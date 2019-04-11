RA Medical : DABRA Excimer Laser Atherectomy to be Presented in Key Events at Charing Cross International Symposium

Ra
Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) today announced the schedule of
key DABRA Excimer Laser Atherectomy events at the upcoming Charing Cross
International Symposium in London April 16–18. These events include case
and podium presentations and hands-on workshops with Charles Bailey, MD,
interventional cardiologist at Heart Endovascular and Rhythm of Texas in
San Antonio, USA, and Max Amor, MD, interventional cardiologist at
Clinique Louis Pasteur in Nancy, France.
“DABRA has given me a means of atherectomy that is safe, versatile, and
efficacious. I am hopeful that this new technology will decrease scar
tissue formation and the need for recurrent revascularization,” said Dr.
Bailey. “With the high rates of peripheral artery disease in my
community of San Antonio, Texas, DABRA has allowed me to save limbs and
deliver improved quality of life for my patients.”
DABRA (Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation
Ablation) is a novel, minimally invasive excimer laser atherectomy
system that non-thermally, photochemically ablates channels in vascular
blockages. Unlike many mechanical, acoustic, or thermal treatments for
peripheral artery disease (PAD) that may damage the arterial wall, DABRA
treats blockages with minimal vascular trauma.
“Every year, there are greater than 200,000 lower limb amputations in
the U.S. directly related to vascular disease,” said Dean Irwin, CEO, Ra
Medical Systems. “The revolutionary DABRA Excimer Laser Atherectomy
System provides a treatment option to quickly, safely, and efficaciously
restore blood flow, save patients’ limbs, and improve their lives.”
The schedule of DABRA events is as follows:
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Event
|
|
|
|
Faculty
|
|
|
|
Time
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Tuesday, April 16
|
|
|
|
CX Peripheral Hands-On Workshop
|
|
|
|
Max Amor, MD
Charles Bailey, MD
|
|
|
|
10:00 – 10:30
12:30 – 13:30
15:30 – 16:00
|
|
|
|
Peripheral Village
|
Wednesday, April 17
|
|
|
|
CX Peripheral Hands-On Workshop
|
|
|
|
Max Amor, MD
Charles Bailey, MD
|
|
|
|
10:00 – 10:30
12:30 – 13:30
15:30 – 16:00
|
|
|
|
Peripheral Village
|
Wednesday, April 17
|
|
|
|
Edited Case: Excimer Laser Atherectomy in Retrograde, No Stump SFA
|
|
|
|
Max Amor, MD
|
|
|
|
10:30 – 11:00
|
|
|
|
Lower Main Auditorium
|
Thursday, April 18
|
|
|
|
New Wireless Laser Ablative Technology: Mechanism and Initial
Experience
|
|
|
|
Charles Bailey, MD
|
|
|
|
10:19 – 10:27
|
|
|
|
Pillar Hall Learning Centre
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional information can be obtained on site at Ra Medical Systems’
Booth #509.
The Charing Cross Symposium is one of the largest vascular and
endovascular symposiums in the world. The Symposium facilitates
scientific exchanges and peer-to-peer interactions between a world-class
faculty and 4,000 participants from 86 countries.
About Ra Medical Systems
Ra Medical Systems is a commercial medical device company developing and
marketing innovative excimer laser systems for the treatment of vascular
and dermatologic diseases. DABRA launched in 2017 for the endovascular
treatment of blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease
and is CE marked for the indication of the endovascular treatment of
infrainguinal arteries via atherectomy, and for crossing total
occlusions. Pharos launched in 2004 for the treatment of dermatological
disorders including psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis. DABRA
and Pharos are based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology
platform that produces 308 nanometer light, a UVB wavelength that
studies have demonstrated increases T-cell apoptosis, or cell death,
which may produce a beneficial, targeted immunosuppressive effect. Ra
Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a
32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, California. The
vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by
the state of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in
controlled environments.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Ra
Medical's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you
can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such
as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could,"
"intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes,"
"estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of
these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Ra
Medical's future expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not
limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to patients and
physicians using the DABRA catheter and laser system. Ra Medical's
expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize,
and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. The
potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain
nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with
acceptance of DABRA and Pharos and procedures performed using such
devices by physicians, payors, and other third parties; development and
acceptance of new products or product enhancements; clinical and
statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of Ra
Medical’s products; the Company’s ability to effectually manage
inventory; Ra Medical’s ability to recruit and retain management and key
personnel; Ra Medical’s need to comply with complex and evolving laws
and regulations; intense and increasing competition and consolidation in
Ra Medical’s industry; the impact of rapid technological change; costs
and adverse results in any ongoing or future legal proceedings; adverse
outcome of regulatory inspections; and the other risks and uncertainties
described in Ra Medical’s news releases and filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Information on these and additional risks,
uncertainties, and other information affecting Ra Medical's business and
operating results is contained in Ra Medical’s final prospectus relating
to its initial public offering and in its other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in
this press release are based on information available to Ra Medical as
of the date hereof, and Ra Medical disclaims any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
