RA Medical : Expert Panel to Demonstrate DABRA Clinical Outcomes via Live Cases and Symposium at C3

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) announced two live cases and an expert panel presentation of clinical outcomes utilizing DABRA for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) to occur at the C3 Global Summit.

"The DABRA excimer laser is a new technology which has added significant capability and options for our complex vascular patients,” said Rajesh M. Dave, MD. “In my practice, DABRA has delivered successful outcomes, has proven to be safe with no reported cases of distal embolization, and is effective in dissolving variety of plaque types.” Dr. Dave is Chairman of the Department of Cardiology, Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, PA. He is also Chairman of the C3 Global Summit and Study Chairman of the DABRA RESULTS registry study.

The schedule of Ra Medical events is as follows:

Expert panel symposium, Monday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m . in Salon BC as part of the endovascular track, featuring: Mohammad Ansari, MD Rajesh M. Dave, MD Ashok Kondur, MD

in Salon BC as part of the endovascular track, featuring:

Live case transmissions Monday, June 24: 11:00 am EDT Charles Bailey, MD, Heart Endovascular and Rhythm of Texas 2:05 pm EDT Athar Ansari, MD, California Heart & Vascular Clinic



DABRA (Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation) is a novel, minimally invasive excimer laser system that non-thermally, photochemically ablates channels in vascular blockages. Unlike many mechanical, acoustic, or thermal treatments for PAD that may damage the arterial wall, DABRA dissolves blockages with minimal vascular trauma.

“By offering a safe and highly effective treatment for patients with PAD, the DABRA laser is helping physicians save the limbs and lives of their patients throughout the world,” said Dean Irwin, CEO, Ra Medical Systems.

The Complex Cardiovascular Catheter Therapeutics (C3): Advanced Endovascular and Coronary Intervention Global Summit conference takes place from June 23 – 26 in Orlando, FL. C3 has been designed for physicians who specialize in interventional cardiology, vascular surgery, interventional radiology, podiatry, as well as fellows, residents, and other healthcare professionals interested in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit Ra Medical Systems at Booth No. 206 at C3 or visit www.ramed.com.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems is a commercial medical device company developing and marketing innovative excimer laser systems for the treatment of vascular and dermatologic diseases. DABRA launched in 2017 for the endovascular treatment of blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. Pharos launched in 2004 for the treatment of dermatological disorders including psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis. DABRA and Pharos are based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform that produces 308 nanometer light, a UVB wavelength that studies have demonstrated increases T-cell apoptosis, or cell death, which may produce a beneficial, targeted immunosuppressive effect. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, California. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the state of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Ra Medical's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Ra Medical's future expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to patients and physicians using the DABRA catheter and laser system. Ra Medical's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of DABRA and Pharos and procedures performed using such devices by physicians, payors, and other third parties; development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements; clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of Ra Medical’s products; the Company’s ability to effectually manage inventory; Ra Medical’s ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel; Ra Medical’s need to comply with complex and evolving laws and regulations; intense and increasing competition and consolidation in Ra Medical’s industry; the impact of rapid technological change; costs and adverse results in any ongoing or future legal proceedings; adverse outcome of regulatory inspections; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Ra Medical’s news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Ra Medical's business and operating results is contained in Ra Medical’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ra Medical as of the date hereof, and Ra Medical disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ra Medical investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (www.ramed.com), our investor relations website (https://ir.ramed.com/), press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005298/en/