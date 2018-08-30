DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

R. Stahl AG: Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board



30.08.2018 / 18:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Peter Leischner elected as new Chairman at the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board

Waldenburg, 30 August 2018 - In its inaugural meeting, the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG has elected Peter Leischner as its new Chairman and confirmed Heike Dannenbauer as Deputy Chairman. Previously, the shareholders of R. STAHL AG newly elected the six members of the Supervisory Board of the shareholder representatives according to schedule at the 25th Annual General Meeting, which took place on the same day in Künzelsau-Gaisbach.

"R. STAHL is one of the world's leading companies for explosion protection solutions. With the efficiency program launched at the beginning of the year, we will translate this strong market position into sustainable profitable growth. The Supervisory Board will continue to actively support the Executive Board", said the newly elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The committee now includes the previous members Heike Dannenbauer, Rudolf Meier, Peter Leischner and Jürgen Wild and for the first time Andreas Müller and Dr. Renate Neumann-Schäfer. The previous Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Heiko Stallbörger, as well as Waltraud Hertreiter, did not stand for re-election. The three employee representatives Klaus Erker, Heinz Grund and Nikolaus Simeonidis were already re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board in May 2018 by the German workforce. The term of office of the newly elected members of the Supervisory Board lasts until the end of the Annual General Meeting, which has to decide on the discharge for the business year 2022.



About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in risk areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/ distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming, up to automation. Typical customers operate in growth industries, such as the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the food industry. In 2017, 1,763 employees generated sales of EUR268.5 million.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

