RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC

RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC

(RMED)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

0
06/10/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMED) securities pursuant and/or traceable to its September 2018 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). Investors have until August 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Ra Medical’s Registration Statement failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates and subsequent training program for sales personnel were inadequate; (ii) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (iii) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (iv) the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; and (v) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays.

In September 2018, Ra Medical completed its IPO, issuing approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. On March 14, 2019, the Company revealed that its fourth quarter 2018 financial results had been negatively impacted by issues related to the hiring and training of qualified sales personnel and certain production limitations. On this news, Ra Medical’s stock price fell $2.14 per share, approximately 32.6%, to close at $4.43 per share on March 15, 2019. As of the filing of this lawsuit, Ra Medical’s shares were trading as low as $3.30 per share.

If you acquired Ra Medical securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14,0 M
EBIT 2019 -49,5 M
Net income 2019 -48,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capitalization 43,1 M
Chart RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
RA Medical Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 210%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean Irwin CEO, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey J. Kraws President
Andrew C. Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Melissa Burstein Director & Executive Vice President
Martin J. Colombatto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC-58.11%44
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.87%106 107
DANAHER CORPORATION33.36%94 446
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION16.81%53 248
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.20%52 907
ILLUMINA11.86%44 647
