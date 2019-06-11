RMED Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RMED

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) pursuant and/or traceable to the
registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration
Statement”) issued in connection with Ra Medical’s September 2018
initial public offering (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Ra Medical investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Ra Medical class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1590.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com for
information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or
misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ra Medical’s evaluation
of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) Ra Medical’s training
program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) Ra Medical could not
reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately
experienced; (4) Ra Medical would suffer a shortage of qualified sales
personnel; (5) Ra Medical’s manufacturing process could not reasonably
support increased catheter production; (6) Ra Medical would suffer
production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’
positive statements about Ra Medical’s business, operations, and
prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1590.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at
866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen
Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005266/en/