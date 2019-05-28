Log in
R1 RCM INC

(RCM)
  Report  
R1 to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

0
05/28/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s web site at ir.r1rcm.com. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services which transform a health system’s revenue cycle performance across settings of care. R1’s proven and scalable operating model, the R1 Performance Stack℠, seamlessly complements a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312-324-5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:
Brenda Stewart
312-255-7786
media@r1rcm.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 219 M
EBIT 2019 71,8 M
Net income 2019 16,4 M
Debt 2019 237 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 127,33
P/E ratio 2020 16,69
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 1 267 M
Chart R1 RCM INC
Duration : Period :
R1 RCM Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends R1 RCM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Gerard Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Simon Ricaurte Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jack Brock Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
Alexander J. Mandl Lead Independent Director
Charles J. Ditkoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
R1 RCM INC44.15%1 267
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.00%68 943
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-0.49%42 391
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE18.01%23 020
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.00%16 430
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS17.74%13 174
