57) for further three years, thereby extending his contract early. The new mandate begins on 1 October 2020. At the same time, Jürgen Linhard (53), previously CFO at Diehl Aviation Hamburg GmbH, was appointed as a member of the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG with responsibility for the finance functions. His contract has a term of three years.



Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanked Hallmann for his commitment to the company. "In the past two and a half years, Mathias Hallmann has fundamentally repositioned R. STAHL, quickly strengthened the Group's profitability and financial stability, and set the strategic course for profitable growth. The early extension of his contract underpins our trust in him and sets a sign of continuity," said Leischner.

Dr Mathias Hallmann studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Karlsruhe where he also obtained a doctorate. He started his professional career in 1994 as a consultant for McKinsey, which he left in 2002 to join Moeller GmbH as Head of the Business Unit Automation. After several management positions at Böhler Welding Group and its parent company voestalpine, where Hallmann worked as of 2005, he moved to Lincoln Electric in 2013. Here, he was initially responsible for the company's international business strategy outside the Americas before taking over full business responsibility for these regions. Hallmann was appointed to the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG on 1 October 2017, and took over as CEO on 1 January 2018. Since 1 July 2019, Hallmann is the sole member of the Executive Board of the Group and also took over the responsibility for the finance functions on an interim basis.

With regard to Jürgen Linhard's appointment, Peter Leischner said: "R. STAHL's strong market position is to be further expanded by increasing efficiency also in the finance functions. We are delighted to have Jürgen Linhard as a proven financial expert who will continue to drive the professionalization of the commercial areas. We wish him every success in his work and look forward to a trustful cooperation."

Following his studies in business administration in Nuremberg, Jürgen Linhard worked in several finance functions of Dynamit Nobel AG. He then moved to LEONI Bordnetz-Systeme GmbH as CFO of the Wiring Systems Division. His further path led him to Diehl Group where he was heading the Corporate Controlling function before he became CFO of Diehl Aviation Hamburg GmbH.





Note

Photos included in this press release are available for download in the folder COMPANY under: https://r-stahl.com/en/global/corporate/news/press-material/





About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2019, global sales amounting to about ?275 million were generated by 1,669 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so



The contents of this press release are intended to address all genders. For the sake of readability and without any intent to discriminate, only the male form is used.

Contact:R. STAHL AGDr. Thomas KornekSenior Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)GermanyTel. +49 7942 943-1395investornews@r-stahl.com