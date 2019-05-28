Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RA Medical Systems Inc    RMED

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC

(RMED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED). This investigation concerns whether Ra Medical has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In September 2018, Ra Medical completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. On March 14, 2019, the Company revealed that its fourth quarter 2018 financial results had been negatively impacted by issues related to the hiring and training of qualified sales personnel and certain production limitations. On this news, Ra Medical’s stock price fell $2.14 per share, approximately 32.6%, to close at $4.43 per share on March 15, 2019. As of market close on May 28, 2019, the stock price was $3.60.

If you acquired Ra Medical securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
08:11pKirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ra ..
BU
05/20RA MEDICAL : DABRA Laser to be Presented as a Frontline Therapy for CLI at the 2..
BU
05/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Ra Medical Sy..
BU
05/16RA MEDICAL : Sues Strata Skin Sciences for False, Misleading, and Disparaging St..
BU
05/14RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES PLATINU : Demonstrating Commitment to Deliver High-..
BU
05/14RA MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
05/13RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/13RA MEDICAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
05/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ra Medical Sy..
BU
05/09Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ra Medica..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14,0 M
EBIT 2019 -49,5 M
Net income 2019 -48,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 48,1 M
Chart RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
RA Medical Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Irwin CEO, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey J. Kraws President
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Melissa Burstein Director & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Colombatto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC-53.21%48
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.45%108 715
DANAHER CORPORATION28.05%94 532
INTUITIVE SURGICAL-0.50%55 015
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.86%53 498
ILLUMINA4.17%45 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About