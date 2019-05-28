Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ra Medical
Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED).
This investigation concerns whether Ra Medical has violated federal
securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
In September 2018, Ra Medical completed its initial public offering
(“IPO”), issuing approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock priced
at $17.00 per share. On March 14, 2019, the Company revealed that its
fourth quarter 2018 financial results had been negatively impacted by
issues related to the hiring and training of qualified sales personnel
and certain production limitations. On this news, Ra Medical’s stock
price fell $2.14 per share, approximately 32.6%, to close at $4.43 per
share on March 15, 2019. As of market close on May 28, 2019, the stock
price was $3.60.
If you acquired Ra Medical securities, have information, or would like
to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas
W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com,
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005834/en/