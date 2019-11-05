Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  R1 RCM Inc.    RCM

R1 RCM INC.

(RCM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

R1 RCM Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:00am EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Results:

  • Revenue of $301.2 million, up $50.8 million and 20.3% compared to the same period last year
     
  • GAAP net income of $9.2 million, compared to net loss of $13.4 million in the same period last year
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $48.9 million, up $28.5 million compared to the same period last year

“We continue to see strong momentum across our business. I am pleased to announce that in the third quarter we signed a new operating partner agreement with a large physician organization with annual net patient revenue approaching $700 million,” said Joe Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of R1. “From an operational standpoint, our third quarter results were once again driven by strong operational execution across our customer base, and the team has done a superb job of delivering on our customer commitments ahead of the plans we had entering the year.”

“I’m proud of our team’s steady focus on execution and delivering on our customer commitments, which is driving our financial results. With a strong performance in the third quarter, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our performance and growth goals for the full year,” added Richard Evans, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer.

2019 Outlook

For 2019, R1 expects to generate:

  • Revenue of between $1,175 million and $1,200 million
     
  • GAAP operating income of $55 million to $70 million
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $165 to $170 million

Conference Call and Webcast Details

R1’s management team will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 866-393-4306 (734-385-2616 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 7479427. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at ir.r1rcm.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by R1’s management team in financial and operational decision making, the Company supplements its GAAP consolidated financial statements with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted EBITDA and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income before net interest income/expense, income tax provision/benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, expense arising from debt extinguishment, strategic initiatives costs, transitioned employee restructuring expense, digital transformation office expenses, facility exit costs, and certain other items. Net debt is defined as debt less cash and cash equivalents, inclusive of restricted cash.

Our board of directors and management team use adjusted EBITDA as (i) one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations and (ii) a performance evaluation metric in determining achievement of certain executive incentive compensation programs, as well as for incentive compensation programs for employees.

Tables 4 through 9 present a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes information that may constitute “forward-looking statements,” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future growth, plans and performance or forecasts. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” and similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the expected timing of onboarding new business deployment, our ability to integrate the Intermedix business as planned and to realize the expected benefits from the acquisition, our ability to successfully deliver on our commitments to our customers, fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows, and the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any other periodic reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform a health system’s revenue cycle performance across settings of care. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim
312-324-5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Brenda Stewart
312-255-7786
media@r1rcm.com

Table 1
R1 RCM Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
 (Unaudited)  
 September 30, December 31,
 2019 2018
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$55.6  $62.8 
Current portion of restricted cash equivalents  1.8 
Accounts receivable, net39.6  42.2 
Accounts receivable, net - related party45.8  55.2 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets49.1  34.8 
Total current assets190.1  196.8 
Property, equipment and software, net114.8  95.2 
Operating lease right-of-use assets75.0   
Intangible assets, net168.2  180.5 
Goodwill253.2  254.8 
Non-current deferred tax assets66.8  57.5 
Non-current portion of restricted cash equivalents0.5  0.5 
Other assets32.7  22.2 
Total assets$901.3  $807.5 
Liabilities   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$24.7  $9.9 
Current portion of customer liabilities10.9  14.7 
Current portion of customer liabilities - related party34.6  51.1 
Accrued compensation and benefits69.7  77.0 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities11.1   
Current portion of long-term debt16.3  2.7 
Other accrued expenses35.8  40.8 
Total current liabilities203.1  196.2 
Non-current portion of customer liabilities - related party17.8  17.7 
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities81.8   
Long-term debt351.6  251.0 
Long-term debt - related party  105.0 
Other non-current liabilities8.4  22.9 
Total liabilities662.7  592.8 
    
Preferred Stock223.8  208.4 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Common stock1.3  1.2 
Additional paid-in capital370.8  361.0 
Accumulated deficit(285.6) (289.8)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(4.4) (3.5)
Treasury stock(67.3) (62.6)
Total stockholders’ equity14.8  6.3 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$901.3  $807.5 
        


Table 2
R1 RCM Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net operating fees$266.6  $220.1  $760.8  $529.4 
Incentive fees12.3  8.9  41.9  26.8 
Other22.3  21.4  69.4  49.4 
Net services revenue301.2  250.4  872.1  605.6 
Operating expenses:       
Cost of services241.9  219.3  725.2  547.9 
Selling, general and administrative28.3  29.6  76.6  69.1 
Other expenses7.4  7.3  26.9  22.9 
Total operating expenses277.6  256.2  828.7  639.9 
Income (loss) from operations23.6  (5.8) 43.4  (34.3)
Loss on debt extinguishment    (18.8)  
Net interest (expense) income(5.0) (10.0) (25.1) (15.6)
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)18.6  (15.8) (0.5) (49.9)
Income tax provision (benefit)9.4  (2.4) (4.7) (10.3)
Net income (loss)$9.2  $(13.4) $4.2  $(39.6)
        
Net income (loss) per common share:       
Basic$0.02  $(0.17) $(0.10) $(0.50)
Diluted$0.01  $(0.17) $(0.10) $(0.50)
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss) per common share:       
Basic112,230,439  109,089,507  111,005,255  107,921,457 
Diluted165,622,407  109,089,507  111,005,255  107,921,457 
            


