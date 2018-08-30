Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  R. STAHL AG    RSL2   DE000A1PHBB5

R. STAHL AG (RSL2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

R. Stahl AG: Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
R. Stahl AG: Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board

30.08.2018 / 18:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

  • Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board

Waldenburg, 30 August 2018 - In its inaugural meeting, the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG has elected Peter Leischner as its new Chairman and confirmed Heike Dannenbauer as Deputy Chairman. Previously, the shareholders of R. STAHL AG newly elected the six members of the Supervisory Board of the shareholder representatives according to schedule at the 25th Annual General Meeting, which took place on the same day in Künzelsau-Gaisbach.

"R. STAHL is one of the world's leading companies for explosion protection solutions. With the efficiency program launched at the beginning of the year, we will translate this strong market position into sustainable profitable growth. The Supervisory Board will continue to actively support the Executive Board", said the newly elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The committee now includes the previous members Heike Dannenbauer, Rudolf Meier, Peter Leischner and Jürgen Wild and for the first time Andreas Müller and Dr. Renate Neumann-Schäfer. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Heiko Stallbörger, as well as Waltraud Hertreiter, did not stand for re-election. The three employee representatives Klaus Erker, Heinz Grund and Nikolaus Simeonidis were already re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board in May 2018 by the German workforce. The term of office of the newly elected members of the Supervisory Board lasts until the end of the Annual General Meeting, which has to decide on the discharge for the business year 2022.
 

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in risk areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/ distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming, up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the food industry. In 2017, 1,763 employees generated sales of EUR268.5 million.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Wuertt.)

Dr. Thomas Kornek
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 7942 943 1395
e-mail: investornews@stahl.de

WKN: A1PHBB
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
Ticker symbol: RSL2
Listing: Regulated Market / Prime Standard
Stock exchanges: XETRA, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf, Munich, Berlin-Bremen, Hamburg


30.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

719295  30.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=719295&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on R. STAHL AG
06:30pR. STAHL AG : Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting..
EQ
08/22R. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/09R. STAHL PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR Q2 20 : Improved profitability and financials dri..
PU
08/09R. STAHL PUBLISHES FIGURES FOR Q2 20 : Improved profitability and financials dri..
EQ
06/28R. STAHL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
06/28R. STAHL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
06/27CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF R. : Volker Walprecht appointed as Chief Finan..
EQ
06/15R STAHL : Upcoming changes in the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG
PU
06/14R. STAHL AG : Upcoming changes in the Supervisory Board
EQ
06/12R. STAHL PUBLISHES AUDITED FIGURES F : Declining sales weigh on earnings, Group-..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 275 M
EBIT 2018 -5,99 M
Net income 2018 -10,0 M
Debt 2018 72,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 169 M
Chart R. STAHL AG
Duration : Period :
R. STAHL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R. STAHL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,7 €
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mathias Hallmann Chairman-Management Board
Heiko Stallborger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Walprecht Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Arnhold Vice President-Technology
Heike Dannenbauer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R. STAHL AG-12.54%197
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.31%67 519
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.20%48 192
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.81%48 096
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.59%42 793
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.2.88%36 586
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.