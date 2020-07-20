Log in
R1 RCM Inc.

R1 RCM INC.

(RCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

R1 RCM : to Sell EMS Business to Investor Unit for $140 Million

07/20/2020 | 11:48am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

R1 RCM Inc. on Monday said it agreed to sell its emergency-medical-services business to a unit of Sweden's Investor AB for about $140 million.

The Chicago provider of revenue cycle management to the healthcare industry said the business contributed $66 million of its roughly $1.19 billion in revenue last year.

R1 said the sale, which it expects to complete in the third quarter, is in line with its strategy to focus on solutions aimed at health systems and physician groups. The company said the deal strengthens its balance sheet and its capacity for future acquisitions.

R1 acquired the business as part of its $460 million purchase of Intermedix in 2018.

Investor, the investment vehicle of Sweden's prominent Wallenberg family, is acquiring the business through its Patricia Industries unit.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB 1.23% 525.2 Delayed Quote.1.49%
R1 RCM INC. -0.37% 13.315 Delayed Quote.2.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 218 M - -
Net income 2020 59,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 536 M 1 536 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 20 750
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart R1 RCM INC.
Duration : Period :
R1 RCM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R1 RCM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,57 $
Last Close Price 13,37 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Gerard Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Wilson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Julia Davis Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Alexander J. Mandl Lead Independent Director
John B. Henneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R1 RCM INC.2.97%1 536
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.02%85 431
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-28.25%35 808
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA15.77%25 553
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS14.47%18 823
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS17.16%16 731
