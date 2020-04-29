R1 RCM to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

Log in
04/29/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced its participation in the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference, scheduled to be held virtually. R1’s management team will present on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 3:40 pm ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s web site at ir.r1rcm.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:
Natalie Joslin
678.585.1206
media@r1rcm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
