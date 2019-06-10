Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on
behalf of those who acquired Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED)
securities pursuant and/or traceable to its September 2018 Initial
Public Offering (“IPO”). Investors have until August 9, 2019 to apply to
the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Ra Medical’s Registration Statement failed to
disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s evaluation of sales
personnel candidates and subsequent training program for sales personnel
were inadequate; (ii) as a result, the Company could not reasonably
assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced;
(iii) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified
sales personnel; (iv) the Company’s manufacturing process could not
reasonably support increased catheter production; and (v) as a result,
the Company would suffer production delays.
In September 2018, Ra Medical completed its IPO, issuing approximately
4.5 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. On March
14, 2019, the Company revealed that its fourth quarter 2018 financial
results had been negatively impacted by issues related to the hiring and
training of qualified sales personnel and certain production
limitations. On this news, Ra Medical’s stock price fell $2.14 per
share, approximately 32.6%, to close at $4.43 per share on March 15,
2019. As of the filing of this lawsuit, Ra Medical’s shares were trading
as low as $3.30 per share.
