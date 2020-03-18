R STAHL : postpones its 27th Ordinary Annual General Meeting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

R. STAHL AG postpones its 27th Ordinary Annual General Meeting



18-March-2020 / 15:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





R. STAHL AG postpones its 27th Ordinary Annual General Meeting

Waldenburg, 18 March 2020 - R. STAHL AG postpones its 27th Annual General Meeting previously planned to be held on 28 May 2020 in Künzelsau-Gaisbach. This has just been decided by the Executive Board. The decision is driven by the spreading infections with SARS-CoV-2 ("corona virus") in Germany. In this situation, the health of employees, shareholders and involved service providers is of utmost priority. For the time being, the state of Baden-Württemberg has banned all events with more than 100 participants until 15 June 2020. The Annual General Meeting is to be scheduled within the statutory period of eight months of the current fiscal year. R. STAHL AG will inform its shareholders and the public in good time about the further planning.

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2019, global sales amounting to about ?275 million were generated by 1,669 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

The contents of this press release are intended to address all genders. For the sake of readability and without any intent to discriminate, only the male form is used.

Contact:R. STAHL AGDr. Thomas KornekSenior Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)Germany