Table 3
R1 RCM Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
    
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2019 2018
Operating activities   
Net income (loss)$4.2  $(39.6)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operations:   
Depreciation and amortization39.9  27.6 
Amortization of debt issuance costs1.4  0.9 
Share-based compensation12.8  13.8 
Loss on disposal  0.8 
Loss on debt extinguishment18.8   
Provision for doubtful receivables2.3  0.5 
Deferred income taxes(9.4) (12.7)
Non-cash lease expense8.5   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable and related party accounts receivable9.8  (10.8)
Prepaid expenses and other assets(20.1) (18.0)
Accounts payable10.5  (6.0)
Accrued compensation and benefits(7.3) 15.2 
Lease liabilities(8.9)  
Other liabilities1.0  16.3 
Customer liabilities and customer liabilities - related party(20.2) 6.0 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities43.3  (6.0)
Investing activities   
Purchases of property, equipment, and software(43.1) (20.1)
Acquisition of Intermedix, net of cash acquired  (462.8)
Net cash used in investing activities(43.1) (482.9)
Financing activities   
Issuance of senior secured debt, net of discount and issuance costs321.8  253.1 
Issuance of subordinated notes, net of discount and issuance costs  105.5 
Borrowings on revolver60.0   
Payment of debt issuance costs related to the Senior Revolver  (0.4)
Repayment of senior secured debt(272.7)  
Repayment of subordinated notes and prepayment penalty(112.2)  
Repayments on revolver(10.0)  
Issuance of common stock and stock warrants, net of issuance costs  19.2 
Exercise of vested stock options9.5  3.6 
Shares withheld for taxes(4.7) (2.9)
Finance lease payments(0.6)  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(8.9) 378.1 
Effect of exchange rate changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(0.3) (0.9)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(9.0) (111.7)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period65.1  166.4 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period$56.1  $54.7 
        


Table 4
R1 RCM Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
                
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 2019 vs. 2018
Change		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 2019 vs. 2018
Change
 2019 2018 Amount % 2019 2018 Amount %
Net income (loss)$9.2  $(13.4) $22.6  169% $4.2  $(39.6) $43.8  111%
Net interest expense (income)5.0  10.0  (5.0) (50)% 25.1  15.6  9.5  61%
Income tax provision (benefit)9.4  (2.4) 11.8  492% (4.7) (10.3) 5.6  (54)%
Depreciation and amortization expense14.1  14.2  (0.1) (1)% 39.9  27.6  12.3  45%
Share-based compensation expense3.8  4.7  (0.9) (19)% 12.7  13.7  (1.0) (7)%
Loss on debt extinguishment      % 18.8    18.8  100%
Other expenses7.4  7.3  0.1  1% 26.9  22.9  4.0  17%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$48.9  $20.4  $28.5  140% $122.9  $29.9  $93.0  311%
                              

                                               

Table 5
R1 RCM Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Services to Non-GAAP Cost of Services (Unaudited)
(In millions)
        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Cost of services$241.9  $219.3  $725.2  $547.9 
Less:       
Share-based compensation expense1.5  1.6  4.3  4.4 
Depreciation and amortization expense12.7  11.2  37.2  23.1 
Non-GAAP cost of services$227.7  $206.5  $683.7  $520.4 
                


Table 6
R1 RCM Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Selling, General and Administrative to Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative (Unaudited)
(In millions)
        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Selling, general and administrative$28.3  $29.6  $76.6  $69.1 
Less:       
Share-based compensation expense2.3  3.2  8.4  9.3 
Depreciation and amortization expense1.4  3.0  2.7  4.5 
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative$24.6  $23.4  $65.5  $55.3 
                


Table 7
R1 RCM Inc.
Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
(In millions)
        
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
RCM services: net operating fees$266.6  $220.1  $760.8  $529.4 
RCM services: incentive fees12.3  8.9  41.9  26.8 
RCM services: other22.3  21.4  69.4  49.4 
Net services revenue301.2  250.4  872.1  605.6 
        
Operating expenses:       
  Cost of services (non-GAAP)227.7  206.5  683.7  520.4 
  Selling, general and administrative (non-GAAP)24.6  23.4  65.5  55.3 
Sub-total252.3  229.9  749.2  575.7 
        
Adjusted EBITDA$48.9  $20.4  $122.9  $29.9 
                

Due to rounding, numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Table 8
R1 RCM Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Guidance to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(In millions)
    
 2019 2020
GAAP Operating Income Guidance$55-70 $140-170
Plus:   
Depreciation and amortization expense$50-60 $50-60
Share-based compensation expense$15-20 $15-20
Strategic initiatives, DTO, severance and other costs$30-35 $5-10
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance$165-170 $235-260
    


Table 9
R1 RCM Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Debt (Unaudited)
(In millions)
    
 September 30, December 31,
 2019 2018
Senior Revolver$50.0  $ 
Senior Term Loan320.9  268.7 
Notes (primarily with related parties)  110.0 
 370.9  378.7 
    
Less:   
Cash and cash equivalents55.6  62.8 
Current portion of restricted cash  1.8 
Non-current portion of restricted cash equivalents0.5  0.5 
  Net Debt$314.8  $313.6 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on R1 RCM INC.
07:06aR1 RCM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07:00aR1 RCM Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/29R1 RCM Appoints Vijay Kotte as Executive Vice President, Physician Services
GL
10/17R1 RCM to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 5
GL
09/30R1 RCM to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
GL
09/24R1 RCM INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
09/24R1 RCM Appoints Richard Evans as Interim CFO
GL
08/19R1 RCM to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
GL
08/06R1 RCM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/06R1 RCM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 192 M
EBIT 2019 67,9 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Debt 2019 260 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 94,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 1 234 M
Chart R1 RCM INC.
Duration : Period :
R1 RCM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R1 RCM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,20  $
Last Close Price 11,00  $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Gerard Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard B. Evans Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexander J. Mandl Lead Independent Director
John B. Henneman Independent Director
Neal Moszkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R1 RCM INC.38.36%1 234
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.85%88 486
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)9.46%46 203
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA17.87%22 288
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS31.40%16 122
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS22.00%13 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group