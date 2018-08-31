Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  R. STAHL AG    RSL2   DE000A1PHBB5

R. STAHL AG (RSL2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

R. Stahl AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:00am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2018 / 09:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Hallmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
R. Stahl AG

b) LEI
5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.40 EUR 26400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.40 EUR 26400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


31.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.r-stahl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44491  31.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on R. STAHL AG
10:00aR. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/30R. STAHL AG : Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting..
PU
08/30R. STAHL AG : Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting..
EQ
08/22R. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/09R. STAHL PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR Q2 20 : Improved profitability and financials dri..
PU
08/09R. STAHL PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR Q2 20 : Improved profitability and financials dri..
EQ
06/28R. STAHL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
06/28R. STAHL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
06/27CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF R. : Volker Walprecht appointed as Chief Finan..
EQ
06/15R STAHL : Upcoming changes in the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 275 M
EBIT 2018 -5,99 M
Net income 2018 -10,0 M
Debt 2018 72,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 170 M
Chart R. STAHL AG
Duration : Period :
R. STAHL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R. STAHL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,7 €
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mathias Hallmann Chairman-Management Board
Heiko Stallborger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Walprecht Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Arnhold Vice President-Technology
Heike Dannenbauer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R. STAHL AG-12.54%197
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.60%67 519
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-0.23%48 192
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.57%48 096
NIDEC CORPORATION0.16%42 793
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.87%36 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.