R. STAHL AG

(RSL2)
R. Stahl AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/02/2020 | 03:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2020 / 09:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Mathias
Last name(s): Hallmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
R. Stahl AG

b) LEI
5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.00 EUR 18700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.00 EUR 18700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


02.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.r-stahl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60183  02.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
