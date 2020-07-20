R1 RCM : to Sell EMS Business to Investor Unit for $140 Million

By Colin Kellaher

R1 RCM Inc. on Monday said it agreed to sell its emergency-medical-services business to a unit of Sweden's Investor AB for about $140 million.

The Chicago provider of revenue cycle management to the healthcare industry said the business contributed $66 million of its roughly $1.19 billion in revenue last year.

R1 said the sale, which it expects to complete in the third quarter, is in line with its strategy to focus on solutions aimed at health systems and physician groups. The company said the deal strengthens its balance sheet and its capacity for future acquisitions.

R1 acquired the business as part of its $460 million purchase of Intermedix in 2018.

Investor, the investment vehicle of Sweden's prominent Wallenberg family, is acquiring the business through its Patricia Industries unit.

