Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED). This investigation concerns whether Ra Medical has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In September 2018, Ra Medical completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. On March 14, 2019, the Company revealed that its fourth quarter 2018 financial results had been negatively impacted by issues related to the hiring and training of qualified sales personnel and certain production limitations. On this news, Ra Medical’s stock price fell $2.14 per share, approximately 32.6%, to close at $4.43 per share on March 15, 2019. As of market close on May 28, 2019, the stock price was $3.60.

