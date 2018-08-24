Log in
R1 RCM Inc    RCM

R1 RCM INC (RCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 10:00:03 pm
8.86 USD   +0.34%
R1 RCM to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

08/24/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of revenue cycle management and physician advisory services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 3:45 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform a health system’s revenue cycle performance across settings of care. R1’s proven and scalable operating model, the R1 Performance StackSM , seamlessly complements a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, please visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 867 M
EBIT 2018 -34,7 M
Net income 2018 -55,6 M
Debt 2018 226 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,44
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 974 M
Chart R1 RCM INC
Duration : Period :
R1 RCM Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R1 RCM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Gerard Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Simon Ricaurte Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jack Brock Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
Alexander J. Mandl Lead Independent Director
Charles J. Ditkoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R1 RCM INC100.91%974
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)49.23%45 360
FRESENIUS2.23%42 744
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-0.77%31 041
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.29%17 926
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS12.50%15 143